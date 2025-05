Traditional vs. Straumann® Dental Implants: A Closer Look with Gina Biedermann, DDS in Keller, Texas

Keller, TX, May 23, 2025 --( PR.com )-- Dental implants continue to set the standard in restorative dentistry, offering patients long-term, stable solutions for missing teeth. At the office of Gina Biedermann, DDS, patients have access to both traditional dental implants and Straumann® implant systems, each designed to restore the appearance and function of the smile while supporting long-term oral health. The choice between the two often comes down to a patient’s individual needs, bone health, and treatment timeline.Understanding Traditional Dental ImplantsFor more details : https://www.docbiedermann.com/our-services/restorative-dentistry/dental-implants/Traditional implants are composed of a biocompatible titanium post, an abutment, and a final restoration, such as a crown, bridge, or denture. These components work together to replace the full structure of a missing tooth, from root to crown. The titanium post is surgically placed in the jawbone, where it undergoes osseointegration — a natural fusion process that provides a solid foundation for tooth restoration.Traditional Implant Benefits:Long-term durability and reliabilityNatural appearance and functionStrong support for single or multiple restorationsConsiderations:Healing time may take several monthsRequires sufficient bone densityBone grafting may be needed in some casesDr. Biedermann offers several restoration options for traditional implants, including:Single-unit crowns to replace a single missing toothMulti-unit bridges to replace multiple teeth without impacting surrounding natural teethImplant-supported dentures for full-arch restoration with improved comfort and stabilityStraumann® Dental Implants: Advanced Technology for Modern NeedsStraumann® implants represent an advancement in implant dentistry, designed for efficient healing and high long-term success rates. Manufactured from medical-grade titanium, these implants feature SLActive® surface technology, which supports faster bone integration — often within 3–4 weeks — reducing overall treatment time.The practice offers three main types of Straumann® implants:Standard Implants: Promote accelerated healing with surface enhancementsStandard Plus Implants: Designed for esthetic zones such as front teeth with subgingival placementTapered Effect Implants: Allow for immediate temporary restorations and early implantationBenefits of Straumann® Implants:Up to 99% success rate in healthy patientsCompatible with low bone density casesProven longevity and high functionalityReduced healing time compared to conventional optionsThe process of receiving a Straumann® implant typically includes three phases:Initial consultation and 3D imaging, to precisely plan implant placementSurgical placement of the implant under local anesthesiaFinal restoration placement, once the implant has fully integrated with the jawboneWhy Replace Missing Teeth with Implants?Beyond cosmetic concerns, replacing missing teeth with implants helps maintain jawbone health and prevent long-term oral complications. Traditional restorations such as dentures and bridges often fail to address root-level support, which can lead to bone loss and jaw shrinkage over time. Dental implants, by replacing both root and crown, support:Long-term bone healthImproved bite strength and functionEnhanced stability for restorationsReduction in future oral health complicationsFor patients lacking adequate bone structure, Dr. Biedermann’s team can coordinate preliminary treatments such as bone grafting, sinus lifts, and ridge augmentations to make implant therapy possible.Choosing the Right OptionBoth traditional and Straumann® implants are viable, proven solutions for restoring smiles. The best approach depends on factors like bone density, overall health, esthetic needs, and patient preferences. Dr. Biedermann provides personalized consultations to evaluate candidacy and guide patients through the treatment process.About Gina Biedermann, DDSGina Biedermann, DDS, provides comprehensive dental care with a focus on restorative and implant dentistry. Her Keller-based practice integrates advanced technology and personalized treatment plans to help patients regain confidence in their smiles through reliable, modern solutions.https://www.ratemds.com/doctor-ratings/3418271/Dr-Gina+A.-Biedermann-Keller-TX.html/For more information or to schedule a consultation, contact:Gina Biedermann, DDS940 Keller Pkwy Ste 170Keller, TX 76248Phone: (817) 354-4488Website: https://www.docbiedermann.com/