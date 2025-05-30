e2CEO Celebrates Golf Tournament Success, Strengthens Commitment to Childhood Cancer Fight
Atlanta, GA, May 30, 2025 --(PR.com)-- The SCOC/CHOA 13th Annual Golf Tournament was a resounding success, bringing together 122 golfers and raising significant funds in support of vital initiatives in the fight against childhood cancer.
"At e2CEO, we take immense pride in supporting such a special and meaningful cause. Giving back and making a real impact is at the heart of what we do, and we’re honored to contribute to something that uplifts and inspires communities. It’s a privilege to stand behind this initiative and be a part of something truly extraordinary," says Robert Clements, CEO of e2CEO.
e2CEO remains dedicated to supporting the community and making a meaningful impact in the lives of children battling cancer.
As part of this commitment:
New clients who supported the tournament will receive 5% off any services.
Additionally, 10% of all services will be donated to SCOC and CHOA until 2026.
Media contact inquiries:
Lauren Shelton
Executive Assistant
lauren.s@e2ceo.com
