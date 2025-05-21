FDB Panel Fittings Announces Their Rocfast Service for Streamlined Lock Assembly and Logistics
The Rocfast customer service program, available from FDB Panel Fittings, is designed to save time, reduce costs, and eliminate ordering errors, whilst guiding engineers and buyers through the complete process of lock assembly.
Isleworth, United Kingdom, May 21, 2025 --(PR.com)-- At a time when efficiency and cost savings are paramount, FDB Panel Fittings is proud to announce the Rocfast customer service program. Designed to save time, reduce costs, and eliminate ordering errors, Rocfast guides engineers and buyers through the complete process of lock specification, component matching, ordering, assembly, packaging, and worldwide logistics — delivering directly to site.
The FDB Rocfast program specializes in lock assemblies, covering all major industry brands. By simplifying the typically complex process of specifying and assembling individual lock components, Rocfast removes the burden of self-assembly and ensures that customers receive a fully assembled solution tailored to their needs. Whether delivering to a site, workshop, or metal former/subcontractor, Rocfast aligns with FDB’s commitment to providing “Panel Fittings for Every Enclosure."
Rocfast supports a wide range of ¼ turn locks, complete with matching keys and optional IP-rated sealing. The service also includes traditional L or T handles, swinghandles, and compression locks. Additionally, standard latch inserts can be upgraded to handle inserts, such as T-handles, L-handles, Star Knobs, and Wing Knobs, catering to various industry requirements. For dusty environments, FDB offers dust caps and finger pulls for easy panel access.
To further enhance security and stability, Rocfast provides serrated lock washers to prevent loosening and earth (grounding) nuts designed to cut through painted surfaces for reliable electrical connections. Customers benefit from a simple four-step selection process: Pick your housing – Pick your insert – Pick your cam – and receive a fully assembled, ready-to-install lock.
