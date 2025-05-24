1QR Launches New Location Features to Power Deeper Insight Into Dynamic QR Code Marketing
1QR announces the launch of new location features available June 9, 2025, for premium users. This update enables optional precise location capture from scans and clicks, viewable on Google Maps with heat mapping, clustering, and zoom. It’s the latest way 1QR powers smarter dynamic QR marketing.
Denver, CO, May 24, 2025 --(PR.com)-- 1QR, a leading innovator in dynamic QR code technology, is proud to announce the launch of its newest enhancement — 1QR Location features — designed to give users unparalleled insight into where their QR codes are being scanned or clicked.
Launching June 9, 2025, the new feature allows 1QR users to enable precise location capture, requesting permission from viewers to retrieve location data directly from their mobile devices at the time of scan. When activated, this optional setting gives businesses and marketers the ability to gain rich geographic context around their QR code engagement.
Once captured, location data is accessible in the new Location section of 1QR Analytics, a powerful dashboard already used to monitor scan activity, link clicks, and device data. Built on Google Maps, the visualization experience includes interactive features like zoom controls, pin clustering, satellite view, and a Heat Map overlay —making it easier than ever to spot scanning hotspots and regional trends.
“Location insight is a game-changer for dynamic QR code marketing,” said Guy Tuell, Co-founder and CEO of 1QR. “Whether you’re managing a multi-city campaign, tracking foot traffic near signage, or analyzing performance across retail locations, this feature puts powerful mapping tools right in your hands.”
The 1QR Location features will be available exclusively to premium subscribers beginning June 9. To explore more about 1QR and its suite of dynamic QR code tools, visit: co.1qr.com/about.
Guy Tuell
1-303-476-0238
https://1qr.com
