Marina Rose Cruises Wins Silver in Hernando Sun Reader’s Choice Awards - Recognized in “Guided Recreational Boating” Category

Marina Rose Cruises, based in Hernando Beach, FL, has received the Silver Award for Guided Recreational Boating in the 2025 Hernando Sun Reader’s Choice Awards. The award recognizes the company’s commitment to providing unforgettable waterway experiences for locals and visitors alike. Co-owners Captains Pat & Sheryl Coggins thank the community for its continued support.