Clover Market Finishes the Spring Season June 1 in Kennett Square
Award-winning Market closes out the spring popup season with 100 handmade and vintage vendors, food trucks, and more in Kennett Square PA.
Kennett Square, PA, May 22, 2025 --(PR.com)-- The award-winning Clover Market will close out the spring season in Kennett Square, on Sunday, June 1 from 10 AM to 4 PM. The Market will feature 100 carefully curated vendors offering a diverse selection of handmade and vintage goods, a large lineup of food trucks, beer and wine, live music, and free kids’ activities including crafts and face painting. The free event will transform the large 600 S. Broad St. parking lot into a lively and self-contained marketplace.
Parking is available in all of the Kennett High School lots directly across the street, at the Linden Street Garage (120 E. Linden St.) and in all legal on-street spaces throughout town. A full list of parking options and a map are on the event website.
The Kennett Square edition of the Market will include a large food truck lineup featuring Clean Plate Club, El Torro Serrano, La Llamita Vegana (vegan), Philly Hots, Redstone Pizza, and Hangry Bear Creamery. Cold beverages will be provided by Philly Lemonade and Braeloch Brewing & Grace Winery for the 21+ crowd.
Live music from Hake & Jarema will take place from 12–3 PM, and children can enjoy crafts and face painting throughout the day. Visitors are encouraged explore the additional dining and shopping options on East State Street and along Birch Street in the charming downtown business district.
“We’ve been doing Clover in Kennett Square for 8 years now, and we always love closing out our season here. Chester County has a rich artistic history, and shopping with us is one more way to support small, creative makers and antique collectors,” says Janet Long, Founder.
The June 1 Clover kicks off two Sundays of events in Kennett Square, with Kennett Collaborative’s ticketed Summerfest being held one week later on June 8. That event will provide a fusion of fine local wines, workshops, culinary delights, and live music. Summerfest is a fund-raising event for Kennett Collaborative, a non-profit that helps Kennett thrive through programs, events and placemaking initiatives and which initially brought Clover Market to Kennett Square.
This season marks Clover Market’s 16th year of operation, and its continued popularity speaks to the quality and diversity of its vendors. Recognized with honors such as “Best of Philly” and “Best of the Main Line,” Clover Market remains a top destination for those who love to shop small and local.The 340 total vendors participating in 2025 were selected from a record-breaking applicant pool, which also includes 80 first-time participants over the course of the year.
Following this event, the Market will take a break for the hot summer months and will return in the fall with dates in Chestnut Hill PA (September 7), Collingswood NJ (September 21), Bryn Mawr PA (October 5) and Kennett Square PA (October 19), with the Holiday Market dates to be announced.
For more information — including the vendor gallery, food lineup, parking details, and customer FAQs — visit the Clover Market website or follow along on social media at @clovermarket. The Market is produced in Kennett Square in partnership with Kennett Collaborative and the Borough of Kennett Square.
About Clover Market
Founded in 2010, Clover Market is a seasonal open-air market featuring a curated selection of handmade and vintage goods. With multiple locations across the greater Philadelphia area, Clover Market has become a go-to destination for shoppers seeking unique, high-quality items while supporting small, independent businesses.
Parking is available in all of the Kennett High School lots directly across the street, at the Linden Street Garage (120 E. Linden St.) and in all legal on-street spaces throughout town. A full list of parking options and a map are on the event website.
The Kennett Square edition of the Market will include a large food truck lineup featuring Clean Plate Club, El Torro Serrano, La Llamita Vegana (vegan), Philly Hots, Redstone Pizza, and Hangry Bear Creamery. Cold beverages will be provided by Philly Lemonade and Braeloch Brewing & Grace Winery for the 21+ crowd.
Live music from Hake & Jarema will take place from 12–3 PM, and children can enjoy crafts and face painting throughout the day. Visitors are encouraged explore the additional dining and shopping options on East State Street and along Birch Street in the charming downtown business district.
“We’ve been doing Clover in Kennett Square for 8 years now, and we always love closing out our season here. Chester County has a rich artistic history, and shopping with us is one more way to support small, creative makers and antique collectors,” says Janet Long, Founder.
The June 1 Clover kicks off two Sundays of events in Kennett Square, with Kennett Collaborative’s ticketed Summerfest being held one week later on June 8. That event will provide a fusion of fine local wines, workshops, culinary delights, and live music. Summerfest is a fund-raising event for Kennett Collaborative, a non-profit that helps Kennett thrive through programs, events and placemaking initiatives and which initially brought Clover Market to Kennett Square.
This season marks Clover Market’s 16th year of operation, and its continued popularity speaks to the quality and diversity of its vendors. Recognized with honors such as “Best of Philly” and “Best of the Main Line,” Clover Market remains a top destination for those who love to shop small and local.The 340 total vendors participating in 2025 were selected from a record-breaking applicant pool, which also includes 80 first-time participants over the course of the year.
Following this event, the Market will take a break for the hot summer months and will return in the fall with dates in Chestnut Hill PA (September 7), Collingswood NJ (September 21), Bryn Mawr PA (October 5) and Kennett Square PA (October 19), with the Holiday Market dates to be announced.
For more information — including the vendor gallery, food lineup, parking details, and customer FAQs — visit the Clover Market website or follow along on social media at @clovermarket. The Market is produced in Kennett Square in partnership with Kennett Collaborative and the Borough of Kennett Square.
About Clover Market
Founded in 2010, Clover Market is a seasonal open-air market featuring a curated selection of handmade and vintage goods. With multiple locations across the greater Philadelphia area, Clover Market has become a go-to destination for shoppers seeking unique, high-quality items while supporting small, independent businesses.
Contact
Clover MarketContact
J. Long
610-000-0000
www.theclovermarket.com
Please use email
J. Long
610-000-0000
www.theclovermarket.com
Please use email
Categories