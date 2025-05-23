Oasis Cone System Aims to Regreen Deserts Without Freshwater or Irrigation, Launches Pilot Talks in Egypt or Oman
Carbon Blue Solutions has developed the Oasis Cone — a patent-pending technology that enables mangroves and salt-tolerant crops to grow in arid deserts without irrigation. The system accesses subsurface saline water, requiring no freshwater, pumps, or pipes. Reviewed by UN-recognized hydrogeologists, the project is entering pilot site negotiations in Egypt or Oman following €250,000 of self-funded R&D.
Carbon Blue Solutions Limited, a climate-tech company based in the United States, has developed the Oasis Cone — a patent-pending innovation that enables the planting of mangroves and salt-tolerant crops in arid deserts using subsurface saline water, without irrigation, pumps, or freshwater inputs.
Unlike traditional approaches that rely on desalination or infrastructure-heavy systems, the Oasis Cone is a low-cost, field-assembled cone that anchors seedlings and delivers access to underground saltwater through passive means. This allows for tree and halophyte growth in previously nonviable environments.
The system has already attracted international scientific support. Two UN-recognized hydrogeologists have reviewed and endorsed the Oasis Cone’s methodology and are currently assisting with pilot site negotiations in Egypt or Oman. Over €250,000 in R&D has been self-funded by the Carbon Blue team to bring the technology to pilot readiness.
“We’ve reached a point where deserts are expanding and freshwater is disappearing, but real solutions keep getting sidelined by PR campaigns and reports no one reads,” said Steve Mayer, Director of Carbon Blue Solutions. “We’re done waiting. The Oasis Cone is real, tested, and ready to deploy.”
The technology has gained free media coverage from outlets including Fox 5 San Diego, CBS, and has been indexed on Google News.
The company is now seeking scientific collaborators, regional pilot partners, and accredited investors interested in supporting a scalable climate infrastructure solution designed for arid zones.
To learn more, visit: OasisCone.com
To contact the team: SteveM@carbonbluesolutions.net
Contact
Steve Mayer
