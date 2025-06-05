Interpreters Unlimited Offers Language Access Plan Development
Interpreters Unlimited launches Language Access Plan services to help organizations meet rising legal and community demands for inclusive language access. With over 25 million LEP individuals in the U.S., IU’s expert-led plans offer customized strategies, compliance support, and ongoing guidance to ensure meaningful access for all.
San Diego, CA, June 05, 2025 --(PR.com)-- In a country where more than 25 million people speak English less than very well, ensuring meaningful access to essential services is not just the best practice, it’s a growing legal and moral responsibility for both public and private organizations. Interpreters Unlimited (IU), a long standing leader in interpretation and translation services nationwide, is proud to announce the official launch of its new Language Access Plan (LAP) development services. This expansion highlights IU’s ongoing commitment to breaking down language barriers and helping organizations serve Limited English Proficient (LEP) populations more effectively.
A Language Access Plan is a formal document that outlines how an organization will provide access to its programs, services, and activities for individuals who do not speak English fluently. Often required by federal, state, or local law, especially for organizations receiving federal funding, LAPs serve as a roadmap to compliance, equity, and community trust.
“Our clients have always looked to us for dependable language services, and now we’re going one step further,” said IU COO Shamus Sayed. “We’re helping organizations not only communicate, but also build infrastructure that ensures access is consistent, strategic, and fully inclusive.”
IU’s expansion into Language Access Plan services comes at an important time. The latest data from the U.S. Census Bureau shows that one in five households in the U.S. speaks a language other than English at home. The U.S. foreign-born population reached a record 47.8 million in 2023, an increase of 1.6 million from the previous year. Reported by the Associated Press, net international migration accounted for 84% of the nation's 3.3 million person increase between 2023 and 2024. With immigration numbers continuing to rise and LEP communities growing, the demand for formal language access frameworks is surging across nearly every industry, from healthcare and education to government and corporate.
Recent legislative efforts, such as Colorado’s House Bill 25-1153 and California’s increased LEP compliance mandates, show a shift toward reinforcing language access as a public service priority. Title VI of the Civil Rights Act mandates that any organization receiving federal assistance must provide meaningful access to LEP individuals. Failure to do so can result in both legal and financial consequences, as well as loss of public trust.
But IU believes LAPs go far beyond regulatory requirements. “Language Access Plans aren’t just forms to check off, they’re tools for transformation,” said Shamus. “They demonstrate that an organization values every member of the community, regardless of the language they speak.”
Interpreters Unlimited’s Language Access Plan services are designed to meet this growing demand with depth, expertise, and customization. Each LAP engagement begins with a thorough assessment of the LEP communities an organization serves, followed by the development of tailored language assistance strategies. IU helps define clear internal protocols, trains staff and leadership teams, and provides an actionable plan for implementation. The service also includes long-term support, with ongoing monitoring, plan updates, and data-driven evaluation to ensure effectiveness and adaptability over time.
With experience at the forefront of language access planning, developing and implementing LAPs across nearly every state for organizations in healthcare, government, legal, education, and beyond, IU brings a wealth of insight into regulatory requirements, compliance expectations, and real world implementation. The new service is positioned as a high level, consultative offering tailored to each organization’s unique needs.
IU’s dedicated LAP Advisors provide insight into how other leading institutions are approaching language access, delivering a tailored framework built around each organizations operations, and offering expert guidance in understanding the specific legal and compliance requirements in each city, county, or state. Advisors offer insights based on many other successful plans, assist in researching municipal and federal compliance requirements, and help create a tailored path forward.
“This is about raising the standard for language accessibility,” said Shamus. “Together, we can ensure that no one is left behind because of a language barrier.”
For more information or to schedule a free Language Access Plan consultation, visit www.interpreters.com or call 800-726-9891.
