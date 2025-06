Fit 'N Fierce of West Orange to Host its First High-Energy Line Dance Night on June 13

Ocoee, FL, June 03, 2025 --( PR.com )-- Dust off your boots and get ready to move. Fit 'N Fierce of West Orange is inviting the community to its first-ever Line Dance Night, a fun-filled evening of easy-to-learn moves, great music, and high-energy fun on Friday, June 13th from 6:30 PM to 8:00 PM.This two-part event will kick off with 45 minutes of beginner-friendly line dance instruction, followed by a 45-minute dance party where guests can put their new moves to the test under the glow of party lights and thumping beats."Line dancing is such a great way to bring people together," says Maddy Owens, founder of Fit 'N Fierce of West Orange. "It’s joyful, inclusive, and a total workout without even realizing it!"The event is open to all ages and movement levels, and no partner is required. Whether you’re brand new to dancing or you’ve been doing the electric slide since the '90s, this event promises good vibes, great music, and a whole lot of fun.Location:Fit 'N Fierce of West Orange Ocoee1711 Amazing Way #112 Ocoee FL 34761Tickets:Entry is $15 per personLimited space available – reserve your spot now!For more information, visit fitnfierceofwestorange.com or follow Fit 'N Fierce on social media @fitnfierceofwestorange.About Fit 'N Fierce of West OrangeFit 'N Fierce of West Orange is a community-driven fitness collective offering inclusive, high-energy group workouts, wellness programs, and special events throughout West Orange County. With a focus on connection, accessibility, and fun, Fit 'N Fierce empowers individuals of all fitness levels to move fiercely and live boldly.