SMARTFormulator to Debut SMART-QMS Quality Management System at NYSCC Supplier’s Day 2025

Morganville, NJ, May 28, 2025 - SMARTFormulator LLC, a Marlboro, New Jersey-based developer of the SMARTFormulator PLM+ software and SMART Manufacturing-ERP production management software, will formally unveil the latest solution - the SMART-QMS (Quality Management System) - at the New York Society of Cosmetic Chemists Suppliers Day at the Jacob Javits Convention Center in New York City June 3/4 NYSCC Trade Show - Booth 1559.The SMART-QMS is a cost effective, comprehensive Quality Management System that includes the following:- Complaint Management- Non-Conformance Management- CAPA – Corrective Actions Preventive Action Management- Deviation Management- Investigation Management Reports- Risk Management- Incident Management- Root Cause Analysis (RCA)- Inspection Management- Change Management (Change Control)- Calibration & Equipment Maintenance Management- LAB Out-Of-Specs (OOS) Management- Employee Training Records (Training Management/Education/Training)- SOPs (Standard Operating Management – Drafting, Review, Approvals & sign-offsSMART-QMS creates more automation and centralized electronic support for tracking and managing Quality from all perspectives for a company. It is a standalone solution or can be deployed in conjunction with the SMARTFormulator and/or SMART Manufacturing-ERP.Launched in 2009, the SMARTFormulator/SMART-ERP Suite, designed by chemical industry executives, eliminates the use of Paper/Excel/Access, disparate applications, and use of complex technology solutions, tools that typically present inefficiencies within small-to-midsize manufacturing companies and R&D labs. Offered as SAAS or enterprise installed, it accommodates a variety of deployment methods and offers compliance & top security. Deployment time for the platform is typically under 3 months.Rachel Schneider, Director Business Development noted: "The SMARTQMS adds critical value to cosmetic/personal care companies, many of which are manually tracking quality on spreadsheets and find traditional QMS systems to be very expensive and or not a fit."The SMART-QMS is a logical addition to the SMART Formulator & SMART Manufacturing-ERP and provides chemical companies heavy on formulation development and management with an integrated, seamless suite handling concept to commercialization.