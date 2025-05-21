Testimonial.si Launches Globally, Offering AI-Powered Testimonial Generation for Startups and Agencies
Testimonial.si has officially launched worldwide, offering an AI-powered platform that enables startups and agencies to generate realistic client testimonials quickly and efficiently. Designed to streamline the process of building social proof, the tool uses AI to create customizable testimonials and to offer optional AI-generated images. The service is now available globally.
Mumbai, India, May 21, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Testimonial.si, a new AI-powered platform designed to streamline the creation of client testimonials, has officially launched globally. The platform provides startups, marketing agencies, and digital professionals with a fast and accessible way to generate credible testimonials using artificial intelligence.
Testimonial.si aims to address a common pain point in marketing and sales: the slow and inconsistent process of collecting client feedback. By using AI to simulate realistic testimonials based on product or service descriptions, the tool allows companies to build social proof at scale.
"Testimonial.si was created to simplify how companies build trust with their audiences," said Partha Borthakur, Chief Marketing Officer at Testimonial.si. "With the global launch, we’re making this tool available to a wider group of businesses looking to improve their credibility without the delays of traditional testimonial collection."
Users can select tone, length, and star rating preferences to tailor each testimonial to their brand style. A premium AI photo generation feature has also been introduced, allowing users to pair their testimonials with hyperrealistic images for a more engaging presentation.
Key features include:
Instant AI-generated testimonials based on user input
Choice of testimonial tones (professional, casual, witty, etc.)
Star rating customization (1 to 5 stars)
Optional AI-generated profile images for enhanced presentation
Free access to core features, with premium photo generation available after sign-up
Early adopters include marketing agencies, product launch teams, and solopreneurs seeking to improve their landing pages, pitch decks, and sales material.
Testimonial.si is now live and accessible worldwide. A free tier is available for users to begin generating testimonials immediately, with additional features unlocked upon registration.
For additional information, visit testimonial.si.
Media Contact:
Partha Borthakur
Chief Marketing Officer
Media Contact:
Partha Borthakur
Chief Marketing Officer
