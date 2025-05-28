AgencyAuto Surpasses 6.2 Million Automated Bookings Across Southeast Asia, Redefining Efficiency for Travel Agencies

AgencyAuto, by Infiniti Software Solutions, has automated over 6.2 million bookings across Southeast Asia in 7+ years. Its Corporate Booking Tool (CBT) and B2B suite help travel agencies cut turnaround time by 65%, boost bookings by 30–40%, and reduce manual effort by 50%. With multilingual, multi-currency features, it's expanding into the Middle East, Europe, and Africa, aiming to empower TMCs and B2B agencies with end-to-end automation.