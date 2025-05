Announcing Speakers and Discussion Topics for the 2025 Maritime Security Summit

National Harbor, MD, May 31, 2025 --( PR.com )-- Defense Strategies Institute is pleased to announce the first line-up of eminent speakers and discussion topics for the Maritime Security Summit, taking place at 151 St. George in National Harbor, MD on July 23-24, 2025. The Summit will convene key experts, decision-makers, and innovators from across DHS, DoD, State/Local Partners, & Marine Engineering/Technical Solutions Providers for in-depth discussions on current & future initiatives toward leveraging the innovative capabilities, tools, and technologies needed to enhance the nation’s coastlines, ports, and vessels in support of overall maritime dominance.Summit Speaker and Discussion Topics Include:· Facilitating Indo-Pacific Maritime Domain Awareness: Leveraging Collaboration and Innovation to Prevail Over Emerging Maritime Security Challenges: VADM Blake Converse, USN, Deputy Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet· Ensuring Maritime Security Across the USCG Atlantic Area Through Sustained Resiliency: VADM Nathan Moore, USCG, Commander, USCG Atlantic Area· Overseeing Maritime Operations Centers (MOCs) Across the Fleet are Capable and Ready for All Operational Missions from Competition to Crisis: VADM Michael Vernazza, USN, Commander, Naval Information Forces (NAVIFOR)· NMIO Strategic Priority: Coordinating Maritime Information Sharing and Intelligence Integration with Partners Throughout the Global Maritime Community of Interest (GMCOI): Kyle Hunt, SES, Principal Advisor, National Maritime Intelligence-Integration Office, Naval Intelligence Activity· Projecting Seapower: Driving Acquisition Timelines at SASC for a Variety of Maritime Issues: Eric Lefgren, Professional Staff Member, Seapower & Acquisition Policy, Senate Armed Services Committee (SASC)· AMO Perspective: Utilizing Innovative Technologies and Partnerships to Help Detect, Monitor, and Track Potential Threats in the Maritime Environment: James Thom, Executive Director, Domain Awareness Security Operations, AMO, CBPRegistration and Sponsor/Exhibit opportunities are open. This is a no-cost-to-government event. Active-duty US military and government attend complimentary. Those interested in participating can visit Defense Strategies Institute’s website at https://maritime.dsigroup.org/. Anyone interested in learning more or sending questions contact Joe Trupia at jtrupia@dsigroup.org, 201-672-8745.