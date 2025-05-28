Infoveave Unveils Powerful Data Quality Features in Its Unified Data Platform to Facilitate Trusted Business Decisions
Infoveave has announced the launch of robust new data quality capabilities within its Unified Data Platform. These features are designed to ensure accurate, consistent, and reliable data, empowering organizations to make faster, more confident business decisions based on trusted insights.
Bangalore, India, May 28, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Infoveave, a leading provider of AI-powered unified data automation and decision intelligence platform, announces the launch of Data Quality features in its platform. This significant enhancement enables organizations to seamlessly intelligently monitor data integrity, and ensure trustworthy insights all in one place.
With the new capabilities, users can now -
Set Up Smart Data Quality Checks - Utilize GenAI-powered assistance to configure and automate data validation rules, anomaly detection, and completeness checks with natural language prompts thus eliminating the need to write any code.
Monitor and Detect Issues Proactively - Gain real-time visibility into data health and immediately identify anomalies or inconsistencies. Prevent downstream errors and maintain operational reliability.
"Our goal has always been to simplify complex data operations for businesses. With these new data quality features, we're building confidence in the data that powers every decision," said Smitha Bopanna, co-founder of Infoveave.
By enabling end-to-end control and visibility across the data lifecycle, Infoveave's Unified Data Platform now equips businesses with the tools they need to maintain accuracy, consistency, and trust in their data — ultimately driving better, faster, and more informed decisions.
To learn more about Infoveave and explore the Data Quality capabilities, visit https://infoveave.com/data-quality
About Infoveave
Infoveave is a unified data platform for automation and decision intelligence powered by GenAI. The platform brings together data from diverse sources through automated workflows, breaking down silos and providing a unified, consistent view of the business. AI-driven data quality validations ensure accuracy and trustworthiness.
Media Contact-
Srabanti Chakrabarty
Product Marketer
hello@infoveave.com
+91-8035010646
