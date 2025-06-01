CS4CA Canada Summit Returns for Third Year, Spotlighting OT Modernization and Critical Infrastructure Defense
Critical Infrastructure Leaders Will Examine CISO Role Development and Supply Chain Modernization
Princeton, NJ, June 01, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Cybersecurity for Critical Assets Summit celebrates its 3rd edition in Calgary, Canada, on June 11 and 12. Organized by QG Media, an ISMG company, the CS4CA summit will bring together critical infrastructure leaders to address the operational technology security challenges facing Canada’s essential services.
Industry experts will share practical strategies for maintaining operational continuity while defending against sophisticated threats targeting critical infrastructure sectors including energy, healthcare, government facilities, oil and gas, utility, power, water, mining, chemical, pharmaceutical and maritime industries.
In response to escalating threats, Canada’s Budget 2024 proposed $917.4 million over five years to enhance intelligence and cyber operations programs, according to the National Cyber Threat Assessment 2025 – 2026. “The July 2024 CrowdStrike incident demonstrated how vulnerable our interconnected systems really are,” said Kudsia Kaker, managing director at QG Media. “CS4CA brings together senior leaders from across Canada’s critical sectors to address the full spectrum of cyber challenges – from supply chain vulnerabilities and OT security to infrastructure modernization – that could potentially bring entire sectors to a halt.”
Supply chain security takes center stage with Kashif Parvaiz, CISO at University Health Network, presenting case study strategies to overcome risks introduced by critical third-party providers. The session titled “Our Strategy for Supply Chain Risk Management” explores how organizations can prepare their environments against rogue actors attempting to access supply chains with malicious intent, drawing lessons from the global technology failures that demonstrated supply chain vulnerabilities.
A featured panel discussion will examine how to support OT environment modernization while maintaining security amid Canada’s evolving political and economic landscape. Moderated by Kajeevan Rajanayagam, director of cyber security at University Health Network, the session will bring together Matt Teichrob, general manager of cyber security at Veren; Billy Ma, executive director of cyber security for the Government of Alberta; Osman Saleem, program manager for ICS and OT cyber security at the Greater Toronto Airports Authority; Sandeep Lota, global field CTO, Nozomi Networks; Jared Howe, solutions consultant, Mitratech. The panelists will address digital transformation challenges, legacy technology updates, patch management and the CISO’s role in communicating security concerns to board-level executives.
The summit’s sessions will feature risk-based prioritization for OT threats, software supply chain security, and consequence-focused industrial cybersecurity approaches. Several sessions will focus on AI implementation, specifically defending against AI-driven threats to critical infrastructure and guidelines for safe AI deployment.
The conference features a comprehensive disaster recovery presentation examining how organizations respond to major incidents affecting critical infrastructure, including natural disasters and uncontrollable factors that can compromise entire cybersecurity postures. SiNguyen Vo, CISO at The International Civil Aviation Organization, will provide a framework for staying ahead of threats and implementing effective disaster recovery plans.
“The convergence of legacy OT systems with modern digital technologies creates unprecedented security challenges for Canadian organizations,” said Jennifer Eisenhofer, vice president of events at ISMG. “CS4CA’s sessions on secure modernization provide essential guidance for updating critical infrastructure without compromising operational safety or introducing new vulnerabilities.”
As OT threats continue to evolve, collaboration among critical infrastructure leaders becomes essential for building robust defenses and ensuring system resilience. The CS4CA Summit 2025 serves as a vital forum for addressing emerging security challenges, sharing proven strategies and advancing innovation in industrial cybersecurity across Canada’s essential services.
To learn more about the agenda and register for the event, visit https://canada.cs4ca.com/.
About ISMG
Information Security Media Group (ISMG) is the world’s largest media organization devoted solely to cybersecurity, information technology, artificial intelligence and operational technology. Each of our 38 media properties provides education, research and news that is specifically tailored to key vertical sectors including banking, healthcare and the public sector; geographies from North America to Southeast Asia; and topics such as data breach prevention, cyber risk assessment, OT security, AI and fraud. Our annual global summit series connects senior security professionals with industry thought leaders to find actionable solutions for pressing cybersecurity challenges.
About QG Media
QG Media is an international provider of cutting-edge B2B conferences and digital content for technology leaders. Focusing on cybersecurity and IoT (Internet of Things), QG brings together business leaders to demonstrate thought leadership through content-driven presentations, interviews and webinars. The success of any QG Media event lies in providing expertly curated programs, inviting industry leading speakers, along with offering extensive networking opportunities to promote collaboration and drive innovation.
Industry experts will share practical strategies for maintaining operational continuity while defending against sophisticated threats targeting critical infrastructure sectors including energy, healthcare, government facilities, oil and gas, utility, power, water, mining, chemical, pharmaceutical and maritime industries.
In response to escalating threats, Canada’s Budget 2024 proposed $917.4 million over five years to enhance intelligence and cyber operations programs, according to the National Cyber Threat Assessment 2025 – 2026. “The July 2024 CrowdStrike incident demonstrated how vulnerable our interconnected systems really are,” said Kudsia Kaker, managing director at QG Media. “CS4CA brings together senior leaders from across Canada’s critical sectors to address the full spectrum of cyber challenges – from supply chain vulnerabilities and OT security to infrastructure modernization – that could potentially bring entire sectors to a halt.”
Supply chain security takes center stage with Kashif Parvaiz, CISO at University Health Network, presenting case study strategies to overcome risks introduced by critical third-party providers. The session titled “Our Strategy for Supply Chain Risk Management” explores how organizations can prepare their environments against rogue actors attempting to access supply chains with malicious intent, drawing lessons from the global technology failures that demonstrated supply chain vulnerabilities.
A featured panel discussion will examine how to support OT environment modernization while maintaining security amid Canada’s evolving political and economic landscape. Moderated by Kajeevan Rajanayagam, director of cyber security at University Health Network, the session will bring together Matt Teichrob, general manager of cyber security at Veren; Billy Ma, executive director of cyber security for the Government of Alberta; Osman Saleem, program manager for ICS and OT cyber security at the Greater Toronto Airports Authority; Sandeep Lota, global field CTO, Nozomi Networks; Jared Howe, solutions consultant, Mitratech. The panelists will address digital transformation challenges, legacy technology updates, patch management and the CISO’s role in communicating security concerns to board-level executives.
The summit’s sessions will feature risk-based prioritization for OT threats, software supply chain security, and consequence-focused industrial cybersecurity approaches. Several sessions will focus on AI implementation, specifically defending against AI-driven threats to critical infrastructure and guidelines for safe AI deployment.
The conference features a comprehensive disaster recovery presentation examining how organizations respond to major incidents affecting critical infrastructure, including natural disasters and uncontrollable factors that can compromise entire cybersecurity postures. SiNguyen Vo, CISO at The International Civil Aviation Organization, will provide a framework for staying ahead of threats and implementing effective disaster recovery plans.
“The convergence of legacy OT systems with modern digital technologies creates unprecedented security challenges for Canadian organizations,” said Jennifer Eisenhofer, vice president of events at ISMG. “CS4CA’s sessions on secure modernization provide essential guidance for updating critical infrastructure without compromising operational safety or introducing new vulnerabilities.”
As OT threats continue to evolve, collaboration among critical infrastructure leaders becomes essential for building robust defenses and ensuring system resilience. The CS4CA Summit 2025 serves as a vital forum for addressing emerging security challenges, sharing proven strategies and advancing innovation in industrial cybersecurity across Canada’s essential services.
To learn more about the agenda and register for the event, visit https://canada.cs4ca.com/.
About ISMG
Information Security Media Group (ISMG) is the world’s largest media organization devoted solely to cybersecurity, information technology, artificial intelligence and operational technology. Each of our 38 media properties provides education, research and news that is specifically tailored to key vertical sectors including banking, healthcare and the public sector; geographies from North America to Southeast Asia; and topics such as data breach prevention, cyber risk assessment, OT security, AI and fraud. Our annual global summit series connects senior security professionals with industry thought leaders to find actionable solutions for pressing cybersecurity challenges.
About QG Media
QG Media is an international provider of cutting-edge B2B conferences and digital content for technology leaders. Focusing on cybersecurity and IoT (Internet of Things), QG brings together business leaders to demonstrate thought leadership through content-driven presentations, interviews and webinars. The success of any QG Media event lies in providing expertly curated programs, inviting industry leading speakers, along with offering extensive networking opportunities to promote collaboration and drive innovation.
Contact
Information Security Media Group (ISMG)Contact
Merllyne Nesakumaran
+1-609-356-1499
https://ismg.io/
Merllyne Nesakumaran
+1-609-356-1499
https://ismg.io/
Categories