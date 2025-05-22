Introducing a New Podcast - On the Mark: Financial Literacy with Mark Zinman
A new podcast is launching from Zinman & Company's Founder and Managing Partner, Mark Zinman.
Southampton, PA, May 22, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Zinman & Company, PC announced today the upcoming launch of Mark Zinman’s brand new podcast titled, “On the Mark: Financial Literacy with Mark Zinman.” This podcast will help both his existing clientele and new audiences develop and build upon their level of financial literacy.
“Schools don’t always teach you how to get a handle on your finances and deal with everyday financial decisions,” says Mark, Founder and Managing Partner at Zinman & Company, PC. “That’s why I created this podcast - to equip you with the tools and information you need to succeed."
Whether you are an established business owner or taking the first steps into adulthood and financial independence, Mark can help you explore new topics that help you better understand your financial situation. The benefits of this new podcast include, but are not limited to:
· Avoiding costly mistakes that could impact your future.
· Gaining the confidence to make informed decisions surrounding your finances.
· Cultivating your financial independence.
About The Podcast: Join Mark each week as he explores a brand-new topic that you may not have learned about before. Mark takes a unique approach to financial literacy education, presenting information in a way that makes sense even to those not well-versed in financial matters. Whether you're a young adult taking your first steps into adulthood or an experienced business owner, "On the Mark" is sure to help you grow and succeed as you endeavor to get a handle on your finances.
Contact
Mark Zinman
215-357-2250
zinmanandcompany.com
