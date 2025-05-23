Traditional vs. Straumann® Dental Implants: A Closer Look with Gina Biedermann, DDS in Keller, Texas
Keller Dentist Gina Biedermann, DDS Explores Benefits of Straumann® and Traditional Dental Implants
Keller, TX, May 23, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Dental implants continue to set the standard in restorative dentistry, offering patients long-term, stable solutions for missing teeth. At the office of Gina Biedermann, DDS, patients have access to both traditional dental implants and Straumann® implant systems, each designed to restore the appearance and function of the smile while supporting long-term oral health. The choice between the two often comes down to a patient’s individual needs, bone health, and treatment timeline.
Understanding Traditional Dental Implants
For more details : https://www.docbiedermann.com/our-services/restorative-dentistry/dental-implants/
Traditional implants are composed of a biocompatible titanium post, an abutment, and a final restoration, such as a crown, bridge, or denture. These components work together to replace the full structure of a missing tooth, from root to crown. The titanium post is surgically placed in the jawbone, where it undergoes osseointegration — a natural fusion process that provides a solid foundation for tooth restoration.
Traditional Implant Benefits:
Long-term durability and reliability
Natural appearance and function
Strong support for single or multiple restorations
Considerations:
Healing time may take several months
Requires sufficient bone density
Bone grafting may be needed in some cases
Dr. Biedermann offers several restoration options for traditional implants, including:
Single-unit crowns to replace a single missing tooth
Multi-unit bridges to replace multiple teeth without impacting surrounding natural teeth
Implant-supported dentures for full-arch restoration with improved comfort and stability
Straumann® Dental Implants: Advanced Technology for Modern Needs
Straumann® implants represent an advancement in implant dentistry, designed for efficient healing and high long-term success rates. Manufactured from medical-grade titanium, these implants feature SLActive® surface technology, which supports faster bone integration — often within 3–4 weeks — reducing overall treatment time.
The practice offers three main types of Straumann® implants:
Standard Implants: Promote accelerated healing with surface enhancements
Standard Plus Implants: Designed for esthetic zones such as front teeth with subgingival placement
Tapered Effect Implants: Allow for immediate temporary restorations and early implantation
Benefits of Straumann® Implants:
Up to 99% success rate in healthy patients
Compatible with low bone density cases
Proven longevity and high functionality
Reduced healing time compared to conventional options
The process of receiving a Straumann® implant typically includes three phases:
Initial consultation and 3D imaging, to precisely plan implant placement
Surgical placement of the implant under local anesthesia
Final restoration placement, once the implant has fully integrated with the jawbone
Why Replace Missing Teeth with Implants?
Beyond cosmetic concerns, replacing missing teeth with implants helps maintain jawbone health and prevent long-term oral complications. Traditional restorations such as dentures and bridges often fail to address root-level support, which can lead to bone loss and jaw shrinkage over time. Dental implants, by replacing both root and crown, support:
Long-term bone health
Improved bite strength and function
Enhanced stability for restorations
Reduction in future oral health complications
For patients lacking adequate bone structure, Dr. Biedermann’s team can coordinate preliminary treatments such as bone grafting, sinus lifts, and ridge augmentations to make implant therapy possible.
Choosing the Right Option
Both traditional and Straumann® implants are viable, proven solutions for restoring smiles. The best approach depends on factors like bone density, overall health, esthetic needs, and patient preferences. Dr. Biedermann provides personalized consultations to evaluate candidacy and guide patients through the treatment process.
About Gina Biedermann, DDS
Gina Biedermann, DDS, provides comprehensive dental care with a focus on restorative and implant dentistry. Her Keller-based practice integrates advanced technology and personalized treatment plans to help patients regain confidence in their smiles through reliable, modern solutions.
https://www.ratemds.com/doctor-ratings/3418271/Dr-Gina+A.-Biedermann-Keller-TX.html/
For more information or to schedule a consultation, contact:
Gina Biedermann, DDS
940 Keller Pkwy Ste 170
Keller, TX 76248
Phone: (817) 354-4488
Website: https://www.docbiedermann.com/
Understanding Traditional Dental Implants
For more details : https://www.docbiedermann.com/our-services/restorative-dentistry/dental-implants/
Traditional implants are composed of a biocompatible titanium post, an abutment, and a final restoration, such as a crown, bridge, or denture. These components work together to replace the full structure of a missing tooth, from root to crown. The titanium post is surgically placed in the jawbone, where it undergoes osseointegration — a natural fusion process that provides a solid foundation for tooth restoration.
Traditional Implant Benefits:
Long-term durability and reliability
Natural appearance and function
Strong support for single or multiple restorations
Considerations:
Healing time may take several months
Requires sufficient bone density
Bone grafting may be needed in some cases
Dr. Biedermann offers several restoration options for traditional implants, including:
Single-unit crowns to replace a single missing tooth
Multi-unit bridges to replace multiple teeth without impacting surrounding natural teeth
Implant-supported dentures for full-arch restoration with improved comfort and stability
Straumann® Dental Implants: Advanced Technology for Modern Needs
Straumann® implants represent an advancement in implant dentistry, designed for efficient healing and high long-term success rates. Manufactured from medical-grade titanium, these implants feature SLActive® surface technology, which supports faster bone integration — often within 3–4 weeks — reducing overall treatment time.
The practice offers three main types of Straumann® implants:
Standard Implants: Promote accelerated healing with surface enhancements
Standard Plus Implants: Designed for esthetic zones such as front teeth with subgingival placement
Tapered Effect Implants: Allow for immediate temporary restorations and early implantation
Benefits of Straumann® Implants:
Up to 99% success rate in healthy patients
Compatible with low bone density cases
Proven longevity and high functionality
Reduced healing time compared to conventional options
The process of receiving a Straumann® implant typically includes three phases:
Initial consultation and 3D imaging, to precisely plan implant placement
Surgical placement of the implant under local anesthesia
Final restoration placement, once the implant has fully integrated with the jawbone
Why Replace Missing Teeth with Implants?
Beyond cosmetic concerns, replacing missing teeth with implants helps maintain jawbone health and prevent long-term oral complications. Traditional restorations such as dentures and bridges often fail to address root-level support, which can lead to bone loss and jaw shrinkage over time. Dental implants, by replacing both root and crown, support:
Long-term bone health
Improved bite strength and function
Enhanced stability for restorations
Reduction in future oral health complications
For patients lacking adequate bone structure, Dr. Biedermann’s team can coordinate preliminary treatments such as bone grafting, sinus lifts, and ridge augmentations to make implant therapy possible.
Choosing the Right Option
Both traditional and Straumann® implants are viable, proven solutions for restoring smiles. The best approach depends on factors like bone density, overall health, esthetic needs, and patient preferences. Dr. Biedermann provides personalized consultations to evaluate candidacy and guide patients through the treatment process.
About Gina Biedermann, DDS
Gina Biedermann, DDS, provides comprehensive dental care with a focus on restorative and implant dentistry. Her Keller-based practice integrates advanced technology and personalized treatment plans to help patients regain confidence in their smiles through reliable, modern solutions.
https://www.ratemds.com/doctor-ratings/3418271/Dr-Gina+A.-Biedermann-Keller-TX.html/
For more information or to schedule a consultation, contact:
Gina Biedermann, DDS
940 Keller Pkwy Ste 170
Keller, TX 76248
Phone: (817) 354-4488
Website: https://www.docbiedermann.com/
Contact
Gina Biedermann DDSContact
Gina Biedermann
817-354-4488
www.docbiedermann.com
Gina Biedermann
817-354-4488
www.docbiedermann.com
Categories