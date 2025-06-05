MES Life Safety Acquires Illini Fire Equipment and FESSI, Inc.
Urbana, IL, June 05, 2025 --(PR.com)-- MES Life Safety, a leading provider of safety and emergency response equipment, proudly announces the acquisition of Illini Fire Equipment and FESSI, Inc., two well-established companies in Illinois’s fire and life safety sectors. This strategic acquisition enhances MES Life Safety’s presence in the Central U.S., reinforcing its commitment to delivering industry-leading solutions for the protection of people and property.
Honoring a Legacy of Service
Founded in 1957, Illini Fire Equipment has been a family-owned leader in fire extinguishers, suppression systems, and life safety services. With deep roots in Central Illinois, the company has built an enduring reputation for excellence, technical knowledge, and customer commitment. FESSI, Inc., known for its work in special hazard fire suppression systems, complements Illini's legacy with innovative capabilities and proven industry expertise.
Amy Lewis, President and Co-Owner of Illini and FESSI, will continue with the organization as General Manager of Fire and Life Safety (Central Region) for MES Life Safety. In her new role, she will oversee operations across both entities and guide future regional growth.
"My family founded Illini Fire Equipment nearly 70 years ago with a mission to protect our community through dependable fire protection services," said Amy Lewis. "Partnering with MES ensures we will continue that legacy on a broader scale. With access to greater resources, advanced technology, and national reach, we’re excited to enhance the value we bring to our customers—while preserving the personal service that has defined our success for decades.”
“We are honored to welcome Amy Lewis and the teams from Illini and FESSI to MES Life Safety,” said Marvin Riley, President and CEO of MES. “Their deep expertise, customer-first approach, and longstanding reputation for excellence make them a natural fit with our organization. This partnership enhances our ability to serve a wide range of customers across industries including our existing customers with reliable, code-compliant fire protection solutions and expert service.”
About Illini Fire Equipment and FESSI
Illini Fire Equipment, founded in 1957, provides a comprehensive range of life safety solutions including portable fire extinguisher services, kitchen suppression system installations, and routine inspections. FESSI, Inc. specializes in the design, installation, and maintenance of special hazard fire suppression systems. Together, they bring decades of trusted service and technical innovation to their customers.
About MES Life Safety
Since 2001, MES Life Safety has been dedicated to protecting heroes from heat, hazards, and heights in the most challenging environments. As a trusted supplier to the fire service, law enforcement, and industrial safety markets, MES Life Safety equips at-risk workers with high-performance products from leading brands such as 3M Scott, Honeywell, ISC, Fire-Dex, Seek Thermal, Hurst Jaws of Life, Matex Hose, Elbeco, and 5.11 Tactical. With the nation’s largest network of specialized sales representatives, mobile service technicians, and strategically located service centers, MES delivers unmatched equipment and support to ensure readiness and safety on every mission.
Paul Pathikal
1-877-MES-Fire
www.meslifesafety.com
