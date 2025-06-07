Tresorit Launches Engage: Secure Data Rooms Customizable for External Client & Partner Collaboration
Zurich, Switzerland, June 07, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Tresorit, data security specialist of Swiss Post, today announces the launch of its latest innovation: Tresorit Engage. Built for highly regulated industries — such as finance, legal, healthcare, and IT — Engage enables users to create secure, customizable data rooms for managing confidential information. It streamlines external collaboration with clients and partners by centralizing project management and facilitating the exchange of sensitive data — all within a zero-knowledge, end-to-end encrypted platform.
While traditional data rooms often come with complex, high-cost pricing models that make them impractical for SMEs, Engage takes a different approach — offering unlimited data rooms and tasks together with transparent, usage-friendly pricing.
Beyond conventional data rooms: Encrypted workspaces for real-world collaboration
Tresorit Engage redefines traditional data rooms by offering a long-term collaboration workspace designed not just for one-time transactions, but for ongoing, continuous interactions with prospects, clients and partners. This approach is ideal for organizations that manage recurring, long-term projects, where maintaining continuous contact and collaboration is key to success.
Tresorit Engage combines project management and secure collaboration into a single, encrypted workspace. Organizations can set up data rooms as branded client and partner portals demonstrating trust and professionalism at every touchpoint. Beyond managing existing relations, Engage also helps to convert prospects into clients more efficiently by streamlining processes and demonstrating a strong commitment to data protection from the very first interaction.
The encrypted rooms provide a seamless experience for sharing and requesting documents, managing tasks, and even signing contracts digitally without compromising control, compliance, or productivity. Within each room, users can create tasks, assign responsibilities, set deadlines, request files in bulk, collect signatures, and track progress, keeping everything organized in one secure place.
“Tresorit Engage empowers organizations to manage external collaboration with efficiency and confidence — digitizing critical workflows while maintaining the highest level of security,” said István Hartung, CEO of Tresorit. “Engage reflects our commitment to going beyond generic tools — providing tailored, encrypted solutions that truly fit how our users interact with their clients and partners.”
Built to digitize and scale secure workflows
Engage helps organizations to move away from legacy workflows and fragmented processes. With pre-built templates and customizable folder structures, teams can quickly create structured collaboration spaces that reflect their workflows, automate repetitive tasks, and keep external stakeholders on track.
Key highlights of Tresorit Engage:
One-click deployment of secure workspaces for every client or project
With Tresorit Engage, users can effortlessly organize their projects, tasks, and files within a single, encrypted workspace. A range of industry-specific templates enables rapid setup of project-ready environments. Users can create data rooms from templates or build them from scratch, serving as dedicated client or partner portals to align with their existing workflows. They can save time by cloning rooms that have proven successful — ensuring consistency and efficiency across multiple projects.
Integrated task manager to keep teams aligned and projects on track
Tresorit Engage features a built-in task manager that ensures alignment from initial contact to final delivery with clients and partners. Users can assign tasks, set deadlines, and monitor real-time activity updates. Built-in tools also enable efficient collection of eSignatures or files in bulk, in one place — eliminating the need to switch platforms or follow up manually.
Encrypted content management for secure data access
Tresorit Engage enables organizations to establish a single, secure source of truth for project documentation. All content is stored in an end-to-end encrypted environment, with structured folder organization and file editing — ensuring data confidentiality and seamless collaboration across teams.
Clear separation between internal and external data for compliance and oversight
Engage is built with compliance at its core, ensuring clear separation between internal and external data flows. Users can organize client data in dedicated rooms and have full visibility into data access and file activity, empowering them to maintain control over sensitive information. Combined with zero-knowledge, end-to-end encryption, Engage helps users meet the highest industry standards and regulatory requirements for data security.
A professional, branded experience at every touchpoint
Tresorit Engage enables users to collaborate within secure, structured workspaces while delivering a branded experience. Organizations can customize every room with their logos, brand colors, and personalized banners to reflect their identity, reinforce professionalism, and foster trust with clients and partners. Interactions are designed to feel consistent, secure, and on-brand, thus strengthening business relations and enhancing the overall user experience.
About Tresorit
Tresorit provides secure content solutions that are intuitive and secure by design. It offers a seamless, all-in-one, end-to-end encrypted platform for secure data storage, file sharing, collaboration, data rooms, and e-Signatures — enabling teams, departments, and solopreneurs to work efficiently with colleagues, clients, and partners. Trusted by over 11,000 organizations worldwide, Tresorit ensures the highest level of data protection for confidential information. Tresorit is part of Swiss Post.
