Introducing Number10: A Neo-Khaleeji Gastronomy Lounge Redefining Dining in Jumeirah, Dubai
Number 10 by Hydur opens its doors in Jumeirah, Dubai, setting a new benchmark for Neo-Khaleeji dining. Discover this restaurant concept, now a spot for Dubai foodies and cultural explorers.
Dubai, United Arab Emirates, May 28, 2025 --(PR.com)-- A bold new addition to Dubai’s culinary scene has arrived with the launch of Number10, a first-of-its-kind Neo-Khaleeji gastronomy lounge nestled in the heart of Jumeirah. With panoramic views of the Burj Al Arab and Burj Khalifa, Number10 offers a dining experience that celebrates Gulf flavours reimagined with modern international flair.
Set against one of the most iconic backdrops in the city, Number10 restaurant in Jumeirah, Dubai, presents a thoughtfully curated world of fusion cuisine, artisanal drinks, and contemporary Khaleeji design. The venue captures the essence of modern Dubai dining: elevated, warm, and deeply connected to the region’s cultural roots.
A Fusion of Regional Soul & Global Sophistication
Rooted in traditional Gulf cuisine, the menu at Number10 reflects culinary inspirations from Dubai, Bahrain, Riyadh, Muscat, and Kuwait City — presented through a contemporary, globally inspired lens. Diners can enjoy signature rice bowls, Bahraini Tikka, Khaleeji Arancini, Camel Parmigiana, and seasonal small plates crafted for sharing.
The dessert and beverage offerings are equally distinctive, featuring halva cheesecake, saffron tres leches, layered potato bites, specialty coffees, premium teas, and refreshing mocktails designed to impress.
Where Design Meets Culinary Art
Every detail at Number 10 — from interior design to plating and presentation — has been crafted with care. The restaurant blends local hospitality with global design cues, offering a space that is both relaxed and refined. Whether you're dining indoors or enjoying the view from the terrace, the Burj Khalifa and Burj Al Arab vistas make every visit unforgettable.
Founder’s Vision
“Dubai has long been a city of contrasts — heritage and innovation, comfort and boldness,” says Hyder, Founder of Number10.
“With Number 10, we wanted to create a space that captures that spirit. It’s about offering something rooted in our region’s identity but reimagined with precision and global sophistication. A place where you can unwind, indulge, and feel completely at home.”
Set against one of the most iconic backdrops in the city, Number10 restaurant in Jumeirah, Dubai, presents a thoughtfully curated world of fusion cuisine, artisanal drinks, and contemporary Khaleeji design. The venue captures the essence of modern Dubai dining: elevated, warm, and deeply connected to the region’s cultural roots.
A Fusion of Regional Soul & Global Sophistication
Rooted in traditional Gulf cuisine, the menu at Number10 reflects culinary inspirations from Dubai, Bahrain, Riyadh, Muscat, and Kuwait City — presented through a contemporary, globally inspired lens. Diners can enjoy signature rice bowls, Bahraini Tikka, Khaleeji Arancini, Camel Parmigiana, and seasonal small plates crafted for sharing.
The dessert and beverage offerings are equally distinctive, featuring halva cheesecake, saffron tres leches, layered potato bites, specialty coffees, premium teas, and refreshing mocktails designed to impress.
Where Design Meets Culinary Art
Every detail at Number 10 — from interior design to plating and presentation — has been crafted with care. The restaurant blends local hospitality with global design cues, offering a space that is both relaxed and refined. Whether you're dining indoors or enjoying the view from the terrace, the Burj Khalifa and Burj Al Arab vistas make every visit unforgettable.
Founder’s Vision
“Dubai has long been a city of contrasts — heritage and innovation, comfort and boldness,” says Hyder, Founder of Number10.
“With Number 10, we wanted to create a space that captures that spirit. It’s about offering something rooted in our region’s identity but reimagined with precision and global sophistication. A place where you can unwind, indulge, and feel completely at home.”
Contact
Number10 By HydurContact
Jason Muller
+971503456610
https://no10lounge.com/dubai/
Jason Muller
+971503456610
https://no10lounge.com/dubai/
Categories