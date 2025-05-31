Los Cerritos Center Expands Retail Lineup with alo, Aritzia, Gorjana, Korheim, and Pop Mart
Cerritos, CA, May 31, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Los Cerritos Center enhances its shopping experience with the arrival of these five sought-after brands: alo, Aritzia, Gorjana, Korheim, and Pop Mart. These additions further establish the center as a premier shopping destination, bringing a mix of activewear, contemporary fashion, fine jewelry, pop culture, and beauty to the Cerritos community.
In addition to these exciting new additions, both Victoria’s Secret and Pink will be undergoing complete remodels of their existing stores, enhancing the shopping experience with updated designs, modernized layouts, and refreshed interiors that reflect each brand’s latest vision. Victoria's Secret's 2025 store remodels, branded as the "Store of the Future," signify a transformative shift in the brand's retail approach, emphasizing inclusivity, technological integration, and enhanced customer experiences.
· alo: A leader in premium athletic wear, blending fashion and function with high-performance designs for yoga, fitness, and everyday wear.
· Aritzia: A renowned fashion boutique that curates a collection of exclusive, in-house brands with modern, effortless style.
· Gorjana: A California-based jewelry brand offering versatile, everyday accessories with a signature minimalist aesthetic.
· Korheim: A Korean beauty brand specializing in premium skincare, cosmetics, and self-care essentials, blending innovation with traditional K-beauty rituals.
· POP MART: A global designer toy brand known for its collectible blind box figures, featuring original characters like Molly, Skullpanda, and Labubu, as well as collaborations with major franchises such as Disney and Sanrio.
These new retailers join a growing list of recent additions to Los Cerritos Center, including North Italia, LIDS HD, Bafang Dumpling, Purple, and Mango.
“As we continue to evolve Los Cerritos Center’s retail offerings, these new brands bring an exciting mix of fashion, lifestyle, pop culture and activewear that our guests will love,” said Deena Henry, Director of Property Management for Los Cerritos Center. “Whether shoppers are looking for elevated everyday essentials, on-trend fashion, or stylish workout gear, this latest expansion reflects our commitment to providing an unmatched shopping experience.”
“We are always focused on curating a diverse and dynamic mix of retailers that resonate with our shoppers,” said Hayley Rable, VP of Leasing for Macerich. “These brands are fantastic additions that align with our vision for Los Cerritos Center as a premier shopping destination in Southern California.”
About Los Cerritos Center
The high-performing, 1.3 million-square-foot super-regional shopping center, strategically located between Los Angeles County and Orange County, offers a diverse selection of top-tier brands and dining experiences. Home to Apple, Nordstrom, Zara, MAC, Lululemon, and new additions like North Italia, Los Cerritos Center is the premier shopping destination for Southern California. For more information, visit www.shoploscerritos.com.
About Macerich
Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed, self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). As a leading owner, operator, and developer of high-quality retail real estate in densely populated and attractive U.S. markets, Macerich’s portfolio is concentrated in California, the Pacific Northwest, Phoenix/Scottsdale, and the Metro New York to Washington, D.C. corridor. Developing and managing properties that serve as community cornerstones, Macerich currently owns 42 million square feet of real estate, consisting primarily of interests in 39 retail centers. Macerich is firmly dedicated to advancing environmental goals, social good, and sound corporate governance. A recognized leader in sustainability, Macerich has achieved a #1 Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark (GRESB) ranking for the North American retail sector for ten consecutive years (2015-2024). For more information, please visit Macerich.com. Macerich uses, and intends to continue to use, its Investor Relations website, which can be found at investing.macerich.com, as a means of disclosing material nonpublic information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Additional information about Macerich can be found through social media platforms such as LinkedIn. Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures, including NOI and FFO, to the most directly comparable GAAP measures are included in the earnings release and supplemental filed on Form 8-K with the SEC, which are posted on the Investor Relations website at investing.macerich.com.
