Benchmark International Successfully Facilitated the Transaction Between Southern Pool Designs, Inc. and an Individual Investor
Sanford, FL, June 08, 2025 --(PR.com)-- Benchmark International is pleased to announce the successful sale of Southern Pool Designs Inc. to an Individual Investor.
Southern Pool Designs, Inc. was established in November of 1997. John Kirkland, co-founder and current owner, wanted to establish a firm that focused on the design and construction of custom, luxury swimming pools. With more than 27 years of experience, Southern Pool Designs specializes in creating tailored residential and commercial pools featuring elements such as infinity edges, natural stone grottos and waterfalls, and amazing lazy rivers. The company has had an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau with an excellent reputation providing full-service luxury pool design, engineering, and construction services to home builders and individual homeowners across Central Florida.
The buyer is an individual Investor, who is established with the goal of acquiring a business in the Central Florida market. While this does mark the first acquisition for this individual investor, their long-term vision is to pursue gradual inorganic growth. With a private equity background and commitment to the local community, they are uniquely positioned to create upward mobility for the dedicated employees and to provide a continuation of the white glove services Southern Pool Designs is known for to even more customers.
“Benchmark International was able to create competitive dynamics for John and was able to bring him multiple offers from reputable buyers in the space to choose between when deciding who would be best to take Southern Pool Designs Inc. into its next chapter. It was a pleasure to work with John and the individual investor throughout the transaction. The investor was the best fit to not only grow the business and continue the legacy built by John, but also the best fit for John personally. There was great cultural alignment from day one and we are excited to see the legacy John crafted over 25 years continue with the next generation of ownership.
Benchmark international is honored to have assisted in facilitating the next chapter for a great business and assisting John in finding a buyer he trusts to build upon the legacy he created over 25 years.” – Peyton Cofer, Deal Associate, Benchmark International
