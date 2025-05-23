Shreekant Patil Illuminates India's Tech Progress on National Technology Day at MET Bhujbal Knowledge City

Shreekant Patil celebrated National Technology Day at MET Bhujbal Knowledge City, inspiring 75+ students on India's tech journey from Op Shakti to UPI & "Atmanirbhar Bharat." He covered emerging tech, industry evolution, and future-proofing careers, concluding with a quiz & poster competition.