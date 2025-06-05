Income Capital Management’s Forex Fund Soars with +58.63% Return Since April 2024
Income Capital Management’s Forex Fund – Aggressive Level has delivered +58.63% since April 2024, with +28.58% YTD and +4.30% in May 2025. As the only European fund focused solely on Forex strategies, it offers four risk levels to suit different investors. CEO Paolo Volpicelli highlights the fund’s strong growth and risk management.
Prague, Czech Republic, June 05, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Income Capital Management’s S.R.O., the first (and so far the only) European Investment Fund focused exclusively on Forex strategies, is proud to announce the latest performance figures for its Forex Fund – Aggressive Level, solidifying its leadership in the alternative investment space.
In May 2025, the Aggressive Level achieved a return of +4.30%. The Year-To-Date (YTD) performance from January to May 2025 stands at +28.58%, while the fund has delivered an impressive +58.63% return since April 2024. These results reflect Income Capital Management’s disciplined investment process, active management, and deep expertise in navigating volatile currency markets.
In addition to the Aggressive Level, the Forex Fund offers three other investment levels—Conservative and two Mid-Conservative options—designed to meet the needs of every investor, from the most cautious to those seeking higher returns. This range ensures that both conservative and growth-oriented investors can find a strategy tailored to their risk profile.
“Our Aggressive Level’s 58.63% return over 14 months demonstrates our ability to deliver significant growth while managing risk effectively,” said Paolo Volpicelli, CEO and Founder of Income Capital Management. “We focus on sustainable performance, avoiding unrealistic targets to ensure consistent, measurable results for our investors.”
Contact:
Investor Relations info@incomecapital.biz
Income Capital Management
In May 2025, the Aggressive Level achieved a return of +4.30%. The Year-To-Date (YTD) performance from January to May 2025 stands at +28.58%, while the fund has delivered an impressive +58.63% return since April 2024. These results reflect Income Capital Management’s disciplined investment process, active management, and deep expertise in navigating volatile currency markets.
In addition to the Aggressive Level, the Forex Fund offers three other investment levels—Conservative and two Mid-Conservative options—designed to meet the needs of every investor, from the most cautious to those seeking higher returns. This range ensures that both conservative and growth-oriented investors can find a strategy tailored to their risk profile.
“Our Aggressive Level’s 58.63% return over 14 months demonstrates our ability to deliver significant growth while managing risk effectively,” said Paolo Volpicelli, CEO and Founder of Income Capital Management. “We focus on sustainable performance, avoiding unrealistic targets to ensure consistent, measurable results for our investors.”
Contact:
Investor Relations info@incomecapital.biz
Income Capital Management
Contact
Income Capital ManagementContact
Paolo Volpicelli
+390287177412
incomecapital.biz
Paolo Volpicelli
+390287177412
incomecapital.biz
Categories