Solico Highlights Role of Advanced Filtration and Storage Solutions in Tackling Global Water Scarcity
Solico highlights the power of advanced filtration and GRP storage solutions in addressing global water scarcity. By combining cutting-edge purification technologies with durable, safe water tanks, Solico supports clean water access for communities, industries, and agriculture worldwide.
Dubai, United Arab Emirates, June 05, 2025 --(PR.com)-- As global water scarcity intensifies, Solico is spotlighting the importance of combining advanced filtration technologies with reliable water storage systems to deliver sustainable clean water solutions for communities worldwide.
With climate change, population growth, and industrial expansion placing unprecedented pressure on freshwater resources, clean water access has become a critical challenge. Modern filtration methods such as Reverse Osmosis (RO), Ultrafiltration (UF), and Advanced Oxidation Processes (AOP) are proving vital in purifying water from contaminated or non-traditional sources.
“These advanced systems not only remove harmful pollutants but also enable water reuse and long-term sustainability,” said a Solico spokesperson. “But purification is only one part of the equation. Safe and efficient water storage is equally essential.”
Solico’s Glass-Reinforced Plastic (GRP) tanks are designed to work alongside filtration systems, ensuring that treated water is stored securely and remains uncontaminated. Used across municipal, agricultural, and industrial applications, Solico tanks help communities preserve clean water for daily use and emergencies alike.
Additionally, many modern water treatment facilities are integrating smart technology for real-time monitoring, energy efficiency, and predictive maintenance—making systems easier to operate and more cost-effective.
Real-world results underscore the impact of this approach:
Up to 50% reduction in waterborne illnesses in areas with new filtration infrastructure
Up to 20% improvement in agricultural yields with clean irrigation water
Solico calls for greater collaboration and investment to bring these innovations to underserved regions, where the need for clean water is greatest.
“Water is a shared global responsibility,” the spokesperson added. “By pairing innovative treatment with dependable storage, we can make clean water accessible to all.”
Contact
Solico TanksContact
Ziad Boutros Tannous
+971 4 880 1800
https://solicotanks.com/
Jebel Ali Industrial Area 2
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
P.O Box 61426, Dubai, UAE
