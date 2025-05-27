Encore Creativity: Summer 2025 Program Registration Has Launched
Encore Creativity for Older Adults, the nation’s largest choral organization for adults over 55, is thrilled to announce that registration is now open for its highly anticipated Summer 2025 programs. The six-week season of musical engagement and joy will begin the week of June 23, 2025.
Washington, DC, May 27, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Encore Creativity Opens Registration for Summer 2025 Singing Programs
Encore Creativity for Older Adults, the nation’s largest choral organization for adults over 55, is thrilled to announce that registration is now open for its highly anticipated Summer 2025 programs. The six-week season of musical engagement and joy will begin the week of June 23, 2025.
Encore’s summer offerings provide participants with a vibrant opportunity to connect through music, culminating in open rehearsals where singers can invite family and friends to sing along and celebrate the season’s work.
The Summer 2025 programs include:
· Encore Chorales – Performing timeless pieces from the American Songbook, Broadway, classical, and opera genres.
· Encore ROCKS – A lively program spotlighting rock 'n roll hits across the decades.
· Encore on Broadway – Featuring show-stopping selections from beloved Broadway musicals.
· Sentimental Journey Singers – Tailored for singers with early to mid-stage memory loss, this program brings familiar favorites from popular musicals to life.
· Melody Makers – An interactive, music-based program designed for individuals experiencing mid-to-moderate stage memory loss. (Note: Online registration not required; please email for information.)
Encore Creativity’s mission is to provide an excellent and accessible artistic environment for older adults, regardless of experience level. These summer programs are a testament to the power of music to uplift, connect, and inspire. For more information and to register, visit https://encorecreativity.org/summer-singing-sessions/. Questions may be directed to info@encorecreativity.org.
Contact: Encore Creativity for Older Adults Email: info@encorecreativity.org Website: https://encorecreativity.org/summer-singing-sessions/
Encore Creativity for Older Adults, the nation’s largest choral organization for adults over 55, is thrilled to announce that registration is now open for its highly anticipated Summer 2025 programs. The six-week season of musical engagement and joy will begin the week of June 23, 2025.
Encore’s summer offerings provide participants with a vibrant opportunity to connect through music, culminating in open rehearsals where singers can invite family and friends to sing along and celebrate the season’s work.
The Summer 2025 programs include:
· Encore Chorales – Performing timeless pieces from the American Songbook, Broadway, classical, and opera genres.
· Encore ROCKS – A lively program spotlighting rock 'n roll hits across the decades.
· Encore on Broadway – Featuring show-stopping selections from beloved Broadway musicals.
· Sentimental Journey Singers – Tailored for singers with early to mid-stage memory loss, this program brings familiar favorites from popular musicals to life.
· Melody Makers – An interactive, music-based program designed for individuals experiencing mid-to-moderate stage memory loss. (Note: Online registration not required; please email for information.)
Encore Creativity’s mission is to provide an excellent and accessible artistic environment for older adults, regardless of experience level. These summer programs are a testament to the power of music to uplift, connect, and inspire. For more information and to register, visit https://encorecreativity.org/summer-singing-sessions/. Questions may be directed to info@encorecreativity.org.
Contact: Encore Creativity for Older Adults Email: info@encorecreativity.org Website: https://encorecreativity.org/summer-singing-sessions/
Contact
Encore CreativityContact
Brianna Peterson
301-261-5747
www.encorecreativity.org/
Brianna Peterson
301-261-5747
www.encorecreativity.org/
Categories