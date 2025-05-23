Benchmark International Successfully Facilitated the Transaction Between Engineered Building Systems and RTM Engineering Consultants
Newport, KY, May 23, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Benchmark International is pleased to announce the acquisition by RTM Engineering Consultants of Engineered Building Systems of Newport, KY.
Engineered Building Systems is a well-established engineering firm established in 2013 in Newport (KY) with the purpose of providing engineering services, optimizing the aesthetics and value of designed building features, systems, equipment, and material selection.
Founded in 1981 in Illinois, RTM Engineering Consultants is a leading engineering firm servicing its clients all around the country with 25 offices across the US. RTM is a MEP, Civil, and Structural engineering firm partnering with its clients by aligning with the goals, processes, and people of each organization. RTM has also been recognized by ENR Magazine as one of the Top 500 Design Firms.
“Working with the knowledgeable and experienced Benchmark International team provided us with a clear path through an unfamiliar M&A process to secure a deal with a well-known and established industry leader perfectly aligned with our culture and vision. Joining the RTM platform brings our business to the next level while maintaining relationships and services our partners and clients have come to trust. This merger provides a clear path forward with expanding opportunities for the employees and clients of both firms.” - Paul Strong, President, Engineered Building Systems
“The Benchmark International team is delighted to announce the successful transaction between EBS and RTM. This operation will not only secure EBS's growth but will also contribute to RTM expansion as a leading engineering firm. The EBS shareholders have been wonderful to work with, and it has been a great journey helping them get the deal they deserve." - Etienne Deslauriers, Senior Transaction Director, Benchmark International
