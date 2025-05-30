Huprich Law Expands Its Inland Empire Presence with New Ontario Office While Maintaining Unwavering Commitment to Serving Rancho Cucamonga and Surrounding Communities
Huprich Law has opened a new office in Ontario, California, marking an exciting step forward in expanding service to Inland Empire clients. Previously based in Rancho Cucamonga, the firm continues to serve that community with the same dedication and personalized legal support. Focused on employment law, including wrongful termination and workplace discrimination, Huprich Law remains a trusted advocate for workers across Southern California.
Ontario, CA, May 30, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Huprich Law is pleased to announce the opening of its new law office at 980 W. 6th Street, Suite 320, Ontario, CA 91762. This strategic move enhances the firm's accessibility and presence within the Inland Empire while continuing its longstanding service to clients in Rancho Cucamonga and surrounding communities.
Previously located in Rancho Cucamonga, Huprich Law’s relocation to Ontario reflects the firm's growth and continued dedication to delivering exceptional legal services in employment law, wrongful termination, and workplace discrimination.
“This move allows us to better accommodate our clients while maintaining the high level of service they’ve come to expect,” said Joseph Huprich, Managing Attorney at Huprich Law. “Although our physical office has moved, our commitment to Rancho Cucamonga remains as strong as ever.”
Huprich Law remains deeply connected to Rancho Cucamonga, where it built a strong reputation for advocacy and legal excellence. The firm will continue to serve individuals and businesses throughout the region with the same dedication and responsiveness.
For more information or to schedule a consultation, please visit https://huprichlaw.com/ or call 909-766-2226.
About Huprich Law
Huprich Law is a Southern California-based law firm focused on employment law, including wrongful termination, discrimination, retaliation, and wage and hour disputes. With a client-first approach and a proven track record, Huprich Law is committed to protecting the rights of employees across the Inland Empire and beyond.
Contact:
Joseph Huprich
Huprich Law Firm PC
Phone: 909-766-2226
Email: contact@huprichlaw.com
Website: https://huprichlaw.com/
