SMARTFormulator to Debut SMART-QMS Quality Management System at NYSCC Supplier’s Day 2025
Introducing the SMART-QMS part of the SMART Suite of products for the Chemical Industry. A cost effective, comprehensive Quality Management solution designed for formulation intensive firms.
Morganville, NJ, May 28, 2025 --(PR.com)-- SMARTFormulator LLC, a Marlboro, New Jersey-based developer of the SMARTFormulator PLM+ software and SMART Manufacturing-ERP production management software, will formally unveil the latest solution - the SMART-QMS (Quality Management System) - at the New York Society of Cosmetic Chemists Suppliers Day at the Jacob Javits Convention Center in New York City June 3/4 NYSCC Trade Show - Booth 1559.
The SMART-QMS is a cost effective, comprehensive Quality Management System that includes the following:
- Complaint Management
- Non-Conformance Management
- CAPA – Corrective Actions Preventive Action Management
- Deviation Management
- Investigation Management Reports
- Risk Management
- Incident Management
- Root Cause Analysis (RCA)
- Inspection Management
- Change Management (Change Control)
- Calibration & Equipment Maintenance Management
- LAB Out-Of-Specs (OOS) Management
- Employee Training Records (Training Management/Education/Training)
- SOPs (Standard Operating Management – Drafting, Review, Approvals & sign-offs
SMART-QMS creates more automation and centralized electronic support for tracking and managing Quality from all perspectives for a company. It is a standalone solution or can be deployed in conjunction with the SMARTFormulator and/or SMART Manufacturing-ERP.
Launched in 2009, the SMARTFormulator/SMART-ERP Suite, designed by chemical industry executives, eliminates the use of Paper/Excel/Access, disparate applications, and use of complex technology solutions, tools that typically present inefficiencies within small-to-midsize manufacturing companies and R&D labs. Offered as SAAS or enterprise installed, it accommodates a variety of deployment methods and offers compliance & top security. Deployment time for the platform is typically under 3 months.
Rachel Schneider, Director Business Development noted: “The SMARTQMS adds critical value to cosmetic/personal care companies, many of which are manually tracking quality on spreadsheets and find traditional QMS systems to be very expensive and or not a fit."
The SMART-QMS is a logical addition to the SMART Formulator & SMART Manufacturing-ERP and provides chemical companies heavy on formulation development and management with an integrated, seamless suite handling concept to commercialization.
The SMART-QMS is a cost effective, comprehensive Quality Management System that includes the following:
- Complaint Management
- Non-Conformance Management
- CAPA – Corrective Actions Preventive Action Management
- Deviation Management
- Investigation Management Reports
- Risk Management
- Incident Management
- Root Cause Analysis (RCA)
- Inspection Management
- Change Management (Change Control)
- Calibration & Equipment Maintenance Management
- LAB Out-Of-Specs (OOS) Management
- Employee Training Records (Training Management/Education/Training)
- SOPs (Standard Operating Management – Drafting, Review, Approvals & sign-offs
SMART-QMS creates more automation and centralized electronic support for tracking and managing Quality from all perspectives for a company. It is a standalone solution or can be deployed in conjunction with the SMARTFormulator and/or SMART Manufacturing-ERP.
Launched in 2009, the SMARTFormulator/SMART-ERP Suite, designed by chemical industry executives, eliminates the use of Paper/Excel/Access, disparate applications, and use of complex technology solutions, tools that typically present inefficiencies within small-to-midsize manufacturing companies and R&D labs. Offered as SAAS or enterprise installed, it accommodates a variety of deployment methods and offers compliance & top security. Deployment time for the platform is typically under 3 months.
Rachel Schneider, Director Business Development noted: “The SMARTQMS adds critical value to cosmetic/personal care companies, many of which are manually tracking quality on spreadsheets and find traditional QMS systems to be very expensive and or not a fit."
The SMART-QMS is a logical addition to the SMART Formulator & SMART Manufacturing-ERP and provides chemical companies heavy on formulation development and management with an integrated, seamless suite handling concept to commercialization.
Contact
SMARTFormulator LLCContact
Rachel Schneider
917-318-9848
www.smartformulator.com
Rachel Schneider
917-318-9848
www.smartformulator.com
Categories