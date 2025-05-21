The New Gods of Medicine Summit Debuts in Cannes This June
Longevity Docs Presents: The New Gods of Medicine Summit Debuts in Cannes This June.
New York, NY, May 21, 2025 --(PR.com)-- A Global Gathering of the World’s Leading Longevity Experts, Physicians, and Innovators
This June, the Côte d’Azur becomes the epicentre of next-generation healthcare as Longevity Docs convenes the first Longevity Docs Summit. From 24–26 June 2025, more than 50 world leaders in preventive, regenerative and performance medicine will gather steps from the Mediterranean. The summit is designed for forward-thinking physicians, health entrepreneurs, investors, and biohackers ready to explore the next frontier of human health. From advanced peptides and hormone therapy to AI diagnostics and cellular regeneration, this event isn’t just a conference — it’s a movement in healthcare.
What to Expect:
50+ World-Renowned Speakers, including:
Eric Verdin, MD, CEO of the Buck Institute for Research on Aging
Naveen Jain — Founder & CEO, Viome
Dr. Amy Killen, Co-Founder and CMO of Humanut
Dr. Elizabeth Yurth, Chief Medical Officer of the Boulder Longevity Institute
Clinical Case Studies: field-tested peptide, hormone and cellular-repair protocols you can implement Monday.
Investor & Innovation Spotlights: meet founders of the health-tech startups shaping a trillion-dollar market.
Peer-Level Community: invite-only physicians, researchers and health investors—no expo floor, no fluff.
Luxury Meets Science: five-star venue, Mediterranean cuisine, and experiential wellness woven into every break.
“Our mission is simple: make evidence-based longevity the new standard of care,” says Dr David Luu, MD, MBA, cardiovascular surgeon and founder of Longevity Docs.
Registration:
Early-access passes and physician bundles are limited. Request an invitation at LongevityDocs.org or email bailey@longevitydocs.org for partnership enquiries.
About Longevity Docs
Longevity Docs is a global community of physicians and scientists advancing health-span through evidence-based, technology-enabled medicine. From masterminds and certification programmes to flagship summits, Longevity Docs equips clinicians with the protocols, tools and network to practise the medicine of the future — today.
For press inquiries, interviews, or media passes, contact: Bailey@longevitydocs.org
