Oasis Cone System Aims to Regreen Deserts Without Freshwater or Irrigation, Launches Pilot Talks in Egypt or Oman

Carbon Blue Solutions has developed the Oasis Cone — a patent-pending technology that enables mangroves and salt-tolerant crops to grow in arid deserts without irrigation. The system accesses subsurface saline water, requiring no freshwater, pumps, or pipes. Reviewed by UN-recognized hydrogeologists, the project is entering pilot site negotiations in Egypt or Oman following €250,000 of self-funded R&D.