Mezcal Culture Fest 2025 Unveils 4-Day Itinerary
4 Days of Tastings, Art, Culture, Culinary Collabs & Agave Education Hit Miami Beach, June 27–30
Miami Beach, FL, June 04, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Mezcal Culture Fest, a leading cultural and tasting festival dedicated to the artisanal world of mezcal and agave spirits, has officially announced its full itinerary for its 2025 edition. Scheduled for June 27–30, the four-day event will take place at Moxy South Beach, marking the festival’s inaugural year in Miami after previously launching in Fort Lauderdale.
The move reflects the festival’s growing reach and relevance. With a program that includes mezcal tastings, curated chef collaborations, sustainability panels, and live cultural experiences, Mezcal Culture Fest aims to elevate the public’s understanding of mezcal while celebrating the deep-rooted traditions and craftsmanship behind it.
“This move to Miami Beach is a natural evolution for the festival,” said Andrew Martineau, founder of UniteUs Group and creator of Mezcal Culture Fest. “Miami’s diversity, culinary depth, and hospitality scene make it the ideal host city for a festival that’s as much about storytelling and connection as it is about tasting mezcal.”
Festival Overview
Location: Moxy South Beach, 915 Washington Ave, Miami Beach
Dates: Friday, June 27 – Monday, June 30, 2025
Tickets: Available now at www.mezculture.com
Festival Schedule Highlights
Friday, June 27 – Opening Day
4:00 PM: Rooftop Kickoff Party featuring DJ and cocktails by Mezcal Doña Vega
6:00 PM: Mexican Art Show with Marcela Ramos Castillo, Alejandra Palacios, and Monica Czukerberg
8:00 PM: Fundraising Dinner with chefs Gustavo Romero & Dan Wood (ticketed)
10:00 PM: Mezcalista Experience – Bottle service and DJ at Moxy’s mezcal lounge
Saturday, June 28 – Tasting Day
12:00 PM: Grand Tasting – Featuring mezcal, tacos, and oysters
2:00 PM: Mixology Masterclass with Acronimo Spirits
2:30 PM: Mariachi Voces de America live performance
6:00 PM: Pairing Dinner with Ilegal Mezcal and Chef Dan Wood
8:00 PM: VIP Tasting with Mezcal Social Club (ticketed)
10:00 PM: After Party at Mezcalista
Sunday, June 29 – Cultural Day
11:00 AM: Bottomless Mezcal Brunch + Mexican Craft Bazaar
12:00 PM: Pool Party with Ilegal Mezcal
2:00 PM: Mixology Masterclass with Xicala Mezcal
4:30 PM: Mezcal & Chocolate Pairing with Lou Bank
6:00 PM: Sustainability in Agave Panel with industry leaders from S.A.C.R.E.D. Agave, Del Maguey, Matasanta, and Acronimo Spirits
8:00 PM: Bar Takeover with Oaxaca’s acclaimed Sabina Sabe
Monday, June 30 – Closing Day
12:00 PM: Mezcal Trends Lunch
1:15–3:30 PM: Educational Workshops with top brand ambassadors
7:00 PM: Bartender Battle & Closing Party – Judged by hospitality leaders including James Beard Award winner Anthony Bohlinger
Participating Brands (To Date)
Xicala Mezcal, Matasanta Mezcal, El Viaje Spirits, Los Siete Misterios, Del Maguey, Pierde Almas, Mezcal Unión, Mezcal Ilegal, Rosaluna, Chinola, Mezcal Kimia, Mezcal de Leyendas, Pelotón de la Muerte, Caballito Cerrero, Chacolo, Rey Campero, Real Minero, Madre Mezcal, and Doña Vega Mezcal.
Festival Partners and Sponsors
UniteUs Group, Choose954, Moxy South Beach, Saratoga, Mexican Consulate, Mezcal Fest, Serenoa Shellfish, S.A.C.R.E.D. Agave
About Mezcal Culture Fest
Mezcal Culture Fest is a multi-day cultural and tasting festival devoted to Mexico’s artisanal agave spirits. The event features over 100 expressions of mezcal, sotol, raicilla, and bacanora, alongside immersive culinary pairings, mixology workshops, art exhibitions, and panel discussions. The festival celebrates the heritage and sustainability efforts behind mezcal, offering education and engagement for enthusiasts and industry professionals alike. Learn more at www.mezculture.com.
The move reflects the festival’s growing reach and relevance. With a program that includes mezcal tastings, curated chef collaborations, sustainability panels, and live cultural experiences, Mezcal Culture Fest aims to elevate the public’s understanding of mezcal while celebrating the deep-rooted traditions and craftsmanship behind it.
“This move to Miami Beach is a natural evolution for the festival,” said Andrew Martineau, founder of UniteUs Group and creator of Mezcal Culture Fest. “Miami’s diversity, culinary depth, and hospitality scene make it the ideal host city for a festival that’s as much about storytelling and connection as it is about tasting mezcal.”
Festival Overview
Location: Moxy South Beach, 915 Washington Ave, Miami Beach
Dates: Friday, June 27 – Monday, June 30, 2025
Tickets: Available now at www.mezculture.com
Festival Schedule Highlights
Friday, June 27 – Opening Day
4:00 PM: Rooftop Kickoff Party featuring DJ and cocktails by Mezcal Doña Vega
6:00 PM: Mexican Art Show with Marcela Ramos Castillo, Alejandra Palacios, and Monica Czukerberg
8:00 PM: Fundraising Dinner with chefs Gustavo Romero & Dan Wood (ticketed)
10:00 PM: Mezcalista Experience – Bottle service and DJ at Moxy’s mezcal lounge
Saturday, June 28 – Tasting Day
12:00 PM: Grand Tasting – Featuring mezcal, tacos, and oysters
2:00 PM: Mixology Masterclass with Acronimo Spirits
2:30 PM: Mariachi Voces de America live performance
6:00 PM: Pairing Dinner with Ilegal Mezcal and Chef Dan Wood
8:00 PM: VIP Tasting with Mezcal Social Club (ticketed)
10:00 PM: After Party at Mezcalista
Sunday, June 29 – Cultural Day
11:00 AM: Bottomless Mezcal Brunch + Mexican Craft Bazaar
12:00 PM: Pool Party with Ilegal Mezcal
2:00 PM: Mixology Masterclass with Xicala Mezcal
4:30 PM: Mezcal & Chocolate Pairing with Lou Bank
6:00 PM: Sustainability in Agave Panel with industry leaders from S.A.C.R.E.D. Agave, Del Maguey, Matasanta, and Acronimo Spirits
8:00 PM: Bar Takeover with Oaxaca’s acclaimed Sabina Sabe
Monday, June 30 – Closing Day
12:00 PM: Mezcal Trends Lunch
1:15–3:30 PM: Educational Workshops with top brand ambassadors
7:00 PM: Bartender Battle & Closing Party – Judged by hospitality leaders including James Beard Award winner Anthony Bohlinger
Participating Brands (To Date)
Xicala Mezcal, Matasanta Mezcal, El Viaje Spirits, Los Siete Misterios, Del Maguey, Pierde Almas, Mezcal Unión, Mezcal Ilegal, Rosaluna, Chinola, Mezcal Kimia, Mezcal de Leyendas, Pelotón de la Muerte, Caballito Cerrero, Chacolo, Rey Campero, Real Minero, Madre Mezcal, and Doña Vega Mezcal.
Festival Partners and Sponsors
UniteUs Group, Choose954, Moxy South Beach, Saratoga, Mexican Consulate, Mezcal Fest, Serenoa Shellfish, S.A.C.R.E.D. Agave
About Mezcal Culture Fest
Mezcal Culture Fest is a multi-day cultural and tasting festival devoted to Mexico’s artisanal agave spirits. The event features over 100 expressions of mezcal, sotol, raicilla, and bacanora, alongside immersive culinary pairings, mixology workshops, art exhibitions, and panel discussions. The festival celebrates the heritage and sustainability efforts behind mezcal, offering education and engagement for enthusiasts and industry professionals alike. Learn more at www.mezculture.com.
Contact
UniteUs GroupContact
Andrew Martineau
954.850.8581
uniteusgroup.com
Andrew Martineau
954.850.8581
uniteusgroup.com
Categories