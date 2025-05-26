EvolutIA Announces Formation of Advisory Board to Accelerate Growth in Agentic Process Automation and AI

EvolutIA has formed an Advisory Board of seasoned leaders to guide its growth in Agentic Process Automation. Led by Chair Jeff Colvin, the board includes experts in AI, automation, healthcare, M&A, and talent strategy. The board will help EvolutIA scale its impact, drive enterprise autonomy, and expand next-gen AI agent adoption.