Value SAS and NVMe Mainstream SSDs from KIOXIA Enabled a Server to Handle More Data Analytics in Principled Technologies Study Compared to enterprise SATA SSDs, the KIOXIA offerings also showed lower latency and had a higher performance per dollar figure. - October 28, 2019 - Principled Technologies, Inc.

Aciont Issued Key Patent Covering the Novel Design of the Visulex Ocular Drug Delivery Device Aciont was issued a U.S. patent that covers an important aspect of the novel design of its main Visulex ocular drug delivery system which has been tested for safety and efficacy in its lead clinical program under U.S. IND. - October 12, 2019 - Aciont Inc.

IQ Structures Introduces Two-Sided Holograms Simple inspection, extremely difficult imitation. - September 12, 2019 - IQ Structures

Precision Periodic Announces the Successful Extraction of 80% Total Rare Earths in a Five Minute, Single Pass from Phosphate Mine Waste Precision Periodic announces the successful results of rare earth extraction projects for Florida Industrial and Phosphate Research Institute. Using their proprietary reusable Thor REE Nano-filter they captured 80% of the total rare earths in a five minute single pass-through including the radioactive elements. The filter can be reused for thousands of cycles and is highly scalable for all size applications. - July 29, 2019 - Precision Periodic

Principled Technologies Releases Collateral Detailing How Different Lenovo ThinkSystem SR650 Storage Options Maximize Database Performance Principled Technologies (PT) engineers determined that companies could dramatically improve database performance by moving legacy systems to the new Lenovo ThinkSystem SR650 equipped with Intel Optane DC persistent memory and Intel Optane NVMe SSDs. - May 24, 2019 - Principled Technologies, Inc.

IQ Structures Protects Critical Authentication Data Writing Them Into Holograms Resistance against all kinds of tampering enhanced - March 30, 2019 - IQ Structures

Principled Technologies Publishes Results from Hands-on Testing of the Dell EMC PowerMax 8000 All-Flash NVMe Array and the Array of a Competitor Principled Technologies (PT) tested two all-flash NVMe storage arrays to see which could better help organizations in the areas of performance, efficient use of capacity, and ease of management. - March 15, 2019 - Principled Technologies, Inc.

New Low-Height, Low-Frequency Vibration Isolation Platform Adapts to Space Constraints in Critical Micro- and Nano-Microscopy At just 2-1/4 inches in height, while isolating vibrations as low as 1 hertz, the new completely-passive Negative-Stiffness tabletop vibration isolation platform – developed by Minus K Technology – provides the industry’s thinnest low-height, low-frequency isolator for optimizing space in critical microscopy and laboratory applications. - March 14, 2019 - Minus K Technology Inc.

Signet Announces the Appointment of Bradley Nelson, Chief Engineer of Project, "deIce 477" Nelson, V/P of subsidiary Signet Graphene Technologies, Inc., will assume a liaison role in the development of the new graphene-based deicing project in connection with Florida International University (FIU). - February 15, 2019 - Signet International Holdings