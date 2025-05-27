STN Incorporated Named to CRN Solution Provider 500 List for 2025
Pleasanton, CA, May 27, 2025 --(PR.com)-- STN, Inc., announced today that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has recognized STN on the 2025 CRN Solution Provider 500 list.
CRN’s annual Solution Provider 500 list recognizes North America’s largest solution providers by revenue and serves as a prominent benchmark of leading IT services companies. With a combined revenue of $548.9 billion, the companies on the list are key influencers propelling growth in the IT industry and the global technology channel.
STN was chosen for its continued focus on delivering high-impact IT strategies and scalable solutions that drive business transformation. Its commitment to customer success, combined with strong industry partnerships and a deep understanding of emerging technologies, has helped clients accelerate innovation and maximize ROI. With proven capabilities in cloud services, cybersecurity, data infrastructure, and AI-powered solutions, STN has positioned itself as a critical enabler for modernization and digital growth.
“We are honored to be recognized on CRN’s Solution Provider 500 list for the third year in a row and proud to rank at #437,” said Sabur Mian, Co-Founder and CEO at STN, Inc. “This recognition is a testament to the relentless effort of our team and the trust of our customers. As we continue to expand our service portfolio, we remain focused on delivering business-aligned technology that fuels agility, performance, and security in a dynamic digital landscape.”
“The Solution Provider 500 list spotlights the technology integrators, managed service providers, value-added resellers and IT consulting firms who bring in the most revenue by leading the way in business and service innovation,” said Jennifer Follett, VP, U.S. Content, and Executive Editor, CRN, The Channel Company. “Recognition is reserved for companies demonstrating an unwavering commitment to business agility and sustained growth through rapidly changing industry needs and technology advancements. Congratulations go to each company for earning a well-deserved spot on the Solution Provider 500.”
The full Solution Provider 500 list will be available online at www.CRN.com/SP500, beginning May 27 and a sampling of the list will be featured in the June issue of CRN Magazine.
About STN, Inc.
Strategy
STN believes understanding where our clients need to take their business is one of the most critical aspects of technology adoption. We include all facets of an organization to create a strategy that reflects their business requirements in their technology implementation.
Innovation
Innovation is a crucial proponent in our ability to provide the best of breed solutions, which leads to disruptive technologies propelling companies to new heights.
Consulting
Vendor agnostic consulting provides an unbiased and optimal approach to solving the most complex business issues.
https://www.stninc.com/
About The Channel Company:
The Channel Company (TCC) is the global leader in channel growth for the world's top technology brands. We accelerate success across strategic channels for tech vendors, solution providers, and end users with premier media brands, integrated marketing and event services, strategic consulting, and exclusive market and audience insights. TCC is a portfolio company of investment funds managed by EagleTree Capital, a New York City-based private equity firm. For more information, visit thechannelco.com.
