No Collars, No Limits: HALO Chip Brings Real-Time GPS Tracking Under the Skin
HALO Technologies, Inc. has developed an implantable GPS microchip for pets and wildlife. Now in pre-launch, The HALO Chip offers discreet, real-time tracking without external devices.
Atlanta, GA, May 28, 2025 --(PR.com)-- HALO Technologies, Inc., an emerging leader in GPS implant technology, has officially unveiled The HALO Chip, a discreet, injectable GPS microchip designed to transform how animals are protected, tracked, and recovered.
For decades, traditional pet microchips have relied on outdated RFID technology that requires a third-party scanner and offers no real-time location awareness. In cases of pet theft, escape, or emergencies, this has left owners and professionals with little recourse — until now.
The HALO Chip changes everything.
This breakthrough implantable GPS solution offers real-time location tracking without the need for external collars, batteries, or wearables. Designed to be injected under the skin in a quick and minimally invasive procedure, the chip operates independently and is built for long-term, reliable use. Whether for household pets, livestock, or even conservation programs, The HALO Chip empowers owners and institutions with instant visibility and peace of mind.
Currently in pre-launch production, the chip is patent pending and backed by a dedicated team of engineers, animal experts, and technology strategists. HALO Technologies aims to make modern, intelligent safety accessible to pet owners and organizations worldwide.
The company is preparing for its first public release and is actively engaging veterinarians, wildlife researchers, animal rescue agencies, zoos, and global partners interested in bringing this game-changing technology to their communities. HALO also plans to work with lost-and-found pet groups, NGOs, and disaster response units to provide permanent, collar-free location solutions for vulnerable or high-risk animals.
This marks a turning point in animal protection, where digital innovation meets real-world care. By eliminating the limitations of old microchip systems and the inconvenience of external GPS collars, HALO Technologies is building a smarter, safer future for animals everywhere.
Interested parties are encouraged to contact the company directly for media inquiries, product launch updates, or partnership opportunities.
