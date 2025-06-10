SottoPelle® Recognizes Ebony Rollins, DNP, APRN, FNP-C, ME-C, for Outstanding Contributions to BHRT and Her Quality Care for Her Patients!
SottoPelle® announces its "Featured Provider Series," showcasing various Providers who have made a difference to their patients by offering leading-edge Bioidentical Hormone Replacement Therapy (BHRT).
Winter Haven, FL, June 10, 2025 --(PR.com)-- With 20 years of experience in nursing and a deep passion for empowering women, Ebony Rollins is a dedicated nurse practitioner offering comprehensive women’s health care. She provides personalized solutions to help women regain balance, vitality, and well-being through the SottoPelle® method.
As a trusted women’s health advocate, she addresses every stage of a woman’s health journey, from routine gynecological care to advanced hormonal management. She combines clinical expertise with compassion, ensuring her patients feel heard, understood, and supported.
Ebony believes in empowering women through education and individualized care plans, helping them confidently take charge of their health. Whether it’s optimizing hormonal health, managing menopause, or supporting overall wellness, she is committed to helping her patients thrive.
When not caring for patients, Ebony enjoys educating communities about women’s health and inspiring others to prioritize their well-being.
Ebony Rollins, DNP, APRN, FNP-C, ME-C, has been a SottoPelle® Trained Provider since December 2024.
To view additional information about Ebony Rollins, DNP, APRN, FNP-C, ME-C, or to contact the office, please visit her SottoPelle® directory listing: https://www.sottopelletherapy.com/directory-providers/listing/hormone-provider-winter-haven-florida-ebony-rollins-dnp-aprn-fnp-c-me-c/
Provider Information:
Ebony Rollins, DNP, APRN, FNP-C, ME-C
Allegiant Health & Associates
130 Bates Ave SW Ste. 111
Winter Haven, FL 33880
(863) 268-4626
https://www.allegiantdpc.com/
https://www.instagram.com/allegiant_dpc/?hl=en
https://www.facebook.com/Allegianthealthcares
Company Information:
SottoPelle® is an international leader in Bio-Identical Hormone Therapy headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ. For more information about SottoPelle® and to find a trained Doctor visit: http://www.sottopelletherapy.com
Hormone replacement should never be based on guesswork, or one-size-fits-all dosages. Imprecise dosing may provide short term relief of symptoms but does not achieve long term or sustainable hormonal balance that everyone needs for healthy aging. Bio-identical hormones have been extensively researched and studied since 1939 for use as a natural alternative for hormone replacement therapy.
CEO: CarolAnn Tutera
Email: response@sphrt.com
Phone: (323) 986-5100
Contact
SottoPelle TherapyContact
Tracy Beard
323-986-5100
SottoPelleTherapy.com
