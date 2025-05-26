Cris Cyborg Now Ranked Top 10 in Professional Boxing
17x MMA World Champion Cris Cyborg is the current Professional Fighters League Mixed Martial Arts World Champion and following her recent Boxing win over Precious Harris McCray is now ranked top 10 in the world at Super Welterweight in professional boxing.
Los Angeles, CA, May 26, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Cris Cyborg has an opportunity to accomplish something in professional fighting that has never been accomplished before. The current Professional Fighters League MMA Champion, Cris Cyborg is now ranked #9 in the world as a professional boxer in the Super Welterweight division.
a 17x MMA Champion, Cris Cyborg has an opportunity to become the only professional fighter to hold world championship belts in two combat sports at the same time if she continues winning.
Now 5-0 as a professional boxer following her victory over Precious Harris McCray at Fight Night San Jose 3, Cris Cyborg has firmly placed herself in title contention by entering BoxRec rankings top 10.
a 17x MMA Champion, Cris Cyborg has an opportunity to become the only professional fighter to hold world championship belts in two combat sports at the same time if she continues winning.
Now 5-0 as a professional boxer following her victory over Precious Harris McCray at Fight Night San Jose 3, Cris Cyborg has firmly placed herself in title contention by entering BoxRec rankings top 10.
Contact
CrisCyborg.comContact
Jerry McClane
657-293-5515
CrisCyborg.com
Jerry McClane
657-293-5515
CrisCyborg.com
Categories