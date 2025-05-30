XTIVIA Virtual-DBA Launches Advanced CIS Security Offering to Fortify Database Environments
Colorado Springs, CO, May 30, 2025 --(PR.com)-- XTIVIA Virtual-DBA, a leading provider of remote database administration and managed services, today announced the launch of its comprehensive new security offering aligned with the Center for Internet Security (CIS) benchmarks. This proactive service is designed to empower organizations to significantly strengthen their database security posture, mitigate risks, and ensure compliance with industry best practices.
Leveraging the globally recognized CIS benchmarks, XTIVIA Virtual-DBA's new security offering provides a structured and rigorous approach to hardening database systems. The service encompasses in-depth assessments, configuration reviews, implementation of security controls, continuous monitoring, and ongoing support to maintain a robust security environment. By adhering to these well-established benchmarks, XTIVIA Virtual-DBA helps businesses protect sensitive data, prevent breaches, and meet increasingly stringent regulatory requirements.
"In today's evolving threat landscape, database security is paramount," said Tony Salerno, VP Data Management & Managed Services at XTIVIA. "Our new CIS security offering provides clients with the expertise and methodologies needed to defend their critical data assets proactively. We're committed to delivering solutions that not only meet but exceed industry standards, ensuring our clients can operate with confidence and peace of mind."
The new offering addresses a critical need for organizations grappling with the complexities of database security. By partnering with XTIVIA Virtual-DBA, businesses can offload the burden of specialized security tasks, allowing their internal teams to focus on core business objectives. This service is tailored to meet each client's unique needs and provides a customized and effective security strategy.
"This launch underscores XTIVIA Virtual-DBA's unwavering commitment to providing best-in-class database management solutions," stated Dennis Robinson, CEO of XTIVIA. "Security is not an afterthought; it's an integral part of a resilient and reliable database infrastructure. We are proud to offer this advanced CIS-based security service, empowering our clients to build and maintain secure and compliant database environments."
Key benefits of XTIVIA Virtual-DBA's CIS Security Offering include:
-Enhanced Security Posture: Proactive implementation of CIS benchmark controls to minimize vulnerabilities.
-Reduced Risk of Data Breaches: Comprehensive security measures to protect sensitive information.
-Improved Compliance: Alignment with industry best practices and regulatory requirements.
-Expertise and Guidance: Access to experienced database security professionals.
-Cost-Effectiveness: Outsourcing specialized security tasks can be more efficient than building in-house expertise.
-Continuous Monitoring and Support: Ongoing vigilance to detect and address potential security issues.
XTIVIA Virtual-DBA's new CIS security offering is available immediately. Organizations interested in learning more can visit https://virtual-dba.com/cis-security/ or contact the XTIVIA Virtual-DBA team directly.
About XTIVIA Virtual-DBA:
XTIVIA Virtual-DBA provides comprehensive remote database administration and managed services, helping organizations optimize performance, ensure availability, and strengthen the security of their database environments. With a team of experienced and certified database professionals, XTIVIA Virtual-DBA delivers proactive and reliable support across a wide range of database platforms. xtivia.com virtual-dba.com
XTIVIA Virtual-DBA's new CIS security offering is available immediately. Organizations interested in learning more can visit https://virtual-dba.com/cis-security/ or contact the XTIVIA Virtual-DBA team directly.
Contact
