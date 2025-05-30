Kova Beach Club Opens in Puerto Banus - A New Era of Beach Parties Begins
Join the Vibe. Be The Story. Experience Kova Beach Club, Marbella. Whether clients are soaking up the sun, dancing by the water, or tasting their way through a menu of light, fresh beach bites — one thing is clear: It’s Better by the Beach.
Marbella, Spain, May 30, 2025 --(PR.com)-- “It’s Better by the Beach.”
Puerto Banús has a new heartbeat - and it's pulsing from the shore of Marbella’s only beach club set directly within the world-famous port itself. Welcome to Kova Beach Club, the ultimate day-to-night destination that combines sun-soaked relaxation, vibrant music, elevated dining, and premium bottle service into one seamless experience - all with free entry and inclusive bed packages starting at just €250.
Crafted by a small team of well known and legendary Marbella hospitality entrepreneurs; Kova Beach Club is the result of a ten-year search for the perfect beachfront location. Located in a private bay at the entrance of Puerto Banus, with crystal-clear water pools and panoramic views of the Mediterranean, Kova brings a fresh new standard to the Marbella beach scene - a place where chilled vibes meet elevated beach parties.
A New Concept In Beach Club Luxury - Without The Price Tag.
At Kova, value meets vibe. Unlike other venues that charge for bed hire and demand sky-high minimum spends, Kova’s bed-inclusive packages start at just €250, giving guests a VIP beach experience without the premium sting. Whether it’s bottle service with friends or a relaxing afternoon with toes in the sand, Kova welcomes all who crave a mix of food, music, sun and celebration.
Open daily from 12pm to 8pm, guests can enjoy:
Free general entry
Luxury day beds with bottle service packages
A curated beach menu with fresh, feel-good flavours
A private bay with individual beach beds on the beach
Signature cocktails
Crystal-clear splash pools
Every Day, New Vibe.
Kova Beach isn’t just another day club — it’s a destination with rhythm.
Fridays: The renowned Mayfair Sessions take over, bringing London’s iconic nightlife energy to the beach.
Sundays: Get ready for “Parental Advisory,” their unapologetically fun beach finale.
Coming Soon: Ladies Day events and Beach Brunches, making luxury daytime leisure more inclusive, social and unmissable.
For press attendance or interviews please contact:
Ian Lucas
ian@kovabeachclub.com
+34 644 231 295
www.kovabeachclub.com
Puerto Banús has a new heartbeat - and it's pulsing from the shore of Marbella’s only beach club set directly within the world-famous port itself. Welcome to Kova Beach Club, the ultimate day-to-night destination that combines sun-soaked relaxation, vibrant music, elevated dining, and premium bottle service into one seamless experience - all with free entry and inclusive bed packages starting at just €250.
Crafted by a small team of well known and legendary Marbella hospitality entrepreneurs; Kova Beach Club is the result of a ten-year search for the perfect beachfront location. Located in a private bay at the entrance of Puerto Banus, with crystal-clear water pools and panoramic views of the Mediterranean, Kova brings a fresh new standard to the Marbella beach scene - a place where chilled vibes meet elevated beach parties.
A New Concept In Beach Club Luxury - Without The Price Tag.
At Kova, value meets vibe. Unlike other venues that charge for bed hire and demand sky-high minimum spends, Kova’s bed-inclusive packages start at just €250, giving guests a VIP beach experience without the premium sting. Whether it’s bottle service with friends or a relaxing afternoon with toes in the sand, Kova welcomes all who crave a mix of food, music, sun and celebration.
Open daily from 12pm to 8pm, guests can enjoy:
Free general entry
Luxury day beds with bottle service packages
A curated beach menu with fresh, feel-good flavours
A private bay with individual beach beds on the beach
Signature cocktails
Crystal-clear splash pools
Every Day, New Vibe.
Kova Beach isn’t just another day club — it’s a destination with rhythm.
Fridays: The renowned Mayfair Sessions take over, bringing London’s iconic nightlife energy to the beach.
Sundays: Get ready for “Parental Advisory,” their unapologetically fun beach finale.
Coming Soon: Ladies Day events and Beach Brunches, making luxury daytime leisure more inclusive, social and unmissable.
For press attendance or interviews please contact:
Ian Lucas
ian@kovabeachclub.com
+34 644 231 295
www.kovabeachclub.com
Contact
Kova Beach ClubContact
Ian Lucas
+34644231295
www.kovabeachclub.com
Ian Lucas
+34644231295
www.kovabeachclub.com
Categories