Kova Beach Club Opens in Puerto Banus - A New Era of Beach Parties Begins

Marbella, Spain, May 30, 2025 --( PR.com )-- “It’s Better by the Beach.”Puerto Banús has a new heartbeat - and it's pulsing from the shore of Marbella’s only beach club set directly within the world-famous port itself. Welcome to Kova Beach Club, the ultimate day-to-night destination that combines sun-soaked relaxation, vibrant music, elevated dining, and premium bottle service into one seamless experience - all with free entry and inclusive bed packages starting at just €250.Crafted by a small team of well known and legendary Marbella hospitality entrepreneurs; Kova Beach Club is the result of a ten-year search for the perfect beachfront location. Located in a private bay at the entrance of Puerto Banus, with crystal-clear water pools and panoramic views of the Mediterranean, Kova brings a fresh new standard to the Marbella beach scene - a place where chilled vibes meet elevated beach parties.A New Concept In Beach Club Luxury - Without The Price Tag.At Kova, value meets vibe. Unlike other venues that charge for bed hire and demand sky-high minimum spends, Kova’s bed-inclusive packages start at just €250, giving guests a VIP beach experience without the premium sting. Whether it’s bottle service with friends or a relaxing afternoon with toes in the sand, Kova welcomes all who crave a mix of food, music, sun and celebration.Open daily from 12pm to 8pm, guests can enjoy:Free general entryLuxury day beds with bottle service packagesA curated beach menu with fresh, feel-good flavoursA private bay with individual beach beds on the beachSignature cocktailsCrystal-clear splash poolsEvery Day, New Vibe.Kova Beach isn’t just another day club — it’s a destination with rhythm.Fridays: The renowned Mayfair Sessions take over, bringing London’s iconic nightlife energy to the beach.Sundays: Get ready for “Parental Advisory,” their unapologetically fun beach finale.Coming Soon: Ladies Day events and Beach Brunches, making luxury daytime leisure more inclusive, social and unmissable.For press attendance or interviews please contact:Ian Lucasian@kovabeachclub.com+34 644 231 295www.kovabeachclub.com