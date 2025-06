Mezcal Culture Fest 2025 Unveils 4-Day Itinerary

Miami Beach, FL, June 04, 2025 --( PR.com )-- Mezcal Culture Fest, a leading cultural and tasting festival dedicated to the artisanal world of mezcal and agave spirits, has officially announced its full itinerary for its 2025 edition. Scheduled for June 27–30, the four-day event will take place at Moxy South Beach, marking the festival’s inaugural year in Miami after previously launching in Fort Lauderdale.The move reflects the festival’s growing reach and relevance. With a program that includes mezcal tastings, curated chef collaborations, sustainability panels, and live cultural experiences, Mezcal Culture Fest aims to elevate the public’s understanding of mezcal while celebrating the deep-rooted traditions and craftsmanship behind it.“This move to Miami Beach is a natural evolution for the festival,” said Andrew Martineau, founder of UniteUs Group and creator of Mezcal Culture Fest. “Miami’s diversity, culinary depth, and hospitality scene make it the ideal host city for a festival that’s as much about storytelling and connection as it is about tasting mezcal.”Festival OverviewLocation: Moxy South Beach, 915 Washington Ave, Miami BeachDates: Friday, June 27 – Monday, June 30, 2025Tickets: Available now at www.mezculture.comFestival Schedule HighlightsFriday, June 27 – Opening Day4:00 PM: Rooftop Kickoff Party featuring DJ and cocktails by Mezcal Doña Vega6:00 PM: Mexican Art Show with Marcela Ramos Castillo, Alejandra Palacios, and Monica Czukerberg8:00 PM: Fundraising Dinner with chefs Gustavo Romero & Dan Wood (ticketed)10:00 PM: Mezcalista Experience – Bottle service and DJ at Moxy’s mezcal loungeSaturday, June 28 – Tasting Day12:00 PM: Grand Tasting – Featuring mezcal, tacos, and oysters2:00 PM: Mixology Masterclass with Acronimo Spirits2:30 PM: Mariachi Voces de America live performance6:00 PM: Pairing Dinner with Ilegal Mezcal and Chef Dan Wood8:00 PM: VIP Tasting with Mezcal Social Club (ticketed)10:00 PM: After Party at MezcalistaSunday, June 29 – Cultural Day11:00 AM: Bottomless Mezcal Brunch + Mexican Craft Bazaar12:00 PM: Pool Party with Ilegal Mezcal2:00 PM: Mixology Masterclass with Xicala Mezcal4:30 PM: Mezcal & Chocolate Pairing with Lou Bank6:00 PM: Sustainability in Agave Panel with industry leaders from S.A.C.R.E.D. Agave, Del Maguey, Matasanta, and Acronimo Spirits8:00 PM: Bar Takeover with Oaxaca’s acclaimed Sabina SabeMonday, June 30 – Closing Day12:00 PM: Mezcal Trends Lunch1:15–3:30 PM: Educational Workshops with top brand ambassadors7:00 PM: Bartender Battle & Closing Party – Judged by hospitality leaders including James Beard Award winner Anthony BohlingerParticipating Brands (To Date)Xicala Mezcal, Matasanta Mezcal, El Viaje Spirits, Los Siete Misterios, Del Maguey, Pierde Almas, Mezcal Unión, Mezcal Ilegal, Rosaluna, Chinola, Mezcal Kimia, Mezcal de Leyendas, Pelotón de la Muerte, Caballito Cerrero, Chacolo, Rey Campero, Real Minero, Madre Mezcal, and Doña Vega Mezcal.Festival Partners and SponsorsUniteUs Group, Choose954, Moxy South Beach, Saratoga, Mexican Consulate, Mezcal Fest, Serenoa Shellfish, S.A.C.R.E.D. AgaveAbout Mezcal Culture FestMezcal Culture Fest is a multi-day cultural and tasting festival devoted to Mexico’s artisanal agave spirits. The event features over 100 expressions of mezcal, sotol, raicilla, and bacanora, alongside immersive culinary pairings, mixology workshops, art exhibitions, and panel discussions. The festival celebrates the heritage and sustainability efforts behind mezcal, offering education and engagement for enthusiasts and industry professionals alike. Learn more at www.mezculture.com.