Testrite Visual Announces Expansion of American Manufacturing Capabilities, Decreases Prices on 500+ Products
Testrite Visual is a leading manufacturer in visual display products based in Hackensack, NJ. The company prides itself on delivering the top of line products for brands & retailers. Testrite OEM manufactures parts for other companies products as an Original Equipment Manufacturer.
Hackensack, NJ, May 22, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Testrite Visual, a 106-year-old American manufacturer, proudly announces expanded US manufacturing capabilities.
“For years, customers that visit our Hackensack New Jersey facilities have been impressed to see our tremendous manufacturing capabilities. No matter how many times we say that we really make what we sell, seeing is believing. Our latest investments allow us to operate more efficiently and pass those savings to our customers, while improving quality and enhancing our custom capabilities,” said Jeffrey Rubin, President of Testrite Visual.
How Is Testrite Lowering Prices?
Testrite’s in-house capabilities to manufacture displays starts from bare metal to cutting, bending, welding, frame making, all the way through powder coat finishing, large format printing, and box making. By manufacturing in house, Testrite delivers faster turnaround, better quality, and lower costs. Key investments include:
· In-house powder coating line – Fully integrated, conveyor-driven system for faster, more consistent environmentally friendly finishing
· In-house printing – Testrite prints the finest quality graphics using Dye Sublimation, Flatbed, and Roll-to-Roll printing technology. Automated finishing ensures laser accuracy, while our systems maintain reliable color consistency—perfect for demanding visual display applications.
· Machinery and box-making upgrades – New equipment delivers increased automation with improved yields
By continuing to bring operations in house, Testrite is able to pass savings directly to customers — while supporting American jobs and ensuring high-quality results. Testrite is proud to use American metal, which keeps it’s supply chain shorter, greener, and reduces risk.
For the highest quality visual displays for brands, retailers, and events.
About Testrite Visual:
Founded in 1919, Testrite Visual is a fourth-generation, family-owned manufacturer of visual display and large format printer, serving Retailers, Brands, Healthcare, Visual Merchandising and Store Planning departments, Associated Digital Printers, Marketing, & Logistics and Installation companies. Testrite Visual products are proudly made in the USA.
For more information, visit www.testrite.com
