Composite Manufacturing: RAMPF Speeds Up Operations and Reduces Costs
Paris Air Show 2025: Engineered solutions for the aerospace and defense industries – Hall 3 / Booth D98
Burlington, Canada, May 30, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Faster to market, more efficient in production, uncompromising quality: RAMPF Composite Solutions is presenting its one-stop solution for technologically advanced composite manufacturing in the aerospace and defense industries at Paris Air Show, June 16 to 22 – Hall 3 / Booth D98.
Key Takeaways
1. RAMPF Composite Solutions accelerates time-to-market and enhances cost-efficiency in complex composite manufacturing.
2. The company’s groundbreaking resin infusion technology reduces production costs by up to 30 percent compared to traditional prepreg methods.
3. RAMPF’s fully integrated, 74,000-square-foot facility streamlines every stage of the composite manufacturing process.
Premium Quality – Delivered Quickly and Cost-Efficiently
RAMPF Composite Solutions delivers some of the industry’s most sophisticated lightweight composite parts – rapidly and economically:
• Low-cost tooling and fixtures with outstanding mechanical properties
• High-performance structural resins for effective and fast infusion
• Structural optimization via Tailored Fiber Placement (TFP) technology for maximum speed and accuracy
• Low-cost component production using Vacuum Assisted Resin Transfer Molding (VARTM)
The company’s quick-turn workflow weaves in material qualification, built-in quality assurance, and digitalized manufacturing, enabling prototype delivery just weeks after the design stage – saving up to 30 percent versus prepreg routes.
Parts with extreme geometry or multifunctional demands (undercuts, compound curves, EMI shielding, static dissipation, impact or flame resistance) see the greatest gains in time, cost, and performance.
Inside the Burlington Powerhouse
RAMPF Composite Solutions’ 74,000-square-foot facility in Burlington, Ontario, Canada, is engineered to streamline every stage of the composite manufacturing process. Key features include:
• Temperature-controlled lamination room
• AI-driven ply cutting system
• Automated resin mixing and dispensing
• Large curing ovens
• Advanced CNC machines
• Metallic plating
• Robotic sanding
• Large paint booths
• Destructive and non-destructive testing equipment
• 3D printer for thermoplastic printing
Larry Fitzgerald, CEO of RAMPF Composite Solutions – “Composites underpin the next era of aerospace and defense breakthroughs, pairing ultra-high strength-to-weight with design freedom that metals simply cannot match. Furthermore, by swapping prepreg for our resin-infusion process, customers cut production costs by up to 30 percent while slashing energy use – no refrigeration units, no autoclaves, and a far smaller carbon footprint.”
Visit RAMPF Composite Solutions at Paris Air Show, June 16 to 22 – Hall 3 / Booth D98.
Contact
RAMPF GroupContact
Benjamin Schicker
+49.7123.9342-0
www.rampf-group.com
