Huprich Law Expands Its Inland Empire Presence with New Ontario Office While Maintaining Unwavering Commitment to Serving Rancho Cucamonga and Surrounding Communities

Huprich Law has opened a new office in Ontario, California, marking an exciting step forward in expanding service to Inland Empire clients. Previously based in Rancho Cucamonga, the firm continues to serve that community with the same dedication and personalized legal support. Focused on employment law, including wrongful termination and workplace discrimination, Huprich Law remains a trusted advocate for workers across Southern California.