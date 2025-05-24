Frisella Landscape Group Accepting Tornado Relief Donations at Two St. Louis Locations
St. Louis, MO, May 24, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Frisella Landscape Group is collecting tornado relief items to support residents across the region. This is in the wake of a severe storm that impacted the city of St. Louis on Friday, May 16, 2025, affecting more than 5,000 homes.
“It is heartbreaking that so many have been displaced from their homes. Some are still without power, while others have lost the homes they've known,” said Sara Campbell, Sales and Marketing Operations Coordinator of Frisella Landscape Group. “The community is facing an overwhelming loss, and the way people have come together has been powerful and moving. We want to help them as much as possible.”
Items currently in high demand include:
• Batteries
- Battery-operated flashlights and fans
- Disinfecting wipes and other cleaning supplies
- Baby wipes and body wipes
- Shampoo, body soap, and other hygiene products
- Adhesive bandages and first aid kits
- Diapers
- Towels
- Nails and screws
- Plywood
- Tarps, tents, and canopies
Donations can be dropped off at two Frisella locations. Frisella Nursery, located at 550 Hwy F in Defiance, is collecting donations Monday to Saturday from 9 am to 5 pm and on Sunday from 10 am to 4 pm. The design center at 2214 S Big Bend Boulevard in Richmond Heights welcomes donations Monday to Friday from 9 am to 4 pm.
Based on what’s needed, items will be distributed to the following nonprofits and local organizers assisting with recovery efforts: nonprofit organizations Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis, Inc. and Party for Socialism and Liberation - St. Louis, corporations Sports & Social St. Louis and City Foundry STL, and community-led efforts based in Fountain Park.
About Frisella Landscape Group
Since 1953, Frisella Landscape Group has served St. Louis, Missouri, and the surrounding areas. The family-owned company specializes in residential and commercial projects, designing unique outdoor spaces. As an award-winning, full-service operation, Frisella serves its clientele through landscape architecture and design, landscape maintenance and construction, as well as property lighting and irrigation. Locals also have access to the area’s largest garden center, housing high-quality, locally-grown and imported plant material. To learn more, please visit https://frisellalandscapegroup.com/.
“It is heartbreaking that so many have been displaced from their homes. Some are still without power, while others have lost the homes they've known,” said Sara Campbell, Sales and Marketing Operations Coordinator of Frisella Landscape Group. “The community is facing an overwhelming loss, and the way people have come together has been powerful and moving. We want to help them as much as possible.”
Items currently in high demand include:
• Batteries
- Battery-operated flashlights and fans
- Disinfecting wipes and other cleaning supplies
- Baby wipes and body wipes
- Shampoo, body soap, and other hygiene products
- Adhesive bandages and first aid kits
- Diapers
- Towels
- Nails and screws
- Plywood
- Tarps, tents, and canopies
Donations can be dropped off at two Frisella locations. Frisella Nursery, located at 550 Hwy F in Defiance, is collecting donations Monday to Saturday from 9 am to 5 pm and on Sunday from 10 am to 4 pm. The design center at 2214 S Big Bend Boulevard in Richmond Heights welcomes donations Monday to Friday from 9 am to 4 pm.
Based on what’s needed, items will be distributed to the following nonprofits and local organizers assisting with recovery efforts: nonprofit organizations Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis, Inc. and Party for Socialism and Liberation - St. Louis, corporations Sports & Social St. Louis and City Foundry STL, and community-led efforts based in Fountain Park.
About Frisella Landscape Group
Since 1953, Frisella Landscape Group has served St. Louis, Missouri, and the surrounding areas. The family-owned company specializes in residential and commercial projects, designing unique outdoor spaces. As an award-winning, full-service operation, Frisella serves its clientele through landscape architecture and design, landscape maintenance and construction, as well as property lighting and irrigation. Locals also have access to the area’s largest garden center, housing high-quality, locally-grown and imported plant material. To learn more, please visit https://frisellalandscapegroup.com/.
Contact
Frisella Landscape GroupContact
Tony Frisella
(636) 798-2555
https://frisellalandscapegroup.com/
Tony Frisella
(636) 798-2555
https://frisellalandscapegroup.com/
Categories