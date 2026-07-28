Nanotechnology News
Nice things come in small packages. Discover the latest developments in nanotechnology with news about microscopic devices created through the science of manipulating materials on an atomic or molecular level. Find out about new research and innovations as well as emerging businesses.
Microvascular Therapeutics Highlights the Future of Ultrasound Theranostics in Comprehensive Wiley Review
Microvascular Therapeutics, Inc. (MVT) today announced publication of a comprehensive review in Wiley Interdisciplinary Reviews: Nanomedicine and Nanobiotechnology (WIREs Nanomedicine and Nanobiotechnology), a leading peer-reviewed journal with a 2025 Journal Impact Factor of 8.6, entitled,... - July 28, 2026 - Microvascular Therapeutics, Inc.
GoGoNano Launches Whole-Home 2-in-1 Nano Cleaning Series
Estonian nanotechnology company GoGoNano has launched a whole-home cleaning series that combines cleaning and surface protection in a single step. The five-product range — EcoClean, EcoGlass, EcoFloor, EcoDescaler, and EcoCare — deposits an invisible nano-layer during cleaning that keeps surfaces resistant to dirt, water marks, and limescale. All products are EU-made, PFAS-free, biodegradable, and ship worldwide. - May 15, 2026 - GoGoNano
SignaBlok Receives Orphan Drug Designation from FDA for a First-in-Class TREM-1 Peptide Inhibitor for the Treatment of Retinopathy of Prematurity
SignaBlok, Inc., a preclinical stage biotechnology company pioneering novel, first-in-class peptide therapies for multiple inflammation-associated diseases, today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted Orphan Drug Designation to the Company’s TREM-1 peptide... - March 27, 2026 - SignaBlok, Inc.
SignaBlok to Present Novel Approach to Preventing Cancer Recurrence at the 2026 American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting
• In experimental pancreatic cancer, macrophage-targeted but not cell-unspecific TREM-1 inhibitor: 1) prevents cancer recurrence, improves complete response rate and survival, when administered in a time window of 7 days after standard-of-care (SOC) chemotherapy, and 2) reverses immunosuppression and overcomes cancer resistance to anti-PD-L1 immunotherapy - March 26, 2026 - SignaBlok, Inc.
Cellionyx Exits Stealth Mode with Cytomotion, an FDA-Registered Class I Electroceutical Device Set to Redefine Human Healing and Performance
Cellionyx today emerged from stealth to launch Cytomotion, a first-in-class, FDA-Registered Class I medical device. Shifting the paradigm to true cellular regeneration, Cytomotion utilizes precision-directed electrical fields to activate the body’s innate repair mechanisms. Validated through its licensee Equstech in the elite high performance equestrian sports market, the technology accelerates recovery from injury and proactively optimizes human performance. Commercial launch November 12, 2025. - October 13, 2025 - Cellionyx
Dongsheng’s New Breakthrough in Precious Metal Recycling Technology
New breakthroughs in Dongsheng precious metal recycler’s recycling technology in 2025.Dongsheng Precious Metal Recycling employs advanced roasting and acid treatment technology to process spent palladium-containing catalysts. - October 13, 2025 - Dongsheng Metal
No Collars, No Limits: HALO Chip Brings Real-Time GPS Tracking Under the Skin
HALO Technologies, Inc. has developed an implantable GPS microchip for pets and wildlife. Now in pre-launch, The HALO Chip offers discreet, real-time tracking without external devices. - May 28, 2025 - Halo Technologies Inc
Kasuo Electronics Integrates AI to Enhance Internal Workflow
Kasuo Electronics Co., Ltd., a leading distributor of electronic components, has integrated advanced AI technologies, including Character AI, AI image generator, and AI-driven automation, to optimize its internal workflow and improve operational efficiency. By leveraging AI stock analysis,... - April 09, 2025 - Kasuo Electronics Co., Ltd.
Luminit Welcomes Baeddan Hill as Director of Materials Engineering
Luminit hires Director of Materials Engineering, Baeddan Hill, to spearhead its development and commercialization of integrated optical films for “Smart Glass” applications. - February 04, 2025 - Luminit Inc.
Luminit Inc. Unveils Groundbreaking Optical Solutions at Photonics West 2025, Including a Revolutionary Windshield HUD and Advanced Micro-Optic Technologies
Transformative Innovations Set to Redefine Vehicle Displays and Light Management Solutions - January 21, 2025 - Luminit Inc.
AAEON Introduces the NanoCOM-ADN: A Compact and Versatile COM Express Type 10 Module Built on the Alder Lake-N Platform
Exceptionally efficient without sacrificing performance, the NanoCOM-ADN offers robust connectivity and modular expansion. - January 08, 2025 - AAEON Technology
Shield IT Networks Recognized as Runner-Up at MSP Titans of the Industry 2024 Awards
Shield IT Networks was recognized as the runner-up at the Titans of the Industry 2024 Awards, held last Wednesday at The Beverly Hilton. The event, featuring guest appearances by Jay Leno and Magic Johnson, celebrated innovation and excellence in IT and cybersecurity. Shield IT Networks' proactive cybersecurity approach, combined with its network connectivity and VoIP solutions, highlighted its commitment to enabling business resilience and operational success. - December 11, 2024 - Shield IT Networks
Precision Periodic Announces PuraLith™ Lithium Toll Refining Services - Refining Lithium from 3% to Battery Grade
PuraLith™ is a groundbreaking toll refining service for transforming low grade/crude lithium into high purity, battery grade material. The company's line of filtration media removes all impurities in one process. Toll refining services can be implemented on site, directly at the source or at Precision Periodic’s location. - August 27, 2024 - Precision Periodic
Leadership Transition at Luminit: Dr. Mitch Jansen Assumes CEO Role as Dr. Engin Arik remains as Chairman of the Board
Luminit's CEO, Dr. Engin Arik, steps down, appointing Dr. Mitch Jansen as the new CEO of the company. Dr. Arik will continue to serve as Charman of the Board. He expresses confidence in Dr. Jansen's leadership, which aligns with Luminit's vision of growth and innovation. - April 24, 2024 - Luminit Inc.
Luminit Names Jonathan Waldern as Chief Technology Officer
Luminit Gears Up for Technological Transformation with the Appointment of Dr. Jonathan Waldern as Chief Technology Officer, a Visionary Leader with Over Two Decades of Pioneering Product Innovation and Manufacturing Scale-Up, including AR/VR and "Smart Glass." - January 16, 2024 - Luminit Inc.
New Ultra-Thin, Compact Low-Height, Low-Frequency Vibration Isolation Platform Adapts to Space Constraints in Critical Micro- and Nano-Microscopy
At about 2-1/2 inches in height, while isolating vibrations as low as 1 hertz, the new completely-passive Negative-Stiffness tabletop vibration isolation platform – developed by Minus K Technology – provides the industry’s thinnest low-height, low-frequency isolator for Microscopy (SPM, SEM, AFM, etc.), Micro-Hardness and Nano-Indenter Testing, Laser/Optical Systems, Biology/Neuroscience Systems, Spacecraft Ground Testing, Analytical Balances, Audio Reproduction, Vacuum & Cleanroom applications. - January 10, 2024 - Minus K Technology Inc.
Nanocellect Biomedical Welcomes Peter Vander Horn as Senior VP of Research & Development
NanoCellect Biomedical, a leading pioneer in gentle microfluidic cell sorting technologies, is thrilled to announce the addition of Peter Vander Horn, PhD. to their executive team as Senior Vice President of Research & Development. With an illustrious career marked by groundbreaking... - September 19, 2023 - NanoCellect Biomedical
NewLinum Announces New Millennium Technology to Stop Data Breach
From automotive manufacturers to space satellites, all have experienced data breach in their computer systems to the tune of $150 Million each per year. NewLinum LLC explains new technology to make data breach a thing of history. - April 17, 2023 - Space EA
Micromed Diamond Seal Systems, Inc. Confirms its Helmet Glide Spray-On Nanotechnology Changes Views on Sports Injuries
A nanotechnology liquid contributes to the safety of football players in today's game, according to long-time college and professional football equipment manager Todd Hewitt. "It's the best thing since sliced bread." Helmet Glide is a liquid product that is sprayed on and wiped off football helmets. It reduces surface tension by more than 25% thereby decreasing the rotational friction. It also protects the helmets and masks, keeping them in play longer. HG has been used in all levels since 2013. - September 14, 2022 - Diamond Seal Systems, Inc.
Nanostructured Zinc Nickel Coating System for Oil and Gas Industries Designed to Replace Cadmium, PTFE & Ceramic-Metallic Coatings
ZNnGard™ (`zen·gärd), a Zinc-Nickel nanostructured electroplating system that is considered part of an overall strategy to replace cadmium, PTFE, ceramic metallic, and fluoropolymer processes, eliminate environmental and worker safety issues while significantly improving performance and reducing life-cycle costs. - June 22, 2022 - Sigma Fasteners, Inc.
Biopharma Industry Standout Robert Proulx Joins Advisory Board of Global Cancer Technology
Global Cancer Technology is developing innovative treatments for deadly diseases like cancer, with a current focus on glioblastoma and breast cancer. To date, Mr. Robert Proulx has held numerous Board positions, is a recognized thought leader in biopharma, and currently holds dual roles as the founder and CEO of Imagion Biosystems. - May 21, 2022 - Global Cancer Technology
CLICK and Fity.eth Bridge Web3 and the Real World with First-of-Its-Kind NFT Experience Collaboration
A project that combines art, cannabis, NFTs, and a community center is in the works by Apocalyptic Apes creator and team behind award-winning cannabis spray. The collaborative NFT experience combines virtual and real life experiences. - April 18, 2022 - CLICK
LifeTein Awarded the Fastest Peptide Synthesis Service in 2021
LifeTein was awarded the fastest peptide synthesis service in 2021 by New world Report, thanks to their speedy custom protein, antibody, and chemical services for biotech, pharma, academia, government customers, and diagnostics. Their services reach across the entire United States and more than 30 other nations. LifeTein provides the fastest turnaround time and most reliable quality in the industry, using their proprietary microwave-assisted heating technology for peptide synthesis. - January 07, 2022 - LifeTein
Luminit Government Services Gains Several SBIR Wins
Recent SBIR wins allow Luminit Government Services LLC to advance Holographic Transparent Component technologies for military applications. - September 21, 2021 - Luminit Inc.
Luminit Automotive Technologies Announces Latest Design Win with North American OEM
Luminit Automotive Technologies’ Curved Injection Molded Microstructures are positioned to transform rear combination lights with 3D diffusion technology. - August 25, 2021 - Luminit Inc.
Data Analytica Just Released Their New Quantum Computing Simulation Software
Over the last 2 years, Data Analytica developed a quantum simulator that focuses on quantum education, as well as quantum applications. The Data Analytica Quantum Simulator (DAQSim) is universally applicable to any quantum problem and is developed in Python. All the major quantum gates required for a quantum application are 100% programmed out. - August 04, 2021 - Data Analytica
Pepex Biomedical Receives Approval on a Series of Critical New Patents
Worldwide approval grants the Company exclusivity on a number of methods and manufacturing processes associated with its novel electrochemical biosensors. - July 01, 2021 - Pepex Biomedical, Inc.
Advanced Silicon Group Closes Seed Preferred Equity Offering and Adds Alan Watson and Sarah Kelly to Board
Advanced Silicon Group, Inc. (ASG), a pioneer in silicon nanotechnology focused on developing novel biosensors, announced today the closing of a $1,020,000 seed preferred stock offering led by Cherrystone Angel Group with participation by MIT Alumni Angels of Northern California, Sidecar Angels and other private investors and the addition of two new Directors, Alan Watson, PhD, MBA and Sarah Kelly, PhD to its Board of Directors. - May 16, 2021 - Advanced Silicon Group
New Rapid COVID-19 Point of Care Test
Pepex Biomedical has diverted funds and resources to the development of Multiple Rapid COVID-19 Tests designed to accurately identify Antigens (diagnostic to detect active virus) and Antibodies (to determine immunity) in under 15 minutes with 95% accuracy. - November 09, 2020 - Pepex Biomedical, Inc.
ATS Announces Record Sales with All Product Lines Seeing Activity
Advanced Thermal Solutions announced record sales to begin 2020. Sales and New Design Awards beat forecasts and were greater than the same period for 2019. Sales increases were seen across every product line including air and liquid cooling, instruments and wind tunnels. “We are delighted to... - March 03, 2020 - Advanced Thermal Solutions, Inc.
Nabil Adam Selected as Healthcare Co-Chair for the 2020 IEEE 6th World Forum on Internet of Things
Dr. Nabil Adam to Serve as Co-Chair of the Healthcare Track at Prestigious Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers Conference - February 12, 2020 - Nabil Adam
Value SAS and NVMe Mainstream SSDs from KIOXIA Enabled a Server to Handle More Data Analytics in Principled Technologies Study
Compared to enterprise SATA SSDs, the KIOXIA offerings also showed lower latency and had a higher performance per dollar figure. - October 28, 2019 - Principled Technologies, Inc.
Aciont Issued Key Patent Covering the Novel Design of the Visulex Ocular Drug Delivery Device
Aciont was issued a U.S. patent that covers an important aspect of the novel design of its main Visulex ocular drug delivery system which has been tested for safety and efficacy in its lead clinical program under U.S. IND. - October 12, 2019 - Aciont Inc.
IQ Structures Introduces Two-Sided Holograms
Simple inspection, extremely difficult imitation. - September 12, 2019 - IQ Structures
Precision Periodic Announces the Successful Extraction of 80% Total Rare Earths in a Five Minute, Single Pass from Phosphate Mine Waste
Precision Periodic announces the successful results of rare earth extraction projects for Florida Industrial and Phosphate Research Institute. Using their proprietary reusable Thor REE Nano-filter they captured 80% of the total rare earths in a five minute single pass-through including the radioactive elements. The filter can be reused for thousands of cycles and is highly scalable for all size applications. - July 29, 2019 - Precision Periodic
Principled Technologies Releases Collateral Detailing How Different Lenovo ThinkSystem SR650 Storage Options Maximize Database Performance
Principled Technologies (PT) engineers determined that companies could dramatically improve database performance by moving legacy systems to the new Lenovo ThinkSystem SR650 equipped with Intel Optane DC persistent memory and Intel Optane NVMe SSDs. - May 24, 2019 - Principled Technologies, Inc.
IQ Structures Protects Critical Authentication Data Writing Them Into Holograms
Resistance against all kinds of tampering enhanced - March 30, 2019 - IQ Structures
Principled Technologies Publishes Results from Hands-on Testing of the Dell EMC PowerMax 8000 All-Flash NVMe Array and the Array of a Competitor
Principled Technologies (PT) tested two all-flash NVMe storage arrays to see which could better help organizations in the areas of performance, efficient use of capacity, and ease of management. - March 15, 2019 - Principled Technologies, Inc.
New Low-Height, Low-Frequency Vibration Isolation Platform Adapts to Space Constraints in Critical Micro- and Nano-Microscopy
At just 2-1/4 inches in height, while isolating vibrations as low as 1 hertz, the new completely-passive Negative-Stiffness tabletop vibration isolation platform – developed by Minus K Technology – provides the industry’s thinnest low-height, low-frequency isolator for optimizing space in critical microscopy and laboratory applications. - March 14, 2019 - Minus K Technology Inc.
Signet Announces the Appointment of Bradley Nelson, Chief Engineer of Project, "deIce 477"
Nelson, V/P of subsidiary Signet Graphene Technologies, Inc., will assume a liaison role in the development of the new graphene-based deicing project in connection with Florida International University (FIU). - February 15, 2019 - Signet International Holdings
The Bloor Group Announces Relaunch of Tech Lab Series, Featuring Dr. Geoffrey Malafsky
The Bloor Group will relaunch Inside Analysis Tech Lab. Tech Lab will take a laboratory research approach to look beneath the surface of today’s most talked about platforms and technologies to provide a deep dive into how - and whether - popular technologies really meet business case requirements. There are two primary components of TechLab, the media distribution of recorded videos and in-person training classes. - February 05, 2019 - The Bloor Group