InkProducts Releases New Edible Ink Kit for Canon MegaTank Printers – Safe, Affordable, and for All Skill Levels
InkProducts Inc. has launched a new Canon MegaTank Edible Ink Kit for beginners and professionals. The ink is Kosher certified, allergen-free, and gluten-free, making it safe for a wide range of dietary needs. Easily turn your MegaTank into a cake-printing machine with vibrant, food-safe results.
Cypress, CO, May 31, 2025 --(PR.com)-- InkProducts Inc., a U.S.-based manufacturer of specialty ink systems, has announced the release of a new edible ink kit designed for use with Canon MegaTank printers. The kit provides a food-safe solution for printing edible images and is intended for home bakers, small businesses, and professional decorators.
This development comes in response to the growing demand for custom-printed cakes, cookies, and confections. As edible printing becomes increasingly popular in both home kitchens and commercial bakeries, InkProducts aims to make the process more accessible and cost-effective.
Supporting a Growing Market
Edible image printing has seen a rise in popularity thanks to the increasing interest in personalized desserts and themed celebrations. Canon MegaTank printers, known for their refillable tank systems and low operating costs, offer a practical base for food-safe printing applications. InkProducts’ new kit is engineered specifically to work with these printers, enabling users to print directly onto frosting sheets, wafer paper, and chocolate transfer sheets.
Kit Features and Food Safety Compliance
The edible ink kit includes food-grade inks formulated to be compatible with Canon MegaTank systems, as well as refill bottles and detailed setup instructions. The inks are manufactured under strict safety guidelines and are certified Kosher. They are also free from gluten and common allergens, including milk, eggs, soy, peanuts, tree nuts, fish, shellfish, and wheat.
An InkProducts spokesperson stated, “We understand that our customers are using this ink for food that’s served to families and customers. That’s why we take every step to ensure our inks meet high safety and quality standards.”
Ease of Use Across Experience Levels
The kit is designed for a range of users, from home bakers to professionals. Setup requires no special tools or advanced technical knowledge. While a dedicated printer is strongly recommended for edible use, the system is designed to be user-friendly, with phone support available for setup and troubleshooting.
Reliable Print Quality
InkProducts’ edible ink is developed to produce high-quality prints with vivid color, clear detail, and minimal taste or odor. The inks are formulated to dry quickly on edible media and deliver consistent results suitable for both casual and professional applications.
Benefits of Canon MegaTank Printers
Canon’s MegaTank line is recognized for its refillable ink tanks, economical printing costs, and reliability. These features make them well-suited for conversion to food-safe printing when used exclusively with edible inks.
“InkProducts identified the MegaTank platform as a strong candidate for edible printing early on,” said the company representative. “Its efficiency and tank-based system provide a natural fit for our food-safe inks.”
Providing a Practical Entry Point
The edible ink kit offers an affordable starting point for individuals and businesses interested in edible image printing. Compared to higher-end commercial setups, the kit offers a more budget-conscious option without compromising safety or quality.
The company added, “This solution enables users to begin edible printing without the need for significant upfront investment. Whether for home use or small business production, it’s a practical and scalable option.”
Commitment to Customer Support and Safety
InkProducts emphasizes the importance of using a printer dedicated solely to edible inks to maintain food safety. The company also offers a range of edible printing supplies, including frosting sheets, wafer paper, and edible cleaning cartridges.
All products are manufactured in the United States and supported by InkProducts’ customer service team, which provides personalized guidance for printer compatibility, setup, and maintenance.
Availability
The edible ink kit is currently available for order through the company’s website at www.inkproducts.com. Customers may also call 863-223-1805 for ordering assistance, wholesale inquiries, or additional support.
About InkProducts Inc.
Based in Florida, InkProducts Inc. has been serving customers for over two decades with specialized ink solutions. The company offers refill kits, continuous ink systems, and edible ink products, all backed by a focus on quality, safety, and affordability. InkProducts serves both home users and commercial clients across the United States.
Scott Walsh
863-223-1805
www.inkproducts.com
