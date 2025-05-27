Marina Rose Cruises Wins Silver in Hernando Sun Reader’s Choice Awards - Recognized in “Guided Recreational Boating” Category
Marina Rose Cruises, based in Hernando Beach, FL, has received the Silver Award for Guided Recreational Boating in the 2025 Hernando Sun Reader’s Choice Awards. The award recognizes the company’s commitment to providing unforgettable waterway experiences for locals and visitors alike. Co-owners Captains Pat & Sheryl Coggins thank the community for its continued support.
Hernando Beach, FL, May 27, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Marina Rose Cruises is proud to announce that it has been awarded the Silver Award in the Guided Recreational Boating category of the 2025 Hernando Sun Reader’s Choice Awards.
This recognition reflects the heartfelt support of our community and the unforgettable experiences we strive to create aboard the Marina Rose, Hernando Beach’s beloved paddle-wheel-style cruise boat. From sunset dinners to private charters, Marina Rose Cruises offers locals and visitors alike a chance to enjoy Florida’s Adventure Coast from the water.
“We are truly honored by this recognition,” said Captain Pat Coggins, co-owner of Marina Rose Cruises. “Every cruise is a chance to share the magic of our waterways and create memories for our guests. Being voted a favorite by the community we love means everything to us.”
Captain Sheryl Coggins, co-owner and active member of the Hernando Beach community, added, “Every cruise is personal to us. We focus on making our guests feel welcome, safe, and part of a truly memorable experience. Being recognized by our community is incredibly rewarding.”
The Reader’s Choice Awards celebrate excellence across a wide range of local businesses and services, and winners are selected directly by community members. Marina Rose Cruises extends its deepest gratitude to every guest, neighbor, and supporter who cast their vote.
To learn more about Marina Rose Cruises or to book your next voyage, visit www.MarinaRoseCruises.com or follow us on social media.
Sheryl Coggins
352-232-8128
marinarosecruises.com
Marina Rose Cruises offers scenic dinner and private charters aboard a classic paddle-wheel-style vessel in Hernando Beach, FL. Veteran-owned and USCG-inspected, we deliver memorable experiences along Florida’s Adventure Coast.
