Fibion Introduces Krono for Long-Term Circadian and Activity Monitoring
Jyväskylä, Finland, May 21, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Fibion has released Fibion Krono, a wearable device designed to help researchers monitor circadian rhythms, posture, physical activity, light exposure, and skin temperature continuously and discreetly over extended periods.
Fibion Krono is developed for those conducting studies in chronobiology, sleep research, occupational health, and behavioral sciences. It enables data collection in free-living environments with minimal participant disruption — supporting both scientific rigor and real-world applicability.
“With Krono, we focused on providing a practical and accurate solution for long-term circadian rhythm research,” said Dr. Olli Tikkanen, CEO of Fibion. “It’s built to meet the day-to-day challenges researchers face when working outside of controlled laboratory conditions.”
Features of Fibion Krono:
Multi-Parameter Monitoring
Simultaneously records 3D movement, posture, distal skin temperature, visible and infrared light exposure, and sleep-wake cycles.
High-Precision Sensors
Includes a 3-axis accelerometer for posture and activity, high-resolution temperature sensor (±0.1°C), and dual light sensors that capture both visible and infrared light across a broad range (0.01–43,000 lux).
Event Marker and Feedback
A waterproof button enables manual event logging, while LED indicators confirm recording status and device activity.
Extended Use
With memory for up to 21–23 days and a battery life of 10–15 days, Krono is suited for long-term studies without frequent recharging or data downloads.
Non-Intrusive Design
Weighing approximately 60 grams and measuring 54 × 40 × 12 mm, it is comfortable to wear during daily routines, supporting better compliance and data integrity.
Fibion Krono enables simultaneous tracking of multiple physiological and environmental signals — essential for understanding how lifestyle, work environments, and light exposure impact circadian alignment. Its versatility makes it suitable for a wide range of research applications, including shift work studies, sleep-wake behavior, and light therapy interventions.
Use Cases Include:
- Research in circadian biology and chronotype
- Sleep-wake cycle analysis
--Occupational health and shift work monitoring
Real-world light exposure and temperature profiling
Olli Tikkanen
+41782105287
https://web.fibion.com/
Olli Tikkanen
+41782105287
https://web.fibion.com/
