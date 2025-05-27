SottoPelle® Recognizes Jennifer Waara, MD, for Outstanding Contributions to BHRT and Her Quality Care for Her Patients
SottoPelle® Announces its "Featured Provider Series" showcasing various Providers that have made a difference to their patients offering leading edge Bioidentical Hormone Replacement Therapy (BHRT).
Prescott, AZ, May 27, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Jennifer Waara, MD is a board-certified family physician now specializing in SottoPelle® Hormone Replacement Therapy in Prescott, Arizona.
Dr. Waara was born and raised in Arizona. She attended the University of Arizona in Tucson for her undergraduate and medical school training, graduating in 2004. Dr. Waara completed her family medicine residency at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Phoenix, Arizona in 2007 and then moved to Prescott, Arizona.
Dr. Waara was in private practice from 2007 - 2018. She then moved to the VA healthcare system and later became the medical director for the Yavapai County Community Health Services 3 clinics and their associated providers.
In February of 2024, Dr. Waara began exclusively providing care to patient needing hormone replacement therapy using the SottoPelle® Hormone Replacement Method. She provides these services in association with Marc A. Darr, MD who has been a SottoPelle® provider since 2011 and trained with Gino Tutera, MD.
Dr. Waara is happily married and has 3 children. Her oldest son was born in 2006, and she has fraternal twins who were born in 2009. She enjoys music, reading, traveling, and watching Pacific humpback whales in Maui.
Jennifer Waara, MD, has been a Certified SottoPelle® Trained Provider since June 2024.
To view additional information about Jennifer Waara, MD, or to contact the office, please visit her SottoPelle® directory listing: https://www.sottopelletherapy.com/directory-providers/listing/hormone-provider-prescott-arizona-jennifer-waara-md/
