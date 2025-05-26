EvolutIA Announces Formation of Advisory Board to Accelerate Growth in Agentic Process Automation and AI
EvolutIA has formed an Advisory Board of seasoned leaders to guide its growth in Agentic Process Automation. Led by Chair Jeff Colvin, the board includes experts in AI, automation, healthcare, M&A, and talent strategy. The board will help EvolutIA scale its impact, drive enterprise autonomy, and expand next-gen AI agent adoption.
Tampa, FL, May 26, 2025 --(PR.com)-- EvolutIA, a leader in intelligent automation and AI-powered agentic transformation, today announced the formation of its Advisory Board, an accomplished group of executives, technologists, and entrepreneurs assembled to guide the company’s next phase of growth. This distinguished board brings decades of experience across various sectors, including technology, healthcare, automation, capital markets, and talent strategy.
EvolutIA partners with forward-thinking organizations to accelerate their journey toward enterprise autonomy, replacing rigid, rules-based automation with adaptable AI agents that think, learn, and act. As enterprises strive to move beyond the limitations of traditional automation, EvolutIA is pioneering a new category: Agentic Process Automation (APA). APA combines intelligent agents with scalable operational design to drive efficiency, enhance decision-making, and unlock new value streams. The newly appointed Advisory Board will provide strategic counsel, industry insight, and deep functional expertise to help EvolutIA capitalize on this growing market opportunity and expand the reach of its transformative solutions.
Jeff Colvin will serve as Advisory Board Chair. A proven operator and investor, Colvin brings over three decades of leadership in high-growth technology and healthcare ventures. His track record includes scaling and exiting market leaders such as Rapidigm, Datavail, Acustream, and Jolt AG, culminating in one of the largest RPA/AI mergers in the U.S. “Jeff is a disciplined operator and strategic thinker,” said EvolutIA CEO Chris Thilburg. “His leadership will be instrumental as we navigate the complexity and opportunity of enterprise-scale AI.”
Joining Colvin are four esteemed advisors:
· Michael Wasik, a serial entrepreneur and investment banker, brings more than 25 years of experience in scaling companies, executing M&A transactions, and driving capital strategy. His expertise spans technology, media, and telecommunications, including public market transitions and strategic exits.
· Michael Duke, a nationally recognized expert in healthcare revenue cycle transformation and hyperautomation, currently leads automation and innovation at Guidehouse. His was instrumental in developing the firms M3 Automation Discovery methodology that has led to the generation of tens of millions in operational impact and he will advise on EvolutIA's AI agent deployment strategy.
· Alan Young, a technology leader with over 35 years of experience spanning IT, finance, and software development, has advised both tribal conglomerates and Fortune 500 companies on technology infrastructure and service delivery. His work in consolidating IT operations and leading enterprise software platforms will shape EvolutIA’s efforts to scale up.
· Mark Turgeon, a seasoned professional in strategic recruiting, offers deep insights into human capital, embedded workforce models, and executive search. With a focus on aligning talent with growth strategies, Mark will help EvolutIA scale its internal teams and partner network as demand accelerates.
“Our advisors represent the best in business, strategy, and innovation,” said Thilburg. “Their insights will shape how we scale our impact, expand into new markets, and help clients reimagine operations through agentic automation.”
The formation of the Advisory Board marks a significant milestone in EvolutIA’s mission to transform enterprise operations with intelligent, autonomous systems. With this team in place, the company is well-positioned to expand its influence and accelerate the adoption of next-generation automation across enterprises.
About EvolutIA
EvolutIA is a leading consultancy and solution provider in Agentic Process Automation, helping enterprises accelerate their journey toward enterprise autonomy. By replacing rigid automation with adaptable AI agents that optimize complex workflows, increase ROI, and unlock organizational potential, EvolutIA empowers businesses to operate with greater intelligence and agility. The company partners with top AI platforms and service providers to deliver scalable automation that thinks, learns, and adapts at enterprise speed.
For media inquiries or more information, contact:
info@theevolutia.com
www.theevolutia.com
EvolutIA partners with forward-thinking organizations to accelerate their journey toward enterprise autonomy, replacing rigid, rules-based automation with adaptable AI agents that think, learn, and act. As enterprises strive to move beyond the limitations of traditional automation, EvolutIA is pioneering a new category: Agentic Process Automation (APA). APA combines intelligent agents with scalable operational design to drive efficiency, enhance decision-making, and unlock new value streams. The newly appointed Advisory Board will provide strategic counsel, industry insight, and deep functional expertise to help EvolutIA capitalize on this growing market opportunity and expand the reach of its transformative solutions.
Jeff Colvin will serve as Advisory Board Chair. A proven operator and investor, Colvin brings over three decades of leadership in high-growth technology and healthcare ventures. His track record includes scaling and exiting market leaders such as Rapidigm, Datavail, Acustream, and Jolt AG, culminating in one of the largest RPA/AI mergers in the U.S. “Jeff is a disciplined operator and strategic thinker,” said EvolutIA CEO Chris Thilburg. “His leadership will be instrumental as we navigate the complexity and opportunity of enterprise-scale AI.”
Joining Colvin are four esteemed advisors:
· Michael Wasik, a serial entrepreneur and investment banker, brings more than 25 years of experience in scaling companies, executing M&A transactions, and driving capital strategy. His expertise spans technology, media, and telecommunications, including public market transitions and strategic exits.
· Michael Duke, a nationally recognized expert in healthcare revenue cycle transformation and hyperautomation, currently leads automation and innovation at Guidehouse. His was instrumental in developing the firms M3 Automation Discovery methodology that has led to the generation of tens of millions in operational impact and he will advise on EvolutIA's AI agent deployment strategy.
· Alan Young, a technology leader with over 35 years of experience spanning IT, finance, and software development, has advised both tribal conglomerates and Fortune 500 companies on technology infrastructure and service delivery. His work in consolidating IT operations and leading enterprise software platforms will shape EvolutIA’s efforts to scale up.
· Mark Turgeon, a seasoned professional in strategic recruiting, offers deep insights into human capital, embedded workforce models, and executive search. With a focus on aligning talent with growth strategies, Mark will help EvolutIA scale its internal teams and partner network as demand accelerates.
“Our advisors represent the best in business, strategy, and innovation,” said Thilburg. “Their insights will shape how we scale our impact, expand into new markets, and help clients reimagine operations through agentic automation.”
The formation of the Advisory Board marks a significant milestone in EvolutIA’s mission to transform enterprise operations with intelligent, autonomous systems. With this team in place, the company is well-positioned to expand its influence and accelerate the adoption of next-generation automation across enterprises.
About EvolutIA
EvolutIA is a leading consultancy and solution provider in Agentic Process Automation, helping enterprises accelerate their journey toward enterprise autonomy. By replacing rigid automation with adaptable AI agents that optimize complex workflows, increase ROI, and unlock organizational potential, EvolutIA empowers businesses to operate with greater intelligence and agility. The company partners with top AI platforms and service providers to deliver scalable automation that thinks, learns, and adapts at enterprise speed.
For media inquiries or more information, contact:
info@theevolutia.com
www.theevolutia.com
Contact
EvolutIAContact
Chris Thilburg
727-436-6926
www.theevolutia.com
Chris Thilburg
727-436-6926
www.theevolutia.com
Categories