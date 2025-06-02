KPPB LAW Expands Intellectual Property Law Practice Welcomes Two Accomplished, Global Patent Attorneys: Luis Ortiz, CLP® and Kermit Lopez
The South-Asian owned business law firm, Atlanta-based KPPB LAW, has expanded its Intellectual Property Law Practice by welcoming two accomplished, global patent & trademark attorneys: Luis Ortiz, CLP® and Kermit Lopez in New Mexico
Atlanta, GA, June 02, 2025 --(PR.com)-- KPPB LAW has welcomed two seasoned patent and trademark attorneys, Luis Ortiz, CLP®, and Kermit Lopez, to its legal team. With their arrival, KPPB LAW has expanded its Intellectual Property Law Practice team — and expanded its office presence from the East Coast to the Southwest Region.
Luis and Kermit bring more than 60 years of combined global experience in patent and trademark prosecution, litigation, portfolio strategy, and intellectual property counseling. They’ve worked across a broad range of industries and technologies, helping businesses protect their innovations and navigate complex intellectual property landscapes. Their deep expertise and client-first approach make them a perfect fit for KPPB LAW and as leaders of the firm's Intellectual Property Law Practice.
“Bringing Luis and Kermit into the KPPB LAW legal team is a major win for our clients,” said Kirtan Patel, co-founding partner of KPPB LAW. “We’ve turned to them as trusted external subject-matter experts and making our collaborations official strengthens our ability to support innovation and help our clients achieve business value.”
Meet the Patent & Trademark Attorneys of KPPB LAW’s Intellectual Property Law Practice:
Luis M. Ortiz, CLP® – A registered patent attorney with decades of experience in intellectual property law litigation, licensing, and portfolio development. Luis is also a Certified Licensing Professional® and a go-to strategist for protecting both patents and trademarks.
Kermit D. Lopez – A registered patent attorney known for his work on domestic and international patents and trademarks. Kermit has handled innovations in everything from electronics and telecom to nanotech and software.
With Luis and Kermit leading KPPB LAW's Intellectual Property Law Practice, innovators, entrepreneurs, and established businesses have an exceptional legal resource available to safeguard their ideas and build value through intellectual property while also leveraging KPPB LAW’s broader portfolio of legal services to support the full lifecycle of business operations.
Whether businesses are launching the next big idea, innovation or scaling operations globally, KPPB LAW now offers expanded legal support to help protect what matters most to businesses. Learn more about KPPB LAW, its Intellectual Property Law Services, and read full bios for Luis Ortiz and Kermit Lopez at www.kppblaw.com.
About KPPB LAW:
Headquartered in Atlanta, KPPB LAW is a South-Asian-owned business law firm in the U.S., with offices in six states and a team that speaks nine languages. We support clients —startups to multinational giants —with complex legal needs including transactional law, litigation and IP counsel and strategy.
Founded in 2003 by Sonjui Kumar, Nick Prabhu, Kirtan Patel, and Roy Banerjee, KPPB LAW is proud to be a Minority Business Enterprise recognized by the National Minority Supplier Development Council and a longtime member of the National Association of Minority and Women Owned Law Firms. We're also AV-rated by Martindale-Hubbell for our commitment to legal excellence. Visit www.kppblaw.com or email info@kppblaw.com to learn how KPPB LAW helps business navigate legal challenges.
Contact
