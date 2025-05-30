Vets with Nets to Host Largest Veterans Fishing Event in the U.S.; Returns to Lake Erie on June 7, 2025
Monroe, MI, May 30, 2025 --(PR.com)-- The nation’s largest fishing event (Vets With Nets) dedicated to honoring U.S. military veterans is returning to Lake Erie this summer. On Saturday, June 7, 2025, Vets With Nets will host hundreds of veterans from across the country at the Detroit Beach Boat Club (3028 Harborview, Monroe, MI 48162), offering them a day of guided fishing, fellowship, and emotional rejuvenation on the water.
Since its inception in 2019, Vets With Nets has taken over 2,000 veterans from 30 states fishing, creating a unique and powerful experience that combines outdoor recreation with community support. The 2025 event is expected to be the program’s largest yet, and largest in the nation according to multiple sources including Street Insider.
“It’s more than fishing—it’s healing,” says Chris Milliron, president of VETS WITH NETS. “For many veterans, being on the water offers a sense of peace and connection that can’t be found anywhere else. We’ve had countless participants tell us this day has changed their lives.”
The event includes:
• Seasoned anglers and charter captains volunteering their boats and time to take veterans fishing
• Pig roast, Fish fry, outdoor gear giveaways, and patriotic ceremonies including a flyover and
• Local and national veteran support organizations on site
• Community and sponsor support from across the Midwest
Despite its scale and impact, the event has yet to receive mainstream national media attention—a surprising fact given the powerful human stories and scope of the initiative.
“We’ve built something extraordinary that serves those who served us,” says Chris, “Our hope is that this year, the national media will help shine a light on this extraordinary event.”
Media Invite
Journalists, photographers, and TV crews are invited to cover the event on June 6th & 7th. Interviews with veterans, organizers, guides, and volunteers will be available upon request.
Friday June 6
4-6PM Registration & Dinner
6:30PM Safety brief/ Captains meeting
6:30-9PM Meet and greet
Saturday June 7
5:55AM National Anthem
6:00AM Shotgun Start
11:00-12:00PM Boats return
11:30-2:30PM Weigh In
12:00-3:30PM Fish Fry
3:00PM War Bird Fly Over
3:30-4:30PM Awards and Closing Ceremonies
About Vets With Nets
To show appreciation to our active military service members and veterans, by providing world class walleye fishing adventures on the western basin of Lake Erie. The intention is to leave every veteran, or active service member who participates in our event with a memorable experience. That gives them a renewed sense of pride in their service, provides hope for their future and a general positive outlook for the community in which they live and serve.
Since its inception in 2019, Vets With Nets has taken over 2,000 veterans from 30 states fishing, creating a unique and powerful experience that combines outdoor recreation with community support. The 2025 event is expected to be the program’s largest yet, and largest in the nation according to multiple sources including Street Insider.
“It’s more than fishing—it’s healing,” says Chris Milliron, president of VETS WITH NETS. “For many veterans, being on the water offers a sense of peace and connection that can’t be found anywhere else. We’ve had countless participants tell us this day has changed their lives.”
The event includes:
• Seasoned anglers and charter captains volunteering their boats and time to take veterans fishing
• Pig roast, Fish fry, outdoor gear giveaways, and patriotic ceremonies including a flyover and
• Local and national veteran support organizations on site
• Community and sponsor support from across the Midwest
Despite its scale and impact, the event has yet to receive mainstream national media attention—a surprising fact given the powerful human stories and scope of the initiative.
“We’ve built something extraordinary that serves those who served us,” says Chris, “Our hope is that this year, the national media will help shine a light on this extraordinary event.”
Media Invite
Journalists, photographers, and TV crews are invited to cover the event on June 6th & 7th. Interviews with veterans, organizers, guides, and volunteers will be available upon request.
Friday June 6
4-6PM Registration & Dinner
6:30PM Safety brief/ Captains meeting
6:30-9PM Meet and greet
Saturday June 7
5:55AM National Anthem
6:00AM Shotgun Start
11:00-12:00PM Boats return
11:30-2:30PM Weigh In
12:00-3:30PM Fish Fry
3:00PM War Bird Fly Over
3:30-4:30PM Awards and Closing Ceremonies
About Vets With Nets
To show appreciation to our active military service members and veterans, by providing world class walleye fishing adventures on the western basin of Lake Erie. The intention is to leave every veteran, or active service member who participates in our event with a memorable experience. That gives them a renewed sense of pride in their service, provides hope for their future and a general positive outlook for the community in which they live and serve.
Contact
Vets With NetsContact
Anne Marie Barajas
313-898-1086
www.vetswithnets.org
Anne Marie Barajas
313-898-1086
www.vetswithnets.org
Categories