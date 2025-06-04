Zaivio and FAIM Inc. Announce Strategic Collaboration to Advance AI-Powered Digital Fan Engagement
Frisco, TX, June 04, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Zaivio, a leader in AI-powered applications for content creation, business intelligence, and user engagement, has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with FAIM Inc., an innovative platform redefining digital fan experiences. The collaboration marks the beginning of a strategic relationship aimed at enhancing AI integration in the fan engagement space while exploring shared growth opportunities.
Under the terms of the MoU, Zaivio will provide its suite of advanced AI applications to FAIM and its network of partners, delivering cutting-edge solutions that streamline content creation, increase engagement, and unlock new insights through intelligent automation.
In turn, FAIM will offer Zaivio access to its growing network of high-profile partners, influencers, and digital creators. Both companies will collaborate closely, sharing resources, contacts, and strategic introductions to identify new partnership opportunities that benefit both ecosystems.
“This partnership is a natural alignment of two companies with a shared vision for digital transformation,” said Dana Farbo, CEO of FAIM Inc. “By combining Zaivio’s powerful AI solutions with FAIM’s expertise in fan engagement, we’re creating the opportunity to deliver more personalized and dynamic experiences to communities across entertainment, sports, and media.”
The MoU also includes a mutual interest in joint investor acquisition efforts, aimed at supporting the continued innovation and growth of both organizations. As the collaboration progresses, the parties remain open to exploring additional opportunities that strengthen their impact across industries.
The MoU reflects a commitment from both companies to work in good faith and maintain confidentiality as they evaluate potential joint initiatives. Any formal projects resulting from this agreement will be governed by separate contracts as mutually agreed upon.
Lukas Varga
469-777-8689
https://Zaivio.com
