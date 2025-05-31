HealthSec Summit 2025: Leading the Charge for Cyber Resilience in Healthcare and Life Sciences
Third Boston Edition Tackles Patient Data Protection, Medical Device Security and Evolving CISO Responsibilities
Princeton, NJ, May 31, 2025 --(PR.com)-- QG Media, an ISMG company, is pleased to announce the third edition of HealthSec, Cyber Security for Healthcare Summit. Slated for June 3 and 4, 2025, in Boston, MA, the summit will bring together CISOs, heads of cybersecurity, IT directors and medical device security leaders from leading healthcare institutions. Attendees will convene to address critical challenges spanning patient data protection, ransomware resilience, regulatory compliance and medical device security.
“Healthcare organizations find themselves caught in a perfect storm: ransomware gangs specifically targeting hospitals, medical devices vulnerable to attack, and a maze of compliance requirements that grows more complex by the day,” said Kudsia Kaker, managing director at QG Media. “The third edition of the HealthSec Summit addresses these multifaceted challenges by bringing together security leaders to share practical approaches for protecting patient data, implementing zero trust models and managing AI-driven risks, ensuring participants leave with actionable strategies to strengthen their organizations’ cyber resilience.”
A cornerstone panel discussion titled “Protecting Patient Data: A Blueprint for Securing Protected Health Information” will examine comprehensive approaches to patient data protection, analyzing how threat actors are evolving their attack methods against healthcare organizations. Hugo Chun Hin Lai, CISO at Temple Health; Matt Cerny, director of cybersecurity at Integra LifeSciences; Mike Levin, general counsel and CISO at Solera Health; and Daniel Brady, senior solutions engineer at Trend Micro, will share lessons learned from recent breaches and discuss prevention strategies for organizations with limited IT resources.
As healthcare CISOs face mounting accountability pressures amid potential legislative changes, industry leaders will share proven strategies for building defensible security programs. Lisa Bazis will moderate a panel featuring Dave Heaney, CISO at Mass General Brigham; Michael Kearns, CISO and director of infrastructure and networking/communications at Nebraska Methodist Health System; Yazan El-Hamwi, senior vice president and CISO at KabaFusion; and Karen Gispanski, vice president and CISO at Mosaic Health. In this session titled “The Evolving Role of the Healthcare CISO: Balancing Accountability, Risk, and Resilience,” the panel will discuss preparation strategies for increased executive accountability, including potential effects from proposed legislation such as the Health Infrastructure Security and Accountability Act.
“The HealthSec Summit comes at a critical time when healthcare organizations must balance innovation with stringent security requirements,” said Jennifer Eisenhofer, vice president of events at ISMG. “By connecting security leaders across North America’s healthcare sector, this event creates essential opportunities for professionals to share best practices, address emerging threats like AI-powered attacks and build the collaborative networks necessary for advancing cybersecurity resilience throughout the healthcare ecosystem.”
Medical device security faces unprecedented challenges as technological advances reshape traditional security models. In the session “The Future of Medical Device Security: AI, Quantum Computing, and the Evolving Threat Landscape,” Jacob Combs, vice president of cybersecurity and CISO at Tandem Diabetes Care, will present how artificial intelligence and quantum computing are transforming the security landscape, demanding paradigm shifts in product security approaches. The session addresses AI as a double-edged tool that empowers defenders while enhancing attackers’ abilities to automate threats, evade detection and compromise sensitive data.
As a CPD-certified conference, HealthSec Cyber Security for Healthcare Summit offers comprehensive professional development opportunities that extend beyond traditional industry networking. Attendees will gain practical knowledge and strategic insights that directly enhance their organizations’ cybersecurity capabilities while contributing to the advancement of healthcare security standards throughout North America.
To learn more about the agenda and register for the event, visit https://healthsec.cs4ca.com/.
About ISMG
Information Security Media Group (ISMG) is the world’s largest media organization devoted solely to cybersecurity, information technology, artificial intelligence and operational technology. Each of our 38 media properties provides education, research and news that is specifically tailored to key vertical sectors including banking, healthcare and the public sector; geographies from North America to Southeast Asia; and topics such as data breach prevention, cyber risk assessment, OT security, AI and fraud. Our annual global summit series connects senior security professionals with industry thought leaders to find actionable solutions for pressing cybersecurity challenges.
About QG Media
QG Media is an international provider of cutting-edge B2B conferences and digital content for technology leaders. Focusing on cybersecurity and IoT (Internet of Things), QG brings together business leaders to demonstrate thought leadership through content-driven presentations, interviews and webinars. The success of any QG Media event lies in providing expertly curated programs, inviting industry leading speakers, along with offering extensive networking opportunities to promote collaboration and drive innovation.
