Dr. Yanick Hicks to Speak at the 2025 Dakota Conference on Rural and Public Health
Dr. Yanick Hicks, a distinguished authority in Leadership, Team Communication, and Resilience, will headline the 2025 Dakota Conference on Rural and Public Health from June 17-19 at the Bismarck Event Center in North Dakota.
Bismarck, ND, June 06, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Dr. Yanick Hicks, a renowned expert in Leadership, Team Communication, and Resilience is set to present at the 2025 Dakota Conference on Rural and Public Health, taking place from June 17-19, 2025, at the Bismarck Event Center in Bismarck, North Dakota.
The Dakota Conference, a premier gathering for healthcare professionals, policymakers, educators, and advocates, provides a platform to address challenges and share solutions that impact rural and public health. Dr. Hicks keynote, titled “Rise Together: How to Inspire and Equip New Leaders,” will focus on fostering collaboration, leadership, and innovation in today’s healthcare landscape.
The 2025 Dakota Conference promises engaging workshops, networking opportunities, and dynamic discussions on current public health topics. Don’t miss the chance to hear from Dr. Hicks and other industry leaders shaping the future of rural and public health.
For more information about the event, including registration details, visit the official website at https://ndhpec.com/event/2510/.
About Dr. Yanick Hicks
Dr. Yanick Hicks is an Executive Director, Leadership and Resilience Keynote Speaker and certified Maxwell Leadership Team member with expertise in Leadership, Team Communication, and Resilience. With over seven years of professional speaking experience and an average of 80 engagements annually, Dr. Hicks consistently receives top ratings for his ability to inspire and energize audiences. He has worked with renowned organizations such as Medtronic, McDonald’s, and Wells Fargo, as well as with attendees at conferences like the Washington Health Care Association, Oregon Health Care Association, Georgia Health Care Association, South Carolina Health Care Association, New Mexico Health Care Association, Missouri Health Care Association, Georgia Primary Care Association, South Dakota Health Care Association, and the Hospice & Palliative Care Association of Iowa.
A licensed pharmacist with a PharmD from Marshall University, Dr. Hicks draws from his leadership experience at Walgreens to deliver values-based, servant leadership principles. Through dynamic storytelling and actionable insights, he provides practical tools that empower leaders to enhance teamwork, foster resilience, and drive measurable improvements. His engaging presentations leave a lasting impact, equipping individuals and organizations to thrive in today’s ever-evolving landscape.
Contact
678-886-3849
www.johncmaxwellgroup.com/yanickhicks/About
