DOVE Dental Products Introduces SE Plus™, a Disposable Saliva Ejector Valve with Attached White Saliva Ejector Straw DOVE Dental Products, the leading manufacturer in disposable evacuation dental devices, announced the introduction of the SE Plus™ Disposable Evacuation Valve and Straw Combination. - December 16, 2019 - DOVE Dental Products

DoctorUna.com Offers Accessible Healthcare in One Click The DoctorUna platform allows patients to access doctors & dentists, book appointments online, send inquiries and access Reviews and Ratings. A fully bilingual (Arabic/English) website for patients in the region. Users can search for doctors by specialty, location, insurance coverage, medical condition, doctor gender, or language(s) spoken by the Doctor. - December 12, 2019 - DoctorUna

DOVE Dental Products Acquires Capt-all®, the Only Handheld Amalgam Separator HVE Tip DOVE Dental Products, the leading manufacturer in disposable evacuation dental devices, announced the acquisition of Capt-all®. - December 08, 2019 - DOVE Dental Products

Northern Optotronics Inc.'s New Dedicated Business Unit Helps U.S. and International Companies Resolve the Difficulty in Providing Repair Service Across Canada Northern Optotronics Inc. (NOI), today announced the launch of its dedicated business unit focused on customized service and repair solutions across Canada for manufacturers and providers of medical equipment, aesthetic, surgical, and industrial lasers. - November 29, 2019 - NOI

Local Dentist Supports Austin ISD Schools Local dentistry office, TRU Dentistry Austin on South Lamar, shows their support for Austin ISD. It is estimated that the School Bus Advertising program for Austin ISD can generate up to $388,000 annually for AISD schools. With school district budget reductions occurring around the state, the additional... - November 23, 2019 - TRU Dentistry Austin

Famesmile.com Launches FameSmile Removable Veneers Online FameSmile.com announced the release of their removable silicone veneers. The product is already available online at discounted price. FameSmile distributor announced that the special price will be valid till the end of 2019. Removable veneers are a new alternative to permanent dental veneers, but quite... - October 06, 2019 - FameSmile

Spring Valley Dentist Offers New Promotions for Dental Services in Las Vegas Smile Designers of Las Vegas, located on West Flamingo, is now offering new promotions for people in Las Vegas who are looking for dental exams, x-rays, dental implants, or restorative treatments. Promotions include: · $25 for comprehensive exam and x rays (normally $89 for both). · $1000... - September 26, 2019 - Smile Designers of Las Vegas

Audubon Family Dentistry and Dr. James Wiener, DDS Share Their Secrets of Success in Dentistry Today Dr. James Wiener and Audubon Family Dentistry deliver high quality dentistry with high end personalized service and state of the art care. - September 19, 2019 - Primadent

Juliet Bulnes-Newton, DMD, Earns National Designation for Specialty in Dental Sleep Medicine The American Board of Dental Sleep Medicine (ABDSM) Diplomate status is the gold standard for excellence in dental sleep medicine. - September 14, 2019 - Sleep Apnea Solutions Tampa

St. Petersburg Endodontics Offers Pumpkin Spice Root Canal Treatment for Fall St. Petersburg Endodontics plans on offering a pumpkin spice flavored root canal treatment for the fall season. The flavored part of the root canal is in the numbing topical that is applied to the gum before the anesthetic injection. "We provide root canal treatments to our patients and quality... - September 13, 2019 - St. Petersburg Endodontics

NRHI Hosts 3rd Annual National Affordability Summit in Minneapolis Dr. Marty Makary, Susan Dentzer and more are joining NRHI on October 15-16 to discuss critical issues impacting today’s healthcare landscape. - September 12, 2019 - Network for Regional Healthcare Improvement

Dakota Dental Offers Airway-Focused Dentistry to Children and Adult Patients Dakota Dental now offers airway-focused dentistry for both children and adult patients living with impaired airway clearance. - August 22, 2019 - Dakota Dental

Parkside Family Dental Wins Fifth City Beat News Spectrum Award for Patient Satisfaction Louisville dentist earns five straight Spectrum Awards for outstanding customer satisfaction. - August 18, 2019 - City Beat News

Burleson Orthodontics Earns Seven Consecutive Talk Awards for Patient Satisfaction Kansas City orthodontic practice earns its seventh prestigious Talk Award thanks to outstanding customer service. - August 07, 2019 - The Talk Awards

Temos Dental Standards Accredited by ISQua/IEEA Four New Accreditation Options Designed by Dentists for Dentists Global accreditation leader, Temos International, announced the accreditation of its dental standards by the prestigious International Society for Quality in Health Care (ISQua now IEEA). Developed in consultation with dental professionals, the ISQua accredited Temos Dental Standards offer tailored options... - July 30, 2019 - Temos International GmbH

South Lamar Dentist Expands Web Presence in Austin Area TRU Dentistry on South Lamar Boulevard in Austin, Texas has launched a new website to highlight their extensive suite of services. TRU Dentistry’s services include: · General Dentistry · Cosmetic Dentistry · Restorative Dentistry · Pediatric Dentistry · Sedation... - July 11, 2019 - TRU Dentistry Austin

Gloria B. Gertzman, Ph.D., D.M.D., F.A.G.D., C.C.H.P. Celebrated as a Woman of the Month for June 2019 by P.O.W.E.R. Gloria B. Gertzman, Ph.D., D.M.D., F.A.G.D., C.C.H.P., of Flemington, New Jersey has been celebrated as a Woman of the Month for June 2019 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of dentistry. Each month,... - June 11, 2019 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized

TRU Dentistry Austin Opens on South Lamar A new dental office, TRU Dentistry Austin, opens on South Lamar Boulevard in Austin, Texas and specializes in treating patients with dental anxiety. - June 08, 2019 - TRU Dentistry Austin

Talk Awards Honors Sophisticated Smiles for 10 Years of Outstanding Patient Satisfaction Sophisticated Smiles and Dr. Angela Cameron earn 10 consecutive Talk Awards for high patient satisfaction ratings. - May 30, 2019 - The Talk Awards

Sarah Cannon Cancer Institute at Swedish Medical Center Introduces Head and Neck Cancer Care Center Leading cancer center partners with specialty physician practice to offer advanced treatment for benign and cancerous tumors of the head and neck. - May 22, 2019 - Swedish Medical Center

Sporting Smiles Celebrates Ten Years of Revolutionizing Dental Solutions For 10 years SportingSmiles has changed the way customers get dental appliances. Ordering directly online without the need of a dentist. - May 17, 2019 - SportingSmiles

US-based Six Month Smiles Tackles Leading DIY and Clear Aligner Manufacturers Head-on Six Month Smiles enlists licensed dentists to provide a safer alternative to at-home dentistry. - May 15, 2019 - Six Month Smiles

Managed Benefit Services Launches New Marketing Campaigns MBS or Managed Benefit Services is now offering traffic for prescription plans, helping lower the acquisition cost for buyers in this vertical. Who is Managed Benefit Services and why are customers concerned with prescription cost for their clients? Krishen Iyer is the founder of Managed Benefit Services,... - May 06, 2019 - Managed Benefits

Local Dentist Office Founders of Two New National Holidays Dr. Tim Stirneman and Jim Wojdyla have founded National Dental Care Month (The entire Month of May) and National Smile Day (May 31st) to celebrate the awareness and importance of regular dental care and to remind people that dentistry isn't nearly as expensive as neglect is. It is a good reason for dental offices to use these holidays for marketing promotions or social media content. - April 30, 2019 - Compassionate Dental Care

San Diego Dental Practice Stands Out with Two AACD-Accredited Cosmetic Dentists Dr. John F. Weston and Dr. Nicholas C. Marongiu - co-owners and two lead dentists at Scripps Center for Dental Care - hold accredited status with the American Academy of Cosmetic Dentistry (AACD), making the San Diego-based dental practice among the only offices in the region with more than one AACD-accredited dentist. - April 25, 2019 - Scripps Center for Dental Care

My Friend’s Dentist to Perform TLC’s “No Scrubs” to Raise Money for Wilmington Charity My Friend’s Dentist, located at the crossroads of College Rd & Oleander Dr. in Wilmington, will be performing in the Carousel Center’s 16th Annual “Making Legends Local Gala” to raise awareness of victims of child abuse. April is National Child Abuse Awareness Month. The event... - April 25, 2019 - My Friend's Dentist

DrSumaiyyaSadaf.com Offers the Latest in Dental Care Information Dr Sumaiyya Sadaf in association with White Pearl Dental Clinic launches her official website. - April 24, 2019 - White Pearl Dental Clinic

Gloria B. Gertzman, Ph.D., D.M.D., F.A.G.D., C.C.H.P. Honored as a Woman of Excellence-Industry Leader for Two Consecutive Years by P.O.W.E.R Gloria B. Gertzman, Ph.D., D.M.D., F.A.G.D., C.C.H.P., of Flemington, New Jersey has been recognized as a Woman of Excellence-Industry Leader for two consecutive years, 2018 and 2019, by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) for her outstanding contributions and achievements... - April 19, 2019 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized

Dream Dental Announces Mother’s Day Dream Smile Giveaway Dream Dental is giving away free full-mouth makeover to a deserving mother. On Mother's Day 2019, Dream Dental will give away a prize worth $40,000 to $50,000 to one special person. - April 18, 2019 - Dream Dental

Elgin Cosmetic Dentist & Past President of American Academy of Cosmetic Dentistry Attending 2019 AACD Conference Dr. Dean Lodding, the head of Smile for Life Dental in Elgin, Illinois, is heading to the AACD Scientific Session in San Diego. The 35th annual conference will bring many of the nation’s top dental professionals to share insights on the future of cosmetic dentistry. - April 11, 2019 - Smile for Life Dental

Westchester Cosmetic Dentist Receives AACD Accreditation at 2019 Scientific Session Dr. Rioseco reaches a career defining milestone as he becomes an Accredited Member of the American Academy of Cosmetic Dentistry. - April 09, 2019 - The Center for Cosmetic Dentistry

AACD 2019 San Diego: A Decade of Dental Marketing Excellence with Rosemont Media At AACD 2019, Rosemont Media will be providing free marketing evaluations and strategic guidance at Exhibit Booth # 1017, as well as hosting a cocktail party at Roy’s on Thursday, April 25 at 6:30 pm for all attending dentists and their teams. - April 05, 2019 - Rosemont Media

NCHS Ramona Opens New Community Health Center North County Health Services Opens New Health Clinic in Ramona. - April 02, 2019 - NCHS

Summerlin Dental Solutions Finishes Complete Office Renovation Just in Time for Its One Year Anniversary Summerlin Dental Solutions is the Premier Dental Office in Las Vegas, Nevada. Welcome to your new dental home. - March 29, 2019 - Summerlin Dental Solutions

Top Auckland Dentist Unveils New, Eclectic Website with First-Rate Design Dr. Clarence Tam, a leading cosmetic dentist and Chairperson of the New Zealand Academy of Cosmetic Dentistry, offers an in-depth look into the entire gamut of today’s most popular dental treatments via a newly designed dental website. - March 28, 2019 - Tam Dental Group

Deer Valley Dental Village Sells for $5.6M Menlo Group Commercial Real Estate represented the buyer of the 17,030 sq. ft. Peoria dental office complex. - March 18, 2019 - Menlo Group Commercial Real Estate

Rosedale Smiles Now Provides Comprehensive Cosmetic Dentistry Services in Maryland Rosedale Smiles in Maryland is now offering a wide-range of cosmetic dentistry services at rates everyone can afford. - March 09, 2019 - Rosedale Smiles

Kerry Dental Ceramics Has 3 New Leading Ceramic Names That Are Now Available in the UK and Ireland Kerry Dental Ceramics have an excellent range of high end dental ceramic systems from Wohlwend of Liechtenstein, known as Vision Ceramics. These ceramic systems come with a Classic metal porcelain, press ceramic systems, low fusing and Zircon Ceramics, plus a lithium disilicate layering ceramic. Vision ceramics really have everything a ceramic artist needs to produce stunning work. - March 09, 2019 - Kerry Dental Ceramics

Viking Bond Service Offers DMEPOS Bond to Dentists Viking Bond Service, a surety bonding company operating nationwide, is able to offer dentists DMEPOS bonds, which have recently become a national requirement. Viking Bond Service can ensure that dentists remain compliant with the new laws while securing a competitive rate. Dentists must secure a bond... - March 07, 2019 - Viking Bond Service

Palm Beach Gardens Periodontist Relocates to New Jupiter Office Dr. Daniel S. Lauer announces the move of his periodontal and implant dentistry office from Palm Beach Gardens to its new location in Jupiter. - March 07, 2019 - Precision Periodontics & Implant Dentistry

DrFormulas Releases New Chewable Probiotics for Kids' and Adults' Oral Health DrFormulas®, a physician founded health and nutrition company, has added Nexabiotic® Chewable Probiotics for Kids and Adults to its lineup of products meant to help with oral and gut health. Poor oral health causes cavities and bad breath. Oral health is often overlooked in its necessity to maintain... - March 05, 2019 - DrFormulas

Dental Sales Director Joins Menlo Group Scott Nielson, formerly of BioHorizons, will lead Menlo Group’s investment real estate efforts. - March 04, 2019 - Menlo Group Commercial Real Estate

Air Techniques Announces ProVecta 3D Prime X-ray: See All That You Need to See Air Techniques, Inc., a leading innovator, and manufacturer of dental equipment, today announced the newest addition to its ProVecta family of digital X-rays, the ProVecta 3D Prime. This new imaging system provides 2D and 3D images combined with the power of VisionX software. Made in Germany, ProVecta... - February 26, 2019 - Air Techniques

Brite Smiles Holds Contest for Best Floss Dance Video Brite Smiles Dental Care in Apple Valley is holding a contest for the best video performance of floss dancing. The winner will receive a Sonicare toothbrush or at home teeth whitening. - February 19, 2019 - Brite Smiles Dental Care

Dr. Nada Albatish Has Become a Spectrum Key Opinion Leader Spectrum Lasers Inc., a dental device manufacturer specializing in soft tissue diode lasers, announced today that Dr. Nada Albatish has become a Key Opinion Leader for the company. Bob Cobley, President of Spectrum said, “We are proud to have Dr. Albatish on our team. She is extremely well respected... - January 19, 2019 - Spectrum Lasers Inc.

Gloria B. Gertzman, Ph.D., D.M.D., F.A.G.D., C.C.H.P. Honored on the Reuters Billboard in Time Square in New York City by P.O.W.E.R. Gloria B. Gertzman, Ph.D., D.M.D, F.A.G.D., C.C.H.P. of Flemington, New Jersey has been honored on the famous Reuters Billboard in Times Square in New York City by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field... - January 15, 2019 - P.O.W.E.R. Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized

Image Orthodontics Expands Into the East Bay Market - Helps Local Orthodontist to Transition Patients Regional Orthodontics Business opens new practice in Concord California. Helps local orthodontist closing his business treat patients. - January 08, 2019 - Image Orthodontics