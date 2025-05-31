Nullcon Berlin 2025 Opens Call for Papers for Security Research
Conference Seeks New and Cutting-Edge Security Findings and Technical Presentations for September Event
Princeton, NJ, May 31, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Nullcon returns to Berlin for its fourth edition on September 4 – 5, 2025. The conference opened its Call for Papers (CFP) on April 1, 2025, inviting cybersecurity researchers, hackers, engineers and innovators to submit technical talks that align with the theme of “The Next Security Thing.” Nullcon Berlin 2025 will kickoff with in-depth training sessions scheduled from September 1 to 3.
The conference focuses on original research, real-world exploits and security tooling. The CFP is a gateway for contributors to present their work to technically sophisticated global audience that includes red teamers, CISOs, engineers and community leaders from across the cybersecurity industry.
“Nullcon Berlin 2025 reflects our commitment to building bridges across the global security landscape,” said Antriksh Shah, founder of Nullcon. “With a focus on real-world challenges and innovative solutions, we aim to create a platform where security minds converge to inspire, disrupt and drive change. Whether you’re a first-time researcher or a seasoned hacker, Nullcon is your stage.”
The CFP is open now through June 10, with final selections announced from June 25 onward. Submissions can be made at the official CFP portal (https://cfp.nullcon.net/nullcon-berlin-2025/cfp), and full guidelines are available at the Nullcon Berlin 2025: Call for Papers webpage (https://nullcon.net/berlin-2025/cfp). The submissions will undergo a thorough review process by a technical review panel. Talks that demonstrate clear technical depth, real-world relevance or unique tooling will stand out during review. Early submissions are encouraged and tend to benefit from quicker feedback and increased acceptance rates.
Submissions are invited under three categories:
New Research: Original, unpublished work (priority consideration);
Desi Jugaad: Creative tech/non-tech solutions to real-world problems;
Current Research: Previously presented material updated with new context or findings.
The conference welcomes submissions across many security domains, including satellites, networks, digital forensics, hardware systems, embedded devices, industrial control systems, smart cities infrastructure and blockchain technologies. The program committee encourages submissions that bring deep technical insight, practical applicability and community-driven impact to the forefront of cybersecurity discourse.
A technical review panel (https://nullcon.net/review-panel) featuring cybersecurity leaders from Meta, Microsoft, Apple and Salesforce will evaluate all proposals based on originality, technical depth, clarity and real-world applicability.
Talks presented at past Nullcon conferences have gone on to influence critical security updates, CVE disclosures, tool development and professional advancement. The conference remains a launchpad for research that shapes modern cybersecurity.
Submit Your Proposal
If you’re building, breaking or defending the systems that power our digital world – Nullcon Berlin 2025 wants to hear from you.
Submit your talk proposal by June 10, 2025, and take the stage among some of the most respected minds in cybersecurity.
Submit now at: cfp.nullcon.net/nullcon-berlin-2025/submit
About ISMG
Information Security Media Group (ISMG) is the world’s largest media organization devoted solely to cybersecurity, information technology, artificial intelligence and operational technology. Each of our 38 media properties provides education, research and news that is specifically tailored to key vertical sectors including banking, healthcare and the public sector; geographies from North America to Southeast Asia; and topics such as data breach prevention, cyber risk assessment, OT security, AI and fraud. Our annual global summit series connects senior security professionals with industry thought leaders to find actionable solutions for pressing cybersecurity challenges.
About Nullcon
Nullcon came into existence in 2010 and is managed and marketed by Payatu Technologies Pvt. Ltd. With the advent of cutting-edge technologies, security is crucial as technology brings a myriad of threats along. Nullcon is an extensive platform for the exchange of information about zero-day vulnerabilities, latest attack vectors and other cyberthreats. Here, security researchers and experts from various fields discuss information security, along with showcasing multiple offensive and defensive security technologies.
About ISMG Events
ISMG Events is a premier platform for security professionals and practitioners worldwide. Our global, annual events bring together the ISMG Events Community, comprising over 40,000 members, to exchange knowledge, insights, and best practices in the field of cybersecurity. The cornerstone of our event portfolio is the ISMG Global Summit Series. These summits take place both virtually and in-person, offering participants a diverse range of topics to explore. In addition to our Global Summit Series, ISMG Events hosts exclusive Executive Roundtables and Custom events.
Information Security Media Group (ISMG)Contact
Merllyne Nesakumaran
+1-609-356-1499
https://ismg.io/
