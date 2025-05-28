AgencyAuto Surpasses 6.2 Million Automated Bookings Across Southeast Asia, Redefining Efficiency for Travel Agencies
Newark, NJ, May 28, 2025 --(PR.com)-- AgencyAuto, a flagship travel technology platform by Infiniti Software Solutions, today announced a major operational milestone— In 7+ years over 6.2 million travel bookings automated for clients across Southeast Asia. The company’s Corporate Booking Tool (CBT) and B2B automation suite have enabled travel agencies in the region to scale rapidly, cut turnaround time, and enter new markets—all without increasing overhead or manual effort.
This achievement reaffirms AgencyAuto’s position as the go-to automation platform for travel management companies (TMCs) and B2B-focused agencies seeking to move away from fragmented, legacy systems.
Solving Industry Pain Points Through Automation
Manual booking workflows, lack of integration with LCCs, and disjointed agent processes remain top challenges for travel agencies today. AgencyAuto addresses these gaps with an all-in-one CBT and B2B system that automates everything from search to settlement.
Agencies using AgencyAuto in Southeast Asia have reported:
Up to 65% reduction in turnaround time for both corporate and sub-agent bookings
30–40% increase in booking volume within the first six months of implementation
50% reduction in manual workload thanks to automated itineraries, real-time reporting, and centralized dashboards
Seamless expansion into multiple markets, driven by the platform’s multi-currency, multilingual, and white-label capabilities
Looking Ahead: Global Expansion and Agency Onboarding
With strong traction in Southeast Asia, AgencyAuto is now actively looking into new markets across the Middle East, Europe, and Africa. The company is inviting forward-looking TMCs, tour operators, and sub-agent networks to explore how automation can drive growth, reduce costs, and unlock scale — without increasing complexity.
About AgencyAuto
AgencyAuto is a next-generation automation platform tailored for travel management companies, tour operators, and B2B agencies. Designed by Infiniti Software Solutions, the travel agent software offers an integrated suite of tools including a Corporate Booking Tool (CBT), B2B portals, white-label modules, LCC integrations, and intelligent dashboards to streamline travel operations end-to-end.
Contact
AgencyAutoContact
Mugil Kumar
784-556-8086
https://www.agencyauto.net/
