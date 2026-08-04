Dentistry News
Brush up on the latest dentistry innovations, equipment, partnerships, recognitions, products and services. Find out about companies, practices and organizations promoting oral care, education and awareness in the areas of dental hygiene, orthodontics, implants and surgery, among others.
New York Cancer & Blood Specialists Welcomes Hematologist-Oncologist Dr. David Drory
New York Cancer & Blood Specialists (NYCBS), one of the Nation’s leading oncology practices, proudly announces the addition of Dr. David Drory to its team of dedicated medical oncologists and hematologists. Beginning August 3, 2026, Dr. Drory will be practicing at NYCBS’s office... - August 04, 2026 - New York Cancer & Blood Specialists
Dental Strategy Institute Releases Free White Paper Examining the Risk Behind DSO Earn-Out Deals
New research finds earn-out clauses now appear in 60 to 80 percent of DSO acquisitions, yet the metric determining a seller's final payout is controlled almost entirely by the buyer - July 27, 2026 - Dental Strategy Institute
New York Cancer & Blood Specialists Opens New State-of-the-Art Cancer Center in Lake Success
New York Cancer & Blood Specialists (NYCBS), one of the Nation’s leading oncology practices, is proud to announce the opening of its new comprehensive cancer center at 3 Dakota Drive, Lake Success, NY 11042. The location will open to patients on July 13, 2026, and replaces its previous... - July 10, 2026 - New York Cancer & Blood Specialists
Star Dental Opens New Lakewood Area Dental Clinic Offering Emergency Dentistry for Kids and Adults
Star Dental has opened a new dental clinic near Sheridan and Florida, serving West Denver and Lakewood with emergency dental care, family dentistry, pediatric dentistry, dentures, extractions, root canals, and insurance friendly options including Medicaid. - July 04, 2026 - Star Dental
River Valley Smile Center Expands Access to All-on-4 Dental Implants for Patients Across the River Valley
Fort Smith dental practice highlights growing availability of full-arch dental implant treatment designed to restore smiles, function, and confidence. - June 26, 2026 - River Valley Smile Center
Alex Martin, DDS Expands Sleep Apnea Treatment Options with Custom Oral Appliance Therapy in Scottsdale
Alex Martin, DDS is expanding treatment options for Scottsdale patients diagnosed with sleep apnea by offering custom oral appliance therapy. The addition provides eligible individuals with a personalized alternative to traditional CPAP therapy and reflects the practice's continued commitment to comprehensive patient care. - June 24, 2026 - Alex Martin DDS
FTG Imaging Launches DC-Air® WatchDog: Real-Time Sensor Tracking That Helps Dental Practices Never Lose a Sensor Again
FTG Imaging has launched DC-Air® WatchDog, a real-time sensor tracking and monitoring platform built for its award-winning DC-Air® True Wireless® intraoral sensor. WatchDog provides continuous location visibility, instant alerts when a sensor isn't returned to its dock, and a live dashboard—helping dental practices prevent costly sensor loss. - June 16, 2026 - FTG Imaging
Sobixel AI 3D Intraoral Scanner with Video Capture and AI Announced
Tap Medical has announced Sobixel AI, an innovative intraoral scanner that combines continuous 3D video capture with artificial intelligence. The device analyzes teeth for anomalies, assists dentists in treatment planning, and can automatically schedule patient appointments at a clinic. - June 12, 2026 - Tap Medical
PRIME exits® Advise on Strategic Partnership for a 10-Location Dental Support Organization in the Midwest
Dr. Allen Nazeri, Managing Partner of PRIME exits® and Managing Director at American Healthcare Capital, successfully represented a 10-location Midwest Dental Support Organization (DSO) in a strategic recapitalization. The company generated approximately $15 million in revenue and $4 million in adjusted EBITDA. Following a competitive process with multiple offers, the seller partnered with an experienced financial sponsor while retaining significant equity for future growth. - June 05, 2026 - PRIME exits®
River Valley Smile Center Celebrates Dental Health Week with Local Preschool Visit
River Valley Smile Center proudly participated in Dental Health Week by visiting Little Blessings Preschool and Childcare Center, bringing smiles, education, and fun to local children. Team members Taylor and Stacey spent the morning with two preschool classes and two toddler classes, sharing the... - April 06, 2026 - River Valley Smile Center
This Oral Health Month, Downtown Dental Design in Austin, TX, Urges Diabetic Residents to Prioritize Dental Care
Dr. Negar Eslami, DDS, a leading dentist in Austin, Texas, sheds light on how uncontrolled blood sugar silently impacts oral health — and why diabetic patients need specialized dental care. - April 04, 2026 - Downtown Dental Design
Dr. Whiten Launches 7.5% nHAp Toothpaste: Dentist-Formulated, Fluoride-Free Oral Care for Enamel Repair & Sensitive Teeth
Dr. Whiten, a new science-backed oral care brand focused on safe, enamel-friendly dental care, officially launches its flagship product: Dr. Whiten 7.5% Nano Hydroxyapatite (nHAp) Toothpaste. Designed by dental professionals, Dr. Whiten addresses the most common consumer concerns: tooth... - March 22, 2026 - Dr. Whiten
PRIME exits® Advises on the Successful Sale of a $12M West Coast Dental Laboratory
Dr. Allen Nazeri, DDS, MBA, Master Certified M&A Intermediary, Managing Partner at PRIME exits®️, and Managing Director at American Healthcare Capital, is pleased to announce the successful representation of a West Coast-based dental laboratory in its sale to an independent sponsor backed... - February 24, 2026 - PRIME exits®
Bentson Copple Patterson & Associates Announces Practice & Career Transition Seminar Helping Orthodontists Navigate Career and Ownership Changes
Bentson Copple Patterson & Associates will host a Practice & Career Transition Seminar on April 30, 2026, in Orlando to help orthodontists navigate career and ownership changes. The half‑day event covers market trends, valuations, deal structures, communication strategies, and buyer preparation, featuring expert insights and Q&A. - February 09, 2026 - Bentson Copple Patterson & Associates, LLC
Moritis Shin Dentistry of Seattle Expands Preventive Dental Cleaning Focus to Help Reduce Emergency Dentistry Cases
Downtown Seattle Dental Practice Highlights Preventive Care Initiative Supported by Delta Dental Insurance - January 03, 2026 - Moritis Shin Dentistry of Seattle
New Year, New Smile: River Valley Smile Center Encourages Patients to Prioritize Cosmetic Confidence in 2026
As the new year begins, River Valley Smile Center is encouraging patients to make cosmetic confidence part of their 2026 goals. With a full range of modern cosmetic dentistry solutions, the practice is helping individuals start the year with a smile that reflects how they want to look and... - January 01, 2026 - River Valley Smile Center
FTG's DC-Air® Earns "Best Image Quality" Distinction
FTG Imaging’s DC-Air® True Wireless® Intraoral Sensor earned “Best Image Quality” in the CR Foundation’s 2026 Buying Guide. The world’s first Bluetooth® direct-conversion dental sensor delivers superior diagnostic accuracy by converting X-rays directly into digital signals—eliminating distortion found in traditional sensors. Independent testing confirmed industry-leading MTF performance, validating DC-Air® as a new standard in dental imaging. - December 30, 2025 - FTG Imaging
Aria Dental Implant Center Launches New Educational Website to Empower Patients Considering Dental Implants
Aria Dental Implant Center launches an educational website helping patients make informed decisions about dental implants and All-on-4® care. - December 30, 2025 - Aria Dental Implant Center
Cumberland Biotherapeutics Announces U.S. Launch of FDA Cleared DentoClude F, Complimentary Practice Program, and New Investor Fundraising Initiative
Cumberland Biotherapeutics, LLC, a dental innovation company integrating advanced bioactive glass with botanicals, today announced the U.S. launch of DentoClude F; DentoClude F is marketed under a commercial name for the Occlude® F Dentin Tubule Agent, which received FDA 510(k) clearance under... - December 30, 2025 - Cumberland Biotherapeutics, Inc
Nudge Establishes Leadership in 10% Nano Hydroxyapatite Toothpaste with Advanced REMIN+ Enamel Formula
Nudge, an Orlando, Florida–based oral care brand, advances fluoride free enamel care with its Nano Hydroxyapatite REMIN+ toothpaste, formulated around a high concentration 10% nano hydroxyapatite framework. Built by oral care experts with a passion over profits mindset, Nudge focuses on science backed formulation, transparency, and long term oral health. - December 29, 2025 - Nudge
Pinnacle Pediatric Dentistry Houston Celebrates 20 Years of Excellence in Pediatric Dental Care in Houston, Taxes
Pinnacle Pediatric Dentistry Houston, a leading pediatric dental office in Houston, proudly announces its 20 year anniversary of serving Texas families with compassionate, child centered care. Founded and led by Dr. Joi Shaw Morrison, a highly respected pediatric dentist in Houston, the practice... - December 23, 2025 - Pinnacle Pediatric Dentistry Houston
Dr. David Roholt of Pier 210 Dental Group Introduces Non-Invasive NightLase® Therapy for Sleep Apnea
NightLase® therapy aims to reduce snoring and mild to moderate obstructive sleep apnea through gentle tissue tightening. - December 12, 2025 - Pier 210 Dental Group
Seva Oral Health Expands Full-Mouth Rehabilitation Services and Launches Virtual Smile Consultations in Palatine, IL
Palatine dental practice enhances patient care with comprehensive full-mouth rehabilitation and convenient online consultations led by Dr. Satyam Patel. - November 26, 2025 - Seva Oral Health
Senior Smiles Dentistry Honored as One of USF’s Fast 56 Fastest-Growing Bull Businesses
Senior Smiles Dentistry Earns #2 Ranking Among Top 56 Companies Recognized by the USF Alumni Association - November 21, 2025 - Senior Smiles Dentistry
Scottsdale Dental Arts Shares How Seasonal Super-foods Like Pumpkin Support Healthy Gums and Teeth This National Pumpkin Day
Dr. Jason McCargar of Scottsdale Dental Arts explains how fall favorites like pumpkin support gum health and strong teeth. Rich in vitamin A, zinc, and antioxidants, pumpkin helps strengthen enamel, improve gum resilience, and enhance overall oral wellness — making it a delicious and smile-friendly seasonal superfood. - November 09, 2025 - Scottsdale Dental Arts
Dentaltap Launches Mobile App for Seamless Teamwork in Dental Clinics
The Dentaltap mobile app now brings team collaboration to dental clinic staff on mobile devices. - October 31, 2025 - Tap Medical
Image Specialty Partners Announces New Leadership Team Members
Image Specialty Partners (“ISP”), a leading dental specialty support organization, has announced the addition of two key executives to its leadership team: Lacie Randall, a veteran in dental and healthcare marketing, and Roman Meydbray, an accomplished IT leader. Their appointments mark... - October 20, 2025 - Image Specialty Partners
Everlasting Smiles: William Ma DMD Brings Patented Pinhole Surgical Technique® to Treat Gum Recession Without Stitches or Grafts
Trained and certified by Dr. John Chao, creator of the Pinhole Surgical Technique®, Dr. Ma delivers a gentle, minimally invasive gum restoration completed in just one visit. - October 15, 2025 - Everlasting Smiles: William Ma DMD
Dr. Jay A. Zimmerman, DMD Expands Patient Care with Advanced Dental Technologies in Mountainside, NJ
Modern technology and personalized care come together at a boutique dental practice serving the Mountainside, NJ - Dr. Jay A. Zimmerman, DMD - community for more than two decades. - October 10, 2025 - Dr. Jay A. Zimmerman, DMD
Montclair Plaza Dental Group Announces Name Change to Double A Dental Group
After a change in ownership, Montclair Plaza Dental Group, a long-standing dental office serving the Montclair community, has formally changed its name to Double A Dental Group. Dr. Dave Sikureja, the previous owner of the practice, has entrusted Dr. Paula Izvernari to carry on the practice's... - October 08, 2025 - Double A Dental Group
Oraticx Oral Probiotics Launch on iHerb, Expanding Global Access to Innovative Oral Health Solutions
Oraticx, a leader in oral probiotics, has launched its flagship products—Teeth & Gums, Green Breath, and Kids—on the global platform iHerb. Powered by OraCMU®, a clinically validated probiotic published in the Journal of Oral Microbiology and certified GRAS by the U.S. FDA, Oraticx delivers safe and effective solutions for oral health. With 38 research papers published, the company continues to innovate in oral microbiome science, strengthening its global presence. Explore the range at iHerb. - September 26, 2025 - Oraticx USA, Inc.
River Valley Smile Center Gives Back at Annual Back-to-School Event with Free Supplies for Local Students
River Valley Smile Center (RVSC) continued its commitment to serving the Fort Smith community by hosting its annual back-to-school event on August 1 at Central Mall. From 8:00 to 10:00 a.m., children and families lined up to receive free school supplies, helping students head into the new school... - September 25, 2025 - River Valley Smile Center
Sterling VA Dentist Dr. E. Richard Hughes Celebrates 47 Years, Highlights Youth Oral Health on International Youth Day
Sterling dentist Dr. E. Richard Hughes marks 47 years in practice and honors International Youth Day by sharing oral health tips for children and infants, encouraging families to build lifelong healthy habits. - September 11, 2025 - E. Richard Hughes, DDS
Dr. Stephanie Kinsey, DDS of Palencia Dental Appointed to Board of Regents of the International College of Craniomandibular Orthopedics (ICCMO)
Dr. Stephanie Kinsey, DDS of Palencia Dental, has been appointed to the Board of Regents of the International College of Craniomandibular Orthopedics (ICCMO). A member since 2017, she has advanced through fellowship training and represented ICCMO at international meetings in Argentina, Moscow, and Calgary. With 20+ years of expertise in cosmetic and neuromuscular dentistry, Dr. Kinsey brings proven leadership to ICCMO’s global mission. - September 10, 2025 - Palencia Dental
Chicago Dental Society Foundation Announces Fall Fundraiser: “Speakeasy Soirée”
The Chicago Dental Society Foundation (CDSF) is excited to announce its 2025 Fall Fundraiser, the Speakeasy Soirée, to be held on Sunday, October 19, 2025, from 2:30 PM to 5:00 PM at the Union League Club of Chicago. Chaired by Dr. Kimberly Fasula and Ms. Mary Ann Mahon-Huels, the event... - September 03, 2025 - Chicago Dental Society Foundation
Smile Directory Launches to Help Canadians Find Local Dental Care
Smile Directory is a Canada-wide online platform helping patients find dentists, dental hygienists, and denturists while boosting visibility for Canadian-owned practices. Launched by Modev Media in March 2025, the site already hosts nearly 500 clinic profiles and is growing rapidly. Free listings provide basic exposure, while premium profiles offer advanced features and AI-powered support to help clinics attract new patients. - August 28, 2025 - Smile Directory
TurkeyMedicals.com Unveils Major Clinic Expansion and Cutting-Edge Medical Technologies
TurkeyMedicals.com, a leading medical clinic in Istanbul, has unveiled a significant expansion and technological upgrade. The clinic has added four in-house specialists, including a surgeon, internal medicine expert, dentist, and general practitioner, expanding its range of services. In addition, advanced medical technologies, such as cutting-edge tomography and CBCT machines, along with the Trishape intraoral scanner, will enhance diagnostic precision and treatment effectiveness. - August 18, 2025 - Turkey Medicals
Global Dental Leaders to Convene in Shanghai for FDI World Dental Congress 2025
Join global dental professionals at FDI World Dental Congress 2025 in Shanghai. Experience cutting-edge research, interactive forums, record-breaking exhibitions, and unique cultural events that advance global oral health and dentistry innovation. - August 12, 2025 - RX
New York Cancer & Blood Specialists Welcomes Dr. Jung-In Yang to Its Elmhurst Office
New York Cancer & Blood Specialists (NYCBS) is pleased to announce the addition of Jung-In Yang, MD, a dedicated Medical Oncologist and Internist, to its practice in Elmhurst. Dr. Yang will be practicing at 88-06 55th Avenue, Elmhurst, NY 11373. “Dr. Yang’s expertise in... - August 07, 2025 - New York Cancer & Blood Specialists
New York Cancer & Blood Specialists Welcomes Dr. Junging Guo
New York Cancer & Blood Specialists (NYCBS) is proud to announce the addition of Junging Guo, MD, PhD, a highly skilled and compassionate Medical Oncologist, Hematologist, and Internist, to its practice. She will be practicing at 210 E 86th Street, 6th Floor, New York, NY 10028. Dr. Guo... - August 06, 2025 - New York Cancer & Blood Specialists
RevUp Dental Achieves 10x Increase in New Dental Patients Volume for Through Staff Training and Strategic Marketing
RevUp Dental helped a dental practice increase new patient bookings from 9 to over 90 per month in under two years. By combining targeted digital marketing with front desk staff training, the practice achieved consistent 65–70% conversion rates and outperformed competitors while spending less on ads. The results are detailed in RevUp Dental’s new case study, showcasing how aligning marketing with internal systems drives sustainable practice growth. - July 30, 2025 - RevUpDental
Southard Family Dentistry Broadens TMJ Treatment Offerings with Regenerative and Targeted Therapies in Jonesboro, AR
Multi-modal approach includes platelet-rich plasma (PRP) injections, nerve blocks, and SPG therapy under the direction of one of Arkansas’ few TMJ specialists. - July 16, 2025 - Southard Family Dentistry
U Shine Dental Addresses Gum Disease in Alexandria with Personalized Periodontal Treatment Options
Dr. Irene Shin Introduces Clinically Guided Periodontal Treatments for Alexandria Patients - July 08, 2025 - U Shine Dental - Skyline
Prickly Pear Family Dental Enhances Patient Care in Prescott with Same-Day Dental Crowns Using CEREC® Technology
Prickly Pear Family Dental in Prescott now offers same-day dental crowns using advanced CEREC technology. Led by Dr. McKenney, the practice provides fast, durable restorations in a single visit—no follow-ups or temporary crowns needed—making high-quality smile repair quicker and more convenient than ever. - July 02, 2025 - Prickly Pear Family Dental
FTG Imaging's DC Air™ Wireless Intraoral Sensor Wins Prestigious 2025 Dental Advisor Top Award and Dental Product Shopper Best Product Recognition
Revolutionary wireless dental X-ray technology company Freedom Technologies Group (FTG Imaging) continues an industry-leading streak with dual awards recognizing superior image accuracy (IA), patient comfort, and practice efficiency. - July 01, 2025 - FTG Imaging
Harris & Harris Launches ACTION RCM: A Bold New Step in Healthcare Revenue Cycle Management
Harris & Harris proudly launches ACTION RCM, a bold new entity delivering revenue cycle management for healthcare providers. Backed by 57 years of proven results, ACTION RCM combines advanced analytics, compassionate patient engagement, and strategic expertise to drive smarter, faster, and more integrated RCM solutions—built for today, ready for tomorrow. - June 22, 2025 - Harris & Harris
Moritis Shin Dentistry of Seattle, a Trusted Dentist Near Nordstrom, Expands Access to Expert Orthodontic Care with Invisalign®
Moritis Shin Dentistry of Seattle in Seattle offers expert Invisalign® care under the leadership of Diamond Plus Provider Dr. Harry Shin. Located in the historic Medical Dental Building near Nordstrom, the practice provides personalized treatment plans and flexible options for confident, healthy smiles. - June 21, 2025 - Moritis Shin Dentistry of Seattle
Eastside Modern Dentistry Introduces Advanced Surgical Services and Flexible Payment Options in Issaquah
With over 20 years of trusted service, Eastside Modern Dentistry introduces advanced surgical procedures and new financing options to support patient wellness and affordability. - June 15, 2025 - Eastside Modern Dentistry
Mills Dental Group Enhances TMJ Treatment with Tekscan T-Scan™ While Upholding Community Values in Houston
Houston dental practice enhances TMJ care with precise, data-driven technology for accurate diagnosis and personalized treatment planning. - June 14, 2025 - Mills Dental Group
Dr. Christine Chan, DDS Launches “Implant-Ready” Initiative to Guide Scottsdale Patients Toward Smarter Smile Restorations
Radiant Family Dentistry introduces a new patient-centered approach to dental implants, focusing on safety, education, and long-term success. - June 13, 2025 - Radiant Family Dentistry